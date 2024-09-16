CARLTON midfielder Maddy Guerin was among five players to score a perfect 10 votes from the coaches in week three of the AFLCA Champion Player Award.
Guerin, just three games into her return from an ACL injury, was her side's standout in the Blues' big win over Geelong, collecting a game-high 31 disposals (including 21 contested), eight clearances and a goal.
Adelaide's star Danielle Ponter, North Melbourne spearhead Kate Shierlaw and St Kilda defender Serene Watson were also rewarded with perfect 10s from the coaches in week three, while Suns gun Charlie Rowbottom moved into equal second on the leaderboard after earning a 10 from the coaches in her side's draw with the Giants.
>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND THE FULL LEADERBOARD
Meanwhile, Roos star Ash Riddell has moved one vote clear on the leaderboard after notching up eight votes against the Demons.
Adelaide midfielder Ebony Marinoff dropped to second, equal with Rowbottom, after earning six votes against Hawthorn.
Western Bulldogs v West Coast
9 Alison Drennan (WCE)
9 Ella Roberts (WCE)
6 Ellie Blackburn (WB)
2 Jaide Britton (WCE)
2 Sanne Bakker (WCE)
1 Isabelle Pritchard (WB)
1 Emma Swanson (WCE)
Brisbane v Collingwood
9 Isabel Dawes (BL)
9 Sophie Conway (BL)
3 Natalie Grider (BL)
3 Ally Anderson (BL)
3 Brianna Davey (COLL)
2 Jade Ellenger (BL)
1 Lucy Cronin (COLL)
Sydney v Richmond
9 Ellie McKenzie (RICH)
5 Katie Brennan (RICH)
5 Poppy Kelly (RICH)
4 Kate Dempsey (RICH)
3 Eilish Sheerin (RICH)
2 Grace Egan (RICH)
1 Lucy McEvoy (SYD)
1 Montana Ham (SYD)
Carlton v Geelong
10 Madeleine Guerin (CARL)
6 Keeley Sherar (CARL)
6 Abbie McKay (CARL)
6 Mimi Hill (CARL)
1 Jess Good (CARL)
1 Nina Morrison (GEEL)
Port Adelaide v Fremantle
8 Mim Strom (FRE)
8 Orlagh Lally (FRE)
7 Hayley Miller (FRE)
4 Julia Teakle (PORT)
2 Gabby O'Sullivan (FRE)
1 Maria Moloney (PORT)
Adelaide v Hawthorn
10 Danielle Ponter (ADEL)
7 Caitlin Gould (ADEL)
6 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)
4 Emily Bates (HAW)
2 Jasmine Fleming (HAW)
1 Chelsea Biddell (ADEL)
Melbourne v North Melbourne
10 Kate Shierlaw (NMFC)
8 Ashleigh Riddell (NMFC)
5 Mia King (NMFC)
3 Emma King (NMFC)
2 Jasmine Garner (NMFC)
1 Tahlia Gillard (MELB)
1 Eliza McNamara (MELB)
Essendon v St Kilda
10 Serene Watson (STK)
7 Darcy Guttridge (STK)
4 Stephanie Wales (ESS)
4 Georgia Nanscawen (ESS)
2 Georgia Clarke (ESS)
2 Ash Richards (STK)
1 Tyanna Smith (STK)
Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast
10 Charlie Rowbottom (GCFC)
8 Rebecca Beeson (GWS)
5 Lucy Single (GCFC)
4 Tarni Evans (GWS)
3 Kaitlyn Srhoj (GWS)
LEADERBOARD
25 Ashleigh Riddell NMFC
24 Ebony Marinoff ADEL
24 Charlie Rowbottom GCFC
19 Ally Anderson BL
19 Abbie McKay CARL
18 Jasmine Garner NMFC
18 Anne Hatchard ADEL
15 Brittany Bonnici COLL
15 Amy McDonald GEEL
15 Ellie McKenzie RICH
15 Ella Roberts WCE
14 Zarlie Goldsworthy GWS
14 Mim Strom FRE
14 Julia Teakle PORT
13 Aileen Gilroy HAW
13 Tyanna Smith STK
12 Alison Drennan WCE
12 Blaithin Mackin MELB
12 Georgia Nanscawen ESS
12 Alyce Parker GWS