Maddy Guerin in action during the match between Carlton and Geelong at Ikon Park in round three, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON midfielder Maddy Guerin was among five players to score a perfect 10 votes from the coaches in week three of the AFLCA Champion Player Award.

Guerin, just three games into her return from an ACL injury, was her side's standout in the Blues' big win over Geelong, collecting a game-high 31 disposals (including 21 contested), eight clearances and a goal. 

Adelaide's star Danielle Ponter, North Melbourne spearhead Kate Shierlaw and St Kilda defender Serene Watson were also rewarded with perfect 10s from the coaches in week three, while Suns gun Charlie Rowbottom moved into equal second on the leaderboard after earning a 10 from the coaches in her side's draw with the Giants.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND THE FULL LEADERBOARD

Meanwhile, Roos star Ash Riddell has moved one vote clear on the leaderboard after notching up eight votes against the Demons.

Adelaide midfielder Ebony Marinoff dropped to second, equal with Rowbottom, after earning six votes against Hawthorn.

Western Bulldogs v West Coast

9 Alison Drennan (WCE)
9 Ella Roberts (WCE)
6 Ellie Blackburn (WB)
2 Jaide Britton (WCE)
2 Sanne Bakker (WCE)
1 Isabelle Pritchard (WB)
1 Emma Swanson (WCE)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 05:47

    AFLW full post-match, W3: Eagles

    Watch West Coast's press conference after week three’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFLW
  • 03:00

    AFLW full post-match, R3: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs' press conference after week three’s match against West Coast

    AFLW
  • 10:33

    AFLW Mini-Match: Western Bulldogs v West Coast

    Extended highlights of the Bulldogs and Eagles clash in round three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:33

    AFLW Highlights: Western Bulldogs v West Coast

    The Bulldogs and Eagles clash in round three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:51

    Big Dogs blow with Blackburn hurt late

    The Bulldogs suffer a worrying injury concern deep into the final term with star midfielder Ellie Blackburn grimacing in pain after this incident

    AFLW
  • 00:32

    Di Donato delivers dagger on debut

    Octavia Di Donato gets swarmed by teammates after completing a stunning first goal to all but seal victory

    AFLW
  • 00:51

    Star Dog hunts down stubborn footy

    Ellie Blackburn motors towards a bouncing football before gathering in time to land a crucial major

    AFLW
  • 00:47

    Ridiculous Roberts stuns on the run

    Ella Roberts charges towards goal and nails a sensational long-range strike

    AFLW
  • 00:37

    Grigg coming up big as McFarlane musters magic

    Elaine Grigg makes quite the impression for the Bulldogs in the first term with a couple of courageous plays

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Pritchard’s priceless opener with trusty left

    Isabelle Pritchard pops through the game’s first goal with a slick shot on the burst

    AFLW

Brisbane v Collingwood

9 Isabel Dawes (BL)
9 Sophie Conway (BL)
3 Natalie Grider (BL)
3 Ally Anderson (BL)
3 Brianna Davey (COLL)
2 Jade Ellenger (BL)
1 Lucy Cronin (COLL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 10:23

    AFLW Mini-Match: Brisbane v Collingwood

    Extended highlights of the Lions and Magpies clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:33

    AFLW full post-match, WK3: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood's press conference after week three’s match against Brisbane

    AFLW
  • 04:59

    AFLW full post-match, WK3: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after week three’s match against Collingwood

    AFLW
  • 05:33

    AFLW Highlights: Brisbane v Collingwood

    The Lions and Magpies clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:57

    Super Smith shines in big win

    Taylor Smith produces a stellar performance to notch three majors in her side's dominant victory

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    Bonnici brillance breaks Lions' goal streak

    Brittany Bonnici nails a great right-foot goal on the run

    AFLW
  • 00:25

    Tensions boil over near boundary fence

    Lions and Pies players engage in a minor scuffle on the boundary line

    AFLW
  • 00:34

    Conway conjures magic twice to lift Lions

    Sophie Conway drills stunning back-to-back goals during the second term

    AFLW

Sydney v Richmond

9 Ellie McKenzie (RICH)
5 Katie Brennan (RICH)
5 Poppy Kelly (RICH)
4 Kate Dempsey (RICH)
3 Eilish Sheerin (RICH)
2 Grace Egan (RICH)
1 Lucy McEvoy (SYD)
1 Montana Ham (SYD)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 05:26

    AFLW full post-match, WK3: Tigers

    Watch Richmond's press conference after week three’s match against Sydney

    AFLW
  • 02:27

    AFLW full post-match, WK3: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after week three’s match against Richmond

    AFLW
  • 10:17

    AFLW Mini-Match: Sydney v Richmond

    Extended highlights of the Swans and Tigers clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:57

    AFLW Highlights: Sydney v Richmond

    The Swans and Tigers clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:37

    Shevlin’s sweet strike shines bright

    Maddie Shevlin shows off her powerful boot with a stunning finish from distance

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    Ham slams on accelerator for fine finish

    Montana Ham motors towards goal and nails an exciting major for the Swans

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Super Cooper swoops for special debut goal

