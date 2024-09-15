North Melbourne lays claims as the best team in the competition with a thumping win against Melbourne

Kate Shierlaw celebrates during the round three AFLW match between Melbourne and North Melbourne at Casey Fields, September 15, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

THE BATON has well and truly been passed over.

North Melbourne now comfortably holds bragging rights as the top Victorian AFLW side, if not the best side in the whole thing, thumping Melbourne by 50 points at Casey Fields.

DEMOS V ROOS Full match details and stats

The Dees had the wood over the Roos for years, but have now lost two straight games, with Sunday's 3.3 (21) to 11.5 (71) effort also the team's second straight loss for the season after last week's defeat at the hands of Brisbane.

Previous Next 1:23:57 AFLW Match Replay: Melbourne v North Melbourne The Demons and Kangaroos clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

03:42 AFLW full post-match, WK3: Demons Watch Melbourne's press conference after week three’s match against Nth Melbourne

00:37 Walker's wonderful precision on show Brooke Walker perfectly measures the shot at goal to score a handy major in the second quarter

05:30 AFLW full post-match, WK3: Kangaroos Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after week three’s match against Melbourne

10:23 AFLW Mini-Match: Melbourne v North Melbourne Extended highlights of the Demons and Kangaroos clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

05:48 AFLW Highlights: Melbourne v North Melbourne The Demons and Kangaroos clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

01:46 Shierlaw's super day out brings bag of five Kate Shierlaw enjoys a dominant afternoon with five goals against the Demons

00:33 Beasley breaks drought with first AFLW major Grace Beasley celebrates after nailing her maiden major in the big league on an otherwise tough day for the Dees

00:36 Riddell splits the pack and punishes Dees Ash Riddell makes the most of this deep forward stoppage with a classy major

00:36 Bruton gets the lucky bounce and takes full advantage A bouncing footy props up for Jenna Bruton who makes the most of the opportunity

00:38 Shierlaw starts hot with early double Kate Shierlaw beings the match with an impressive two goals in the opening three minutes

It's the most points Melbourne has ever conceded in an AFLW game.

A four-goal second term performance did the bulk of the damage for North Melbourne, holding Melbourne scoreless at the same time.

Learn More 05:48

Kate Shierlaw was far too tall for Gab Colvin in the opening minutes of the match, her marking prowess and agility at ground level on show with two first-quarter goals before the Dees had a chance to breathe, let alone settle.

She finished with a career-high five goals and was a clear point of difference throughout the match.

Learn More 01:46

Dees small forward Alyssia Pisano had a golden moment in the first term, bursting through the field with a two-bounce effort which teammate Eden Zanker accidentally rushed through while attempting to gather, instead of letting the ball dribble through for a major.

Melbourne managed to stem the flow somewhat in the first, kicking two goals from its four first-quarter inside 50s, while the wasteful Roos had two from 16, before the second term onslaught.

The Dees looked rushed throughout the game, trying to move the ball at pace but running themselves into trouble time and time again.

Learn More 00:36

Even the ball was against Melbourne, Eliza McNamara's on-target shot in the second term – in a rare bit of space – bouncing at right angles back into the field of play.

The Demons lifted their intensity after half-time, piling on the tackles in an attempt to halt North Melbourne's powerful run-and-carry game. It worked to a point, but the Roos still kicked two goals to the Dees' one point in the third.

Ash Riddell was at her very consistent best throughout the game, finishing with 32 and two goals, while Paxy Paxman was a fierce competitor in defence in game No.75, recording 18 and six marks.

Learn More 00:36

Where to from here for the Dees?

After an off-season of change, Melbourne was tipped to slide a fraction in 2024, and injuries to key players haven't helped its cause. Ruck Lauren Pearce (wrist) remains six weeks away, Tayla Harris (shoulder) has been ruled out for the season, and there's still no timeline for tough midfielder Liv Purcell (face). The Dees will need to win at least two of their next three games (Fremantle, Essendon and Greater Western Sydney) to balance the ledger before Adelaide in week seven. The draw then opens up somewhat in the final month.

Welcome back, Libby

After crossing from Melbourne to North Melbourne over the off-season, premiership defender Libby Birch was likely to attract some attention from her former teammates in her first game back at Casey Fields. And so it proved in the third term, as tempers spilled over and a group of 10 or so players tangled in North Melbourne's defensive 50. Unsurprisingly, Birch was at the bottom of the pack.

Next up

North Melbourne hosts the improving Port Adelaide at Mission Whitten Oval in a Friday twilight clash, taking advantage of the broadcast-quality lights which aren't in place at Arden Street. Melbourne travels to Perth to take on Fremantle on Sunday.

MELBOURNE 2.1 2.1 2.2 3.3 (21)

NORTH MELBOURNE 2.1 6.1 8.2 11.5 (71)

GOALS

Melbourne: McNamara, Fitzsimon, Beasley

North Melbourne: Shierlaw 5, Riddell 2, Bruton 2, O'Loughlin 2

BEST

Melbourne: Paxman, Mithen, Goldrick, Fitzsimon

North Melbourne: Riddell, Shierlaw, M.King, Garner, E.King, Kearney

INJURIES

Melbourne: Nil

North Melbourne: Nil

Crowd: 2,023 at Casey Fields