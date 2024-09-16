The teams are in for Tuesday nights' week four AFLW matches

COLLINGWOOD has suffered yet another injury blow, with star midfielder Brit Bonnici ruled out for Tuesday night's clash with West Coast.

Bonnici will miss with an minor calf strain, while key forward Erica Fowler has been omitted.

Bonnici is expected to miss the next two to three weeks with the injury.

Eleri Morris returns after her late withdrawal due to illness, while Charlotte Taylor will play her first game of the season after a foot injury.

Top-up player Jordi Ivey retains her spot in the 21, with Collingwood below the required 24 primary listed players.

Fowler, key back Selena Karlson and draftee forward Georgia Clarkare emergencies, with Ivey selected ahead of the trio.

Cross-coder Verity Simmons has been recalled, as has Evie Gooch.

The Eagles will be without Sasha Goranova and Abbygail Bushby.

Tuesday, September 17

Collingwood v West Coast at IKON Park, 7.15pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: E.Morris, C.Taylor

Out: B.Bonnici (injured), E.Fowler (omitted)

WEST COAST

In: V.Simmons, E.Gooch

Out: S.Goranova (injured), A.Bushby (injured)