    Holly Cooper lays an outstanding tackle and gets rewarded with a major in her first game of AFLW

    AFLW
  • 01:00

    Brennan goes berserk with hat-trick in term

    Katie Brennan catches fire in the opening quarter with an impressive return of three goals

    AFLW

Carlton v Geelong

10 Madeleine Guerin (CARL)
6 Keeley Sherar (CARL)
6 Abbie McKay (CARL)
6 Mimi Hill (CARL)
1 Jess Good (CARL)
1 Nina Morrison (GEEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 10:09

    AFLW Mini-Match: Carlton v Geelong

    Extended highlights of the Blues and Cats clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:33

    AFLW full post-match, WK3: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after week three’s match against Geelong

    AFLW
  • 03:41

    AFLW full post-match, WK3: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after week three’s match against Carlton

    AFLW
  • 04:18

    AFLW Highlights: Carlton v Geelong

    The Blues and Cats clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:48

    Bending Brown beauty brings further joy

    Tarni Brown curls through her maiden Carlton major and her teammates get around her

    AFLW
  • 00:47

    McKay has her say after swift Blues play

    Abbie McKay drills her first major after some clean hands from her teammates

    AFLW
  • 00:34

    Fantastic Guerin flush a huge Blues boost

    Maddy Guerin makes perfect contact to boot through the opening major

    AFLW

Port Adelaide v Fremantle

8 Mim Strom (FRE)
8 Orlagh Lally (FRE)
7 Hayley Miller (FRE)
4 Julia Teakle (PORT)
2 Gabby O'Sullivan (FRE)
1 Maria Moloney (PORT)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 03:33

    AFLW full post-match, WK3: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after week three’s match against Fremantle

    AFLW
  • 10:14

    AFLW Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v Fremantle

    Extended highlights of the Power and Dockers clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 03:24

    AFLW full post-match, WK3: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after week three’s match against Port Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 04:08

    AFLW Highlights: Port Adelaide v Fremantle

    The Power and Dockers clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Magic Miller soccers game-winner in epic race

    Hayley Miller chases the bouncing ball and boots it through to get her side over the line

    AFLW
  • 00:41

    Mulholland brings spark and heart in big moment

    Amy Mulholland threads a gem and pulls the jumper as the contest tightens up

    AFLW
  • 00:39

    Tough Teakle grits teeth with timely turner

    Julia Teakle spins out of a tackle and snaps a ripping second major

    AFLW
  • 00:30

    Veteran sneaks out back after quick attack

    Ebony Antonio brings Fremantle into the contest with a classy dribbler

    AFLW
  • 00:32

    Cracking Power pair a flying start

    Super snaps from Julia Teakle and Caitlin Wendland gets Port Adelaide motoring early

    AFLW

Adelaide v Hawthorn

10 Danielle Ponter (ADEL)
7 Caitlin Gould (ADEL)
6 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)
4 Emily Bates (HAW)
2 Jasmine Fleming (HAW)
1 Chelsea Biddell (ADEL)

  • 10:49

    AFLW Mini-Match: Adelaide v Hawthorn

    Extended highlights of the Crows and Hawks clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:23:03

    AFLW Match Replay: Adelaide v Hawthorn

    The Crows and Hawks clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:39

    AFLW Highlights: Adelaide v Hawthorn

    The Crows and Hawks clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 03:12

    AFLW full post-match, WK3: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after week three’s match against Hawthorn

    AFLW
  • 02:47

    AFLW full post-match, WK3: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after week three’s match against Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 01:57

    Ponter shines brightest in Crows day out

    Danielle Ponter takes a slice of history with her after notching her club's first five-goal bag

    AFLW
  • 00:25

    Big Crows blow with Jones hurt from innocuous stumble

    Adelaide suffers a worrying injury concern as Eloise Jones is carried off by trainers after sustaining a lower leg injury

    AFLW
  • 00:24

    Gould marks milestone with special grab

    Caitlin Gould pops home a simple chance from the top of the square after grasping the deep entry amongst tall timber

    AFLW
  • 00:34

    Ponter picks her pocket to post perfect major

    Danielle Ponter reads the hit-out best without breaking stride before threading the needle from a tough angle

    AFLW
  • 00:37

    Smith swarmed after snagging career first

    Tamara Smith converts her opportunity after being marched downfield to open up her scoring account in the AFLW

    AFLW

Melbourne v North Melbourne

10 Kate Shierlaw (NMFC)
8 Ashleigh Riddell (NMFC)
5 Mia King (NMFC)
3 Emma King (NMFC)
2 Jasmine Garner (NMFC)
1 Tahlia Gillard (MELB)
1 Eliza McNamara (MELB)

  • 1:23:57

    AFLW Match Replay: Melbourne v North Melbourne

    The Demons and Kangaroos clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 03:42

    AFLW full post-match, WK3: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after week three’s match against Nth Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 00:37

    Walker's wonderful precision on show

    Brooke Walker perfectly measures the shot at goal to score a handy major in the second quarter

