Injuries slowed fast-starting GWS as Gold Coast clawed back for its first premiership points of the season

Katherine Smith handpasses during the round three AFLW match between Greater Western Sydney and Gold Coast at Manuka Oval, September 15, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast has snatched a dramatic draw with an injury-ravaged Greater Western Sydney after Jamie Stanton kicked a clutch goal after the siren to secure the Suns' first points of the season.

The Giants appeared destined to claim a six-point win despite being down to one player on the bench, after Zarlie Goldsworthy kicked truly from a free kick at the top of the goalsquare late in the 5.6 (36) to 5.6 (36) draw at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

GIANTS V SUNS Full match details and stats

But with 30 seconds to go, Pepa Randall received a free kick, but her poor attempted pass to Tarni Evans hung in the air, allowing Daisy D'arcy to spoil it.

In the subsequent chaos, GWS defender Katherine Smith was penalised for tackling Stanton without the ball.

Previous Next 10:10 AFLW Mini-Match: GWS v Gold Coast Extended highlights of the Giants and Suns clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

03:02 AFLW full post-match, WK3: Giants Watch GWS's press conference after week three’s match against Gold Coast

05:39 AFLW Highlights: GWS v Gold Coast The Giants and Suns clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

03:55 AFLW full post-match, WK3: Suns Watch Gold Coast's press conference after week three’s match against GWS

1:24:29 AFLW Match Replay: GWS v Gold Coast The Giants and Suns clash in week three of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

03:02 AFLW last two mins: Sun with ice in her veins to steal draw after siren Jamie Stanton kicks truly with no time remaining on the clock to secure a draw for Gold Coast against GWS

00:38 Stunning Fitzpatrick steal a massive moment Clara Fitzpatrick intercepts at pace and delivers a wonderful finish to bring Gold Coast within a kick

00:34 Timely Davies clunk brings Suns closer Darcie Davies sticks a fantastic grab and threads her second major on the three-quarter-time siren

00:43 Veteran grimaces as Barr hammy adds more pain Nicola Barr comes from the field after appearing to injure her hamstring

00:52 Giant concerns for McCormick after awkward tangle Cambridge McCormick is ruled out of the match after sustaining a lower leg injury

00:33 Suns bring the heat as quick Barwick delivers Elise Barwick snaps her first major after Gold Coast's terrific forward pressure

00:41 Beeson's bursting beauty a cracking start Bec Beeson brings the footy to ground and drills a brilliant dashing finish

The veteran kicked truly to snare the two premiership points.

"We probably thought it wasn't going to be our day and then we got lucky with a free kick," Stanton said after the game.

"That's my job, is to slot 'em - and I missed one earlier so I had to go back and nail it."

Suns coach Cameron Joyce added: "She's built for those moments, Jamie, so we had a lot of confidence she would go back and kick it."

Learn More 03:02

The Giants suffered a blow before Sunday evening's match with Izzy Huntington a late withdrawal with knee soreness.

Then Cambridge McCormick hobbled off with assistance early in the second quarter after suffering an ankle injury, while Emily Pease also suffered an ankle injury.

Then, in the third quarter, Nicola Barr required help getting off the ground after suffering what appeared to be a serious left hamstring injury after leaping for a tackle.

Learn More 05:39

Gold Coast midfield gun Charlie Rowbottom (41 disposals, 13 clearances) was magnificent, while D'Arcy impressed in defence.

GWS skipper Rebecca Beeson (23 disposals) stood up, while Kaitlyn Srhoj (19 disposals) and Haneen Zreika (two goals) were also busy.

Goals to Beeson and Zreika helped the Giants snatch an eight-point lead at quarter-time.

Learn More 00:41

The Suns dominated the second term but couldn't make it count on the scoreboard, trailing by eight at half-time.

In the third term, former GWS captain Alicia Eva made use of the wind to kick a clutch goal and nudge the lead out to 14 points.

The Suns started to chip away at the deficit as the Giants tired, Kiara Bischa kicking a goal just before the three-quarter-time siren.

Clara Fitzpatrick cut the deficit to two points with a lovely snap early in the final term.

Learn More 00:38

Gold Coast couldn't land the killer blow and were ultimately happy to claim two points via Stanton's late heroics.

"I'm really proud that they actually fought their way through and still walk away with two points," Giants coach Cam Bernasconi said of his side's ability to play out the game after suffering the early injuries.

"I think the girls will be replaying moments in their heads over the next few days and it's important that we learn from it, we improve.

Learn More 00:43

"The key message I just said to the playing group is that last night our men's team learnt a hard lesson (in their semi-final against Brisbane). They have to wait six months to get back out there and play; we wait seven days."

The Suns (0-1-2) host Geelong next Saturday, while GWS (1-1-1) play rivals Sydney away.

Giants face nervous wait

The Giants were so brave against the Suns in the face of a horror injury toll and they'll have their fingers crossed this week for some good news ahead of the compressed part of the season. Cambridge McCormick (ankle), Emily Pease (ankle) and Nicola Barr (hamstring) were all ruled out of the game on Sunday night and with this the first of a run of six games in just 29 days, getting their best players back on the park will be pivotal.

Learn More 00:52

Suns gun keeps delivering

Entering the season, Charlie Rowbottom was well established as one of the most exciting players in the AFLW, but her output - and reputation - just keeps rising. Rowbottom picked up a career-high 35 disposals against Carlton last round and then surpassed her personal best just a week later, gathering 41 touches against the Giants to fall just short of Ally Anderson's all-time record of 43.

Up next

The Giants have a week to regroup before the Sydney Derby against the Swans at Henson Park next Sunday, a much-anticipated clash on each club's calendar. The Suns head back to People First Stadium to host Geelong on Saturday, as both sides search for a first win in 2024.

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 3.3 3.4 4.6 5.6 (36)

GOLD COAST 2.1 2.2 3.3 5.6 (36)

GOALS

Greater Western Sydney: Goldsworthy, Evans, Eva, Beeson, Zreika

Gold Coast: Davies 2, Stanton, Fitzpatrick, Barwick

BEST

Greater Western Sydney: Beeson, Parker, Srhoj, O'Dowd, Evans

Gold Coast: Rowbottom, Single, Whitford, D'Arcy, Davies

INJURIES

Greater Western Sydney: McCormick (ankle), Pease (ankle), Barr (hamstring)

Gold Coast: TBC

Crowd: 1,507 at Manuka Oval