IT'S MID-WEEK footy time, and AFL.com.au's expert tipping competition is heating up.
Our man in Queensland Michael Whiting has vaulted to the top of the leaderboard, but only his margin differential is separating him from reporter Dylan Bolch.
>> SIGN UP NOW FOR AFLW TIPPING IN 2024
Former Carlton forward Phoebe McWilliams' love for the Blues held her in good stead last week, but will lightning strike twice?
Only one tipsters is backing Hawthorn in to beat the so-far-undefeated Saints this week.
With Collingwood, Brisbane, West Coast and the Western Bulldogs playing twice during the week, our experts will submit their tips for those teams' second matches after the first ones have been played, so check back later in the week.
Check out our experts' tips below, and be sure to register NOW for your shot at the AFLW tipping crown for 2024.
MICHAEL WHITING
Collingwood – eight points
Brisbane
Richmond
North Melbourne
Geelong
St Kilda
Fremantle
Adelaide
--
Sydney
--
Last week: 8
Total: 20
Cumulative margin difference: 32
DYLAN BOLCH
Collingwood - 10 points
Brisbane
Richmond
North Melbourne
Geelong
St Kilda
Melbourne
Adelaide
--
Sydney
--
Last week: 8
Total: 20
Cumulative margin difference: 39
SARAH BLACK
West Coast - 14 points
Brisbane
Richmond
North Melbourne
Geelong
St Kilda
Fremantle
Adelaide
--
Sydney
--
Last week: 8
Total: 19
Cumulative margin difference: 30
SARAH OLLE
West Coast - seven points
Brisbane
Richmond
North Melbourne
Geelong
Hawthorn
Melbourne
Adelaide
--
Sydney
--
Last week: 8
Total: 19
Cumulative margin difference: 31
BONNIE TOOGOOD
Collingwood - three points
Brisbane
Richmond
North Melbourne
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Melbourne
Essendon
--
Greater Western Sydney
--
Last week: 7
Total: 19
Cumulative margin difference: 34
PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS
Collingwood - 10 points
Brisbane
Carlton
North Melbourne
Geelong
St Kilda
Fremantle
--
Adelaide
--
Last week: 8
Total: 18
Cumulative margin difference: 11
LUCY WATKIN
West Coast - 12 points
Brisbane
Richmond
North Melbourne
Geelong
St Kilda
Fremantle
Adelaide
--
Sydney
--
Total: 18
Cumulative margin difference: 52
NATHAN SCHMOOK
West Coast – two points
Brisbane
Richmond
North Melbourne
Gold Coast
St Kilda
Fremantle
--
Adelaide
--
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 6
Total: 17
Cumulative margin difference: 38
NAT EDWARDS
West Coast - five points
Brisbane
Richmond
North Melbourne
Geelong
St Kilda
Fremantle
--
Adelaide
--
Sydney
Last week: 8
Total: 17
Cumulative margin difference: 40
GEMMA BASTIANI
West Coast - five points
Brisbane
Richmond
North Melbourne
Geelong
St Kilda
Fremantle
--
Adelaide
--
Sydney
Total: 16
Cumulative margin difference: 19
TOTALS
Collingwood 4-6 West Coast
Brisbane 10-0 Western Bulldogs
Richmond 9-1 Carlton
North Melbourne 10-0 Port Adelaide
Gold Coast 2-8 Geelong
St Kilda 8-2 Hawthorn
Fremantle 7-3 Melbourne
Adelaide 9-1 Essendon
Collingwood-Western Bulldogs - expert tips to be lodged later in the week
Sydney 8-2 Greater Western Sydney
West Coast-Brisbane - expert tips to be lodged later in the week