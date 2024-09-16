The coaches' votes are in for week three of the 2024 season

Maddy Guerin in action during the match between Carlton and Geelong at Ikon Park in round three, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON midfielder Maddy Guerin was among five players to score a perfect 10 votes from the coaches in week three of the AFLCA Champion Player Award.

Guerin, just three games into her return from an ACL injury, was her side's standout in the Blues' big win over Geelong, collecting a game-high 31 disposals (including 21 contested), eight clearances and a goal.

Adelaide's star Danielle Ponter, North Melbourne spearhead Kate Shierlaw and St Kilda defender Serene Watson were also rewarded with perfect 10s from the coaches in week three, while Suns gun Charlie Rowbottom moved into equal second on the leaderboard after earning a 10 from the coaches in her side's draw with the Giants.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND THE FULL LEADERBOARD

Meanwhile, Roos star Ash Riddell has moved one vote clear on the leaderboard after notching up eight votes against the Demons.

Adelaide midfielder Ebony Marinoff dropped to second, equal with Rowbottom, after earning six votes against Hawthorn.

Western Bulldogs v West Coast

9 Alison Drennan (WCE)

9 Ella Roberts (WCE)

6 Ellie Blackburn (WB)

2 Jaide Britton (WCE)

2 Sanne Bakker (WCE)

1 Isabelle Pritchard (WB)

1 Emma Swanson (WCE)

Brisbane v Collingwood

9 Isabel Dawes (BL)

9 Sophie Conway (BL)

3 Natalie Grider (BL)

3 Ally Anderson (BL)

3 Brianna Davey (COLL)

2 Jade Ellenger (BL)

1 Lucy Cronin (COLL)

Sydney v Richmond

9 Ellie McKenzie (RICH)

5 Katie Brennan (RICH)

5 Poppy Kelly (RICH)

4 Kate Dempsey (RICH)

3 Eilish Sheerin (RICH)

2 Grace Egan (RICH)

1 Lucy McEvoy (SYD)

1 Montana Ham (SYD)

Carlton v Geelong

10 Madeleine Guerin (CARL)

6 Keeley Sherar (CARL)

6 Abbie McKay (CARL)

6 Mimi Hill (CARL)

1 Jess Good (CARL)

1 Nina Morrison (GEEL)

Port Adelaide v Fremantle

8 Mim Strom (FRE)

8 Orlagh Lally (FRE)

7 Hayley Miller (FRE)

4 Julia Teakle (PORT)

2 Gabby O'Sullivan (FRE)

1 Maria Moloney (PORT)

Adelaide v Hawthorn

10 Danielle Ponter (ADEL)

7 Caitlin Gould (ADEL)

6 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)

4 Emily Bates (HAW)

2 Jasmine Fleming (HAW)

1 Chelsea Biddell (ADEL)

Melbourne v North Melbourne

10 Kate Shierlaw (NMFC)

8 Ashleigh Riddell (NMFC)

5 Mia King (NMFC)

3 Emma King (NMFC)

2 Jasmine Garner (NMFC)

1 Tahlia Gillard (MELB)

1 Eliza McNamara (MELB)

Essendon v St Kilda

10 Serene Watson (STK)

7 Darcy Guttridge (STK)

4 Stephanie Wales (ESS)

4 Georgia Nanscawen (ESS)

2 Georgia Clarke (ESS)

2 Ash Richards (STK)

1 Tyanna Smith (STK)

Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast

10 Charlie Rowbottom (GCFC)

8 Rebecca Beeson (GWS)

5 Lucy Single (GCFC)

4 Tarni Evans (GWS)

3 Kaitlyn Srhoj (GWS)

LEADERBOARD

25 Ashleigh Riddell NMFC

24 Ebony Marinoff ADEL

24 Charlie Rowbottom GCFC

19 Ally Anderson BL

19 Abbie McKay CARL

18 Jasmine Garner NMFC

18 Anne Hatchard ADEL

15 Brittany Bonnici COLL

15 Amy McDonald GEEL

15 Ellie McKenzie RICH

15 Ella Roberts WCE

14 Zarlie Goldsworthy GWS

14 Mim Strom FRE

14 Julia Teakle PORT

13 Aileen Gilroy HAW

13 Tyanna Smith STK

12 Alison Drennan WCE

12 Blaithin Mackin MELB

12 Georgia Nanscawen ESS

12 Alyce Parker GWS