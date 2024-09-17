GEELONG will have to play without Georgie Prespakis, with the gun midfielder ruled out of Saturday's clash against Gold Coast with a quad injury.
Prespakis was a late out with the injury last week, and is set for another week out of action.
Melbourne will be without veteran midfielder Paxy Paxman who has picked up a foot injury.
Who else is set to miss? Check out every team's injury list below.
This article will be updated as clubs release their injury list throughout the week
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Najwa Allen
|
Hamstring
|
1-2 weeks
|
Tamara Henry
|
Shoulder
|
1-2 weeks
|
Eloise Jones
|
Achilles
|
Season
|Updated: September 17, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Shanae Davison
|
Broken wrist
|
4 weeks
|
Dee Heslop
|
Calf strain
|
1 week
|
Jade Pregelj
|
ACL
|
TBC
|Updated: September 17, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Jess Dal Pos
|
Ankle
|
TBA
|
Tahlia Read
|
Hip
|
TBA
|
Brooke Vickers
|
Hamstring
|
4-6 weeks
|Updated: September 17, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Murieann Atkinson
|
Concussion
|
Test
|
Lauren Butler
|
Calf/hamstring
|
3-4 weeks
|
Imogen Evans
|
Hamstring
|
4-6 weeks
|
Kalinda Howarth
|
ACL
|
8-12 weeks
|
Mikayla Hyde
|
Foot
|
6-8 weeks
|
Annie Lee
|
Knee
|
Season
|
Charlotte Taylor
|
Foot
|
Test
|
Tarni White
|
Suspension
|
2 matches
|Updated: September 10, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Brooke Brown
|
Calf
|
4 weeks
|
Emily Gough
|
Calf
|
3 weeks
|
Bonnie Toogood
|
MCL
|
3-5 weeks
|Updated: September 17, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Serena Gibbs
|
Knee
|
1-2 weeks
|
Tunisha Kikoak
|
Shoulder
|
TBC
|
Aisling McCarthy
|
Knee
|
Test
|
Mikayla Morrison
|
Knee
|
2-3 weeks
|
Ange Stannett
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Tara Stribley
|
Ankle
|
1-2 weeks
|Updated: September 17, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Georgie Prespakis
|
Quad
|
1 week
|Lily Pearce
|
ACL
|
Season
|Chloe Scheer
|
Toe
|
5-6 weeks
|Updated: September 17, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Maddy Brancatisano
|
Ankle
|
1 week
|
Alana Gee
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Viv Saad
|
Achilles
|
Season
|Updated: September 17, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Chloe Dalton
|
Back
|
Season
|
Jess Doyle
|
Illness
|
Test
|
Indigo Linde
|
Calf
|
6 weeks
|
Aliesha Newman
|
Knee
|
Test
|
Daisy Walker
|
ACL
|
Season
|Updated: September 10, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Bridie Hipwell
|
Lower leg
|
TBC
|
Casey Sherriff
|
Ankle
|
TBC
|Updated: September 17, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Tayla Harris
|
Shoulder
|
Season
|
Jacinta Hose
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Aimee Mackin
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Paxy Paxman
|
Foot
|
1-2 weeks
|
Lauren Pearce
|
Wrist
|
6 weeks
|
Olivia Purcell
|
Face
|
TBC
|
Jemma Rigoni
|Groin
|
1-2 weeks
|
Saraid Taylor
|Calf
|
2-3 weeks
|Updated: September 17, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Libby Birch
|
Ribs
|
Test
|
Lulu Pullar
|
Calf
|
Test
|
Eliza Shannon
|
Ankle
|
1-2 weeks
|
Georgia Stubs
|
Ankle
|
Season
|Updated: September 17, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Janelle Cuthbertson
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Georgie Jaques
|
ACL
|
TBA
|
Indy Tahau
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Lauren Young
|
ACL
|
Season
|Updated: September 17, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Imogen Brown
|
Ankle
|
3-4 weeks
|
Katelyn Cox
|
Knee
|
Season
|
Shelby Knoll
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Montana McKinnon
|
ACL
|
Season
|Updated: September 17, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
J'Noemi Anderson
|
Hamstring
|
1 week
|
Steph Chiocci
|
ACL
|
6-8 weeks
|
Rebecca Ott
|
Tibia
|
5-6 weeks
|
Georgia Patrikios
|
Foot
|
6 weeks
|
Beth Pinchin
|
Knee
|
Season
|
Hannah Stuart
|
Hamstring
|
1 week
|Updated: September 17, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Cynthia Hamilton
|
Quad
|
Test
|
Chloe Molloy
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Alana Woodward
|
Knee
|TBC
|Updated: September 17, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Abbygail Bushby
|
Adductor
|
TBC
|
Emily Elkington
|
Concussion
|
TBC
|
Sasha Goranova
|
Hamstring
|
2-3 weeks
|
Annabel Johnson
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Kayley Kavanagh
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Sophie McDonald
|
Wrist
|
TBC
|
Courtney Rowley
|
ACL
|
TBC
|
Roxy Roux
|
Hand
|
1-2 weeks
|
Matilda Sergeant
|
Knee
|
Season
|Updated: September 17, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Ellie Blackburn
|
Foot
|
Season
|
Keely Coyne
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Mua Laloifi
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Elizabeth Snell
|
Ankle
|
3-4 weeks
|Updated: September 17, 2024