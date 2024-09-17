AFLW injury list, W4. Picture: AFL Media

GEELONG will have to play without Georgie Prespakis, with the gun midfielder ruled out of Saturday's clash against Gold Coast with a quad injury.

Prespakis was a late out with the injury last week, and is set for another week out of action.

Melbourne will be without veteran midfielder Paxy Paxman who has picked up a foot injury.

Who else is set to miss? Check out every team's injury list below.

This article will be updated as clubs release their injury list throughout the week

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Najwa Allen

Hamstring

1-2 weeks

Tamara Henry

Shoulder

1-2 weeks

Eloise Jones

Achilles

Season
Updated: September 17, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Shanae Davison

Broken wrist

4 weeks

Dee Heslop

Calf strain

1 week

Jade Pregelj

ACL

TBC
Updated: September 17, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Jess Dal Pos

Ankle

TBA

Tahlia Read

Hip

TBA

Brooke Vickers

Hamstring

4-6 weeks
Updated: September 17, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Murieann Atkinson

Concussion

Test

Lauren Butler

Calf/hamstring

3-4 weeks

Imogen Evans

Hamstring

4-6 weeks

Kalinda Howarth

ACL

8-12 weeks

Mikayla Hyde

Foot

6-8 weeks

Annie Lee

Knee

Season

Charlotte Taylor

Foot

Test

Tarni White

Suspension

2 matches
Updated: September 10, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Brooke Brown

Calf

4 weeks

Emily Gough

Calf

3 weeks

Bonnie Toogood

MCL

3-5 weeks
Updated: September 17, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Serena Gibbs 

Knee

1-2 weeks

Tunisha Kikoak

Shoulder

TBC

Aisling McCarthy

Knee

Test

Mikayla Morrison

Knee

2-3 weeks

Ange Stannett 

ACL

Season

Tara Stribley

Ankle

1-2 weeks
Updated: September 17, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Georgie Prespakis

Quad

1 week
Lily Pearce

ACL

Season
Chloe Scheer

Toe

5-6 weeks
Updated: September 17, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Maddy Brancatisano

Ankle

1 week

Alana Gee

ACL

Season

Viv Saad

Achilles

Season
Updated: September 17, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Chloe Dalton

Back

Season

Jess Doyle

Illness

Test

Indigo Linde

Calf

6 weeks

Aliesha Newman

Knee

Test

Daisy Walker

ACL

Season
Updated: September 10, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Bridie Hipwell

Lower leg

TBC

Casey Sherriff

Ankle

TBC
Updated: September 17, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Tayla Harris

Shoulder

Season

Jacinta Hose

ACL

Season

Aimee Mackin

ACL

Season

Paxy Paxman

Foot

1-2 weeks

Lauren Pearce

Wrist

6 weeks

Olivia Purcell

Face

TBC

Jemma Rigoni

 Groin

1-2 weeks

Saraid Taylor

 Calf

2-3 weeks
Updated: September 17, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Libby Birch

Ribs

Test

Lulu Pullar

Calf

Test

Eliza Shannon

Ankle

1-2 weeks

Georgia Stubs

Ankle

Season
Updated: September 17, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Janelle Cuthbertson

ACL

Season

Georgie Jaques

ACL

TBA

Indy Tahau

ACL

Season

Lauren Young

ACL

Season
Updated: September 17, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Imogen Brown

Ankle

3-4 weeks

Katelyn Cox

Knee

Season

Shelby Knoll

ACL

Season

Montana McKinnon

ACL

Season
Updated: September 17, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

J'Noemi Anderson

Hamstring

1 week

Steph Chiocci

ACL

6-8 weeks

Rebecca Ott

Tibia

5-6 weeks

Georgia Patrikios

Foot

6 weeks

Beth Pinchin

Knee

Season

Hannah Stuart

Hamstring

1 week
Updated: September 17, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Cynthia Hamilton

Quad

Test

Chloe Molloy

ACL

Season

Alana Woodward

Knee

 TBC
Updated: September 17, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Abbygail Bushby

Adductor

TBC

Emily Elkington

Concussion

TBC

Sasha Goranova

Hamstring

2-3 weeks

Annabel Johnson

ACL

Season

Kayley Kavanagh

ACL

Season

Sophie McDonald

Wrist

TBC

Courtney Rowley

ACL

TBC

Roxy Roux

Hand

1-2 weeks

Matilda Sergeant

Knee

Season
Updated: September 17, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Ellie Blackburn

Foot

Season

Keely Coyne

ACL

Season

Mua Laloifi

ACL

Season

Elizabeth Snell

Ankle

3-4 weeks
Updated: September 17, 2024