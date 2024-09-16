Western Bulldogs star Ellie Blackburn will miss the rest of the season

Western Bulldogs star Ellie Blackburn is helped off the ground in the match against West Coast in W3, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER Western Bulldogs skipper Ellie Blackburn has suffered a season-ending left foot injury.

Blackburn, 29, was tackled in the dying moments of the Dogs' loss to West Coast on Thursday night, her foot trapped as her ankle rolled inwards, letting out an audible yell.

It's understood scans have subsequently ruled Blackburn out for the season after showing she'd suffered a mid-foot ligament injury, which will require surgery.

Learn More 00:51

The star midfielder will leave a massive hole for the Bulldogs, who are already fielding one of the youngest teams in the competition after an off-season of change.

The Bulldogs are expected to release official confirmation on Monday.

Blackburn has proven herself as the Dogs' most important player, with her experience vital among a young and developing playing group.

The rebuilding Bulldogs, under the guidance of first-year coach Tamara Hyett, moved to 0-3 on the season on Thursday night following a narrow 11-point defeat to the Eagles.

Ellie Blackburn poses for a photo during the 2023 AFLW captains' day on August 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"We’re all devastated for Ellie, who has been one of our most durable and reliable players and was set for another impactful campaign," head of women’s footy Patrice Berthold said.

"After conducting a thorough review of available options, our medical staff have deemed surgery as the best course of action to facilitate her return to play in 2025.

"We’ll wrap our arms around Ellie and provide her with as much support as she needs throughout this entire process to ensure she can be at her best with us next year."