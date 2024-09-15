GOLD Coast has snatched a dramatic draw with an injury-ravaged Greater Western Sydney after Jamie Stanton kicked a clutch goal after the siren to secure the Suns' first points of the season.
The Giants appeared destined to claim a six-point win despite being down to one player on the bench, after Zarlie Goldsworthy kicked truly from a free kick at the top of the goalsquare late in the 5.6 (36) to 5.6 (36) draw at Manuka Oval in Canberra.
GIANTS V SUNS Full match details and stats
But with 30 seconds to go, Pepa Randall received a free kick, but her poor attempted pass to Tarni Evans hung in the air, allowing Daisy D'arcy to spoil it.
In the subsequent chaos, GWS defender Katherine Smith was penalised for tackling Stanton without the ball.
The veteran kicked truly to snare the two premiership points.
"We probably thought it wasn't going to be our day and then we got lucky with a free kick," Stanton said after the game.
"That's my job, is to slot 'em - and I missed one earlier so I had to go back and nail it."
Suns coach Cameron Joyce added: "She's built for those moments, Jamie, so we had a lot of confidence she would go back and kick it."
The Giants suffered a blow before Sunday evening's match with Izzy Huntington a late withdrawal with knee soreness.
Then Cambridge McCormick hobbled off with assistance early in the second quarter after suffering an ankle injury, while Emily Pease also suffered an ankle injury.
Then, in the third quarter, Nicola Barr required help getting off the ground after suffering what appeared to be a serious left hamstring injury after leaping for a tackle.
Gold Coast midfield gun Charlie Rowbottom (41 disposals, 13 clearances) was magnificent, while D'Arcy impressed in defence.
GWS skipper Rebecca Beeson (23 disposals) stood up, while Kaitlyn Srhoj (19 disposals) and Haneen Zreika (two goals) were also busy.
Goals to Beeson and Zreika helped the Giants snatch an eight-point lead at quarter-time.
The Suns dominated the second term but couldn't make it count on the scoreboard, trailing by eight at half-time.
In the third term, former GWS captain Alicia Eva made use of the wind to kick a clutch goal and nudge the lead out to 14 points.
The Suns started to chip away at the deficit as the Giants tired, Kiara Bischa kicking a goal just before the three-quarter-time siren.
Clara Fitzpatrick cut the deficit to two points with a lovely snap early in the final term.
Gold Coast couldn't land the killer blow and were ultimately happy to claim two points via Stanton's late heroics.
"I'm really proud that they actually fought their way through and still walk away with two points," Giants coach Cam Bernasconi said of his side's ability to play out the game after suffering the early injuries.
"I think the girls will be replaying moments in their heads over the next few days and it's important that we learn from it, we improve.
"The key message I just said to the playing group is that last night our men's team learnt a hard lesson (in their semi-final against Brisbane). They have to wait six months to get back out there and play; we wait seven days."
The Suns (0-1-2) host Geelong next Saturday, while GWS (1-1-1) play rivals Sydney away.
Giants face nervous wait
The Giants were so brave against the Suns in the face of a horror injury toll and they'll have their fingers crossed this week for some good news ahead of the compressed part of the season. Cambridge McCormick (ankle), Emily Pease (ankle) and Nicola Barr (hamstring) were all ruled out of the game on Sunday night and with this the first of a run of six games in just 29 days, getting their best players back on the park will be pivotal.
Suns gun keeps delivering
Entering the season, Charlie Rowbottom was well established as one of the most exciting players in the AFLW, but her output - and reputation - just keeps rising. Rowbottom picked up a career-high 35 disposals against Carlton last round and then surpassed her personal best just a week later, gathering 41 touches against the Giants to fall just short of Ally Anderson's all-time record of 43.
Up next
The Giants have a week to regroup before the Sydney Derby against the Swans at Henson Park next Sunday, a much-anticipated clash on each club's calendar. The Suns head back to People First Stadium to host Geelong on Saturday, as both sides search for a first win in 2024.
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 3.3 3.4 4.6 5.6 (36)
GOLD COAST 2.1 2.2 3.3 5.6 (36)
GOALS
Greater Western Sydney: Goldsworthy, Evans, Eva, Beeson, Zreika
Gold Coast: Davies 2, Stanton, Fitzpatrick, Barwick
BEST
Greater Western Sydney: Beeson, Parker, Srhoj, O'Dowd, Evans
Gold Coast: Rowbottom, Single, Whitford, D'Arcy, Davies
INJURIES
Greater Western Sydney: McCormick (ankle), Pease (ankle), Barr (hamstring)
Gold Coast: TBC
Crowd: 1,507 at Manuka Oval