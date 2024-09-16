Eloise Jones will miss the rest of the season after injuring her right Achilles on Sunday

Eloise Jones is helped off the ground due to an injury in the match between Adelaide and Hawthorn at Unley Oval in round three, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

SCANS have confirmed star Adelaide forward Eloise Jones has torn her Achilles tendon, ruling her out for the season.

Jones fell to ground in an innocuous incident in the third term of Adelaide's 26-point win over Hawthorn on Sunday, attempting to accelerate while chasing an opponent.

The 25-year-old – who has also played on the wing – will require surgery.

North Melbourne's Jenna Bruton tore her Achilles in last year's Grand Final at the start of December, returning to the field nine months later.

"Unfortunately, it's not the news we were hoping for, and Eloise will miss the rest of the season," Adelaide head of AFLW Phil Harper said.

"It's obviously really disappointing for both Eloise and the team, she is a very important leader and player for us.

"She will have surgery on her Achilles this week or next and begin the rehabilitation process.

"We know Eloise will attack her recovery with a positive attitude and will continue to be a great leader for the team off-field for the rest of the season."