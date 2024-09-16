Kaitlyn Srhoj has been named the Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominee for week three

Annabel Kievit and Kaitlyn Srhoj compete for the ball during Gold Coast's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

LAST year's No.3 draft pick, Kaitlyn Srhoj, has been named the Week Three Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominee after playing a leading role in the Giants' thrilling draw with the Gold Coast Suns.

Srhoj (pronounced SIR-HOY) had 20 disposals (14 contested) at 75 per cent efficiency, laid six tackles, and recorded four clearances at Maunka Oval. She received three votes in the AFLCA AFLW Champion Player of the Year award.

The 19-year-old is averaging 14.7 disposals, 5.7 tackles, 3.7 clearances and 64.7 AFLW Fantasy points from her three games this season.

She made her debut in the opening week of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season against the Western Bulldogs, where she had 14 disposals, five marks and four tackles.

A former junior basketballer from Mandurah in Western Australia, Srhoj was selected by the Giants with their first pick in the 2023 AFLW Draft after excelling for Peel Thunder and Western Australia.

A 175cm midfielder, she was named in the 2023 Under-18 All-Australian team and was part of the AFLW National Academy. Srhoj won the MVP in the 2022 AFLW Under-17 Futures game.

Srhoj becomes the first Giants player to receive a nomination since Zarlie Goldsworthy last year, who went on to win the overall award.

She is set to feature in her first Sydney Derby this Sunday against the Sydney Swans at Henson Park.

2024 Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominees

Week one: Shineah Goody (Port Adelaide)

Week two: Beth Schilling (West Coast)

Week three: Kaitlyn Srhoj (Greater Western Sydney)