    AFLW
  • 05:30

    AFLW full post-match, WK3: Kangaroos

    Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after week three’s match against Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 10:23

    AFLW Mini-Match: Melbourne v North Melbourne

    Extended highlights of the Demons and Kangaroos clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:48

    AFLW Highlights: Melbourne v North Melbourne

    The Demons and Kangaroos clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 01:46

    Shierlaw's super day out brings bag of five

    Kate Shierlaw enjoys a dominant afternoon with five goals against the Demons

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    Beasley breaks drought with first AFLW major

    Grace Beasley celebrates after nailing her maiden major in the big league on an otherwise tough day for the Dees

    AFLW
  • 00:36

    Riddell splits the pack and punishes Dees

    Ash Riddell makes the most of this deep forward stoppage with a classy major

    AFLW
  • 00:36

    Bruton gets the lucky bounce and takes full advantage

    A bouncing footy props up for Jenna Bruton who makes the most of the opportunity

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Shierlaw starts hot with early double

    Kate Shierlaw beings the match with an impressive two goals in the opening three minutes

    AFLW

Essendon v St Kilda

10 Serene Watson (STK)
7 Darcy Guttridge (STK)
4 Stephanie Wales (ESS)
4 Georgia Nanscawen (ESS)
2 Georgia Clarke (ESS)
2 Ash Richards (STK)
1 Tyanna Smith (STK)

  • 1:16:45

    AFLW Match Replay: Essendon v St Kilda

    The Bombers and Saints clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 07:27

    AFLW full post-match, WK3: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after week three’s match against Essendon

    AFLW
  • 10:03

    AFLW Mini-Match: Essendon v St Kilda

    Extended highlights of the Bombers and Saints clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 07:18

    AFLW full post-match, WK3: Bombers

    Watch Essendon's press conference after week three’s match against St Kilda

    AFLW
  • 04:09

    AFLW Highlights: Essendon v St Kilda

    The Bombers and Saints clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:43

    Gay's massive hit on Saints sparks fury

    Maddison Gay treads hot water after this big bump on Alice Burke leads to a late scuffle

    AFLW
  • 00:45

    Tensions rise as push sparks 50m penalty

    Darcy Guttridge is awarded a 50m penalty and makes no mistake with the finish after some push and shove

    AFLW
  • 00:37

    Walker's wonderful precision on show

    Brooke Walker perfectly measures the shot at goal to score a handy major in the second quarter

    AFLW

Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast

10 Charlie Rowbottom (GCFC)
8 Rebecca Beeson (GWS)
5 Lucy Single (GCFC)
4 Tarni Evans (GWS)
3 Kaitlyn Srhoj (GWS)

  • 10:10

    AFLW Mini-Match: GWS v Gold Coast

    Extended highlights of the Giants and Suns clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 03:02

    AFLW full post-match, WK3: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after week three’s match against Gold Coast

    AFLW
  • 05:39

    AFLW Highlights: GWS v Gold Coast

    The Giants and Suns clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 03:55

    AFLW full post-match, WK3: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast's press conference after week three’s match against GWS

    AFLW
  • 1:24:29

    AFLW Match Replay: GWS v Gold Coast

    The Giants and Suns clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 03:02

    AFLW last two mins: Sun with ice in her veins to steal draw after siren

    Jamie Stanton kicks truly with no time remaining on the clock to secure a draw for Gold Coast against GWS

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Stunning Fitzpatrick steal a massive moment

    Clara Fitzpatrick intercepts at pace and delivers a wonderful finish to bring Gold Coast within a kick

    AFLW
  • 00:34

    Timely Davies clunk brings Suns closer

    Darcie Davies sticks a fantastic grab and threads her second major on the three-quarter-time siren

    AFLW
  • 00:43

    Veteran grimaces as Barr hammy adds more pain

    Nicola Barr comes from the field after appearing to injure her hamstring

    AFLW
  • 00:52

    Giant concerns for McCormick after awkward tangle

    Cambridge McCormick is ruled out of the match after sustaining a lower leg injury

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    Suns bring the heat as quick Barwick delivers

    Elise Barwick snaps her first major after Gold Coast's terrific forward pressure

    AFLW
  • 00:41

    Beeson's bursting beauty a cracking start

    Bec Beeson brings the footy to ground and drills a brilliant dashing finish

    AFLW

LEADERBOARD

25 Ashleigh Riddell NMFC
24 Ebony Marinoff ADEL
24 Charlie Rowbottom GCFC
19 Ally Anderson BL
19 Abbie McKay CARL
18 Jasmine Garner NMFC
18 Anne Hatchard ADEL
15 Brittany Bonnici COLL
15 Amy McDonald GEEL
15 Ellie McKenzie RICH
15 Ella Roberts WCE
14 Zarlie Goldsworthy GWS
14 Mim Strom FRE
14 Julia Teakle PORT
13 Aileen Gilroy HAW
13 Tyanna Smith STK
12 Alison Drennan WCE
12 Blaithin Mackin MELB
12 Georgia Nanscawen ESS
12 Alyce Parker GWS