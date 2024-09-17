Who's still sore? Who's nearing a return? Check out your club's injury updates ahead of AFLW week four

AFLW injury list, W4. Picture: AFL Media

GEELONG will have to play without Georgie Prespakis, with the gun midfielder ruled out of Saturday's clash against Gold Coast with a quad injury.

Prespakis was a late out with the injury last week, and is set for another week out of action.

Melbourne will be without veteran midfielder Paxy Paxman who has picked up a foot injury.

Who else is set to miss? Check out every team's injury list below.

This article will be updated as clubs release their injury list throughout the week

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Najwa Allen Hamstring 1-2 weeks Tamara Henry Shoulder 1-2 weeks Eloise Jones Achilles Season Updated: September 17, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Shanae Davison Broken wrist 4 weeks Dee Heslop Calf strain 1 week Jade Pregelj ACL TBC Updated: September 17, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jess Dal Pos Ankle TBA Tahlia Read Hip TBA Brooke Vickers Hamstring 4-6 weeks Updated: September 17, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Murieann Atkinson Concussion Test Lauren Butler Calf/hamstring 3-4 weeks Imogen Evans Hamstring 4-6 weeks Kalinda Howarth ACL 8-12 weeks Mikayla Hyde Foot 6-8 weeks Annie Lee Knee Season Charlotte Taylor Foot Test Tarni White Suspension 2 matches Updated: September 10, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brooke Brown Calf 4 weeks Emily Gough Calf 3 weeks Bonnie Toogood MCL 3-5 weeks Updated: September 17, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Serena Gibbs Knee 1-2 weeks Tunisha Kikoak Shoulder TBC Aisling McCarthy Knee Test Mikayla Morrison Knee 2-3 weeks Ange Stannett ACL Season Tara Stribley Ankle 1-2 weeks Updated: September 17, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Georgie Prespakis Quad 1 week Lily Pearce ACL Season Chloe Scheer Toe 5-6 weeks Updated: September 17, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Maddy Brancatisano Ankle 1 week Alana Gee ACL Season Viv Saad Achilles Season Updated: September 17, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Chloe Dalton Back Season Jess Doyle Illness Test Indigo Linde Calf 6 weeks Aliesha Newman Knee Test Daisy Walker ACL Season Updated: September 10, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Bridie Hipwell Lower leg TBC Casey Sherriff Ankle TBC Updated: September 17, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tayla Harris Shoulder Season Jacinta Hose ACL Season Aimee Mackin ACL Season Paxy Paxman Foot 1-2 weeks Lauren Pearce Wrist 6 weeks Olivia Purcell Face TBC Jemma Rigoni Groin 1-2 weeks Saraid Taylor Calf 2-3 weeks Updated: September 17, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Libby Birch Ribs Test Lulu Pullar Calf Test Eliza Shannon Ankle 1-2 weeks Georgia Stubs Ankle Season Updated: September 17, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Janelle Cuthbertson ACL Season Georgie Jaques ACL TBA Indy Tahau ACL Season Lauren Young ACL Season Updated: September 17, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Imogen Brown Ankle 3-4 weeks Katelyn Cox Knee Season Shelby Knoll ACL Season Montana McKinnon ACL Season Updated: September 17, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN J'Noemi Anderson Hamstring 1 week Steph Chiocci ACL 6-8 weeks Rebecca Ott Tibia 5-6 weeks Georgia Patrikios Foot 6 weeks Beth Pinchin Knee Season Hannah Stuart Hamstring 1 week Updated: September 17, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Cynthia Hamilton Quad Test Chloe Molloy ACL Season Alana Woodward Knee TBC Updated: September 17, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Abbygail Bushby Adductor TBC Emily Elkington Concussion TBC Sasha Goranova Hamstring 2-3 weeks Annabel Johnson ACL Season Kayley Kavanagh ACL Season Sophie McDonald Wrist TBC Courtney Rowley ACL TBC Roxy Roux Hand 1-2 weeks Matilda Sergeant Knee Season Updated: September 17, 2024