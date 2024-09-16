AFL.com.au's panel of expert tipsters is here to help you pick a winner this AFLW season

IT'S MID-WEEK footy time, and AFL.com.au's expert tipping competition is heating up.

Our man in Queensland Michael Whiting has vaulted to the top of the leaderboard, but only his margin differential is separating him from reporter Dylan Bolch.

Former Carlton forward Phoebe McWilliams' love for the Blues held her in good stead last week, but will lightning strike twice?

Only one tipsters is backing Hawthorn in to beat the so-far-undefeated Saints this week.

With Collingwood, Brisbane, West Coast and the Western Bulldogs playing twice during the week, our experts will submit their tips for those teams' second matches after the first ones have been played, so check back later in the week.

Check out our experts' tips below, and be sure to register NOW for your shot at the AFLW tipping crown for 2024.

MICHAEL WHITING

Collingwood – eight points

Brisbane

Richmond

North Melbourne

Geelong

St Kilda

Fremantle

Adelaide

--

Sydney

--

Last week: 8

Total: 20

Cumulative margin difference: 32

DYLAN BOLCH

Collingwood - 10 points

Brisbane

Richmond

North Melbourne

Geelong

St Kilda

Melbourne

Adelaide

--

Sydney

--

Last week: 8

Total: 20

Cumulative margin difference: 39

SARAH BLACK



West Coast - 14 points

Brisbane

Richmond

North Melbourne

Geelong

St Kilda

Fremantle

Adelaide

--

Sydney

--

Last week: 8

Total: 19

Cumulative margin difference: 30

SARAH OLLE

West Coast - seven points

Brisbane

Richmond

North Melbourne

Geelong

Hawthorn

Melbourne

Adelaide

--

Sydney

--

Last week: 8

Total: 19

Cumulative margin difference: 31

BONNIE TOOGOOD

Collingwood - three points

Brisbane

Richmond

North Melbourne

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Melbourne

Essendon

--

Greater Western Sydney

--

Last week: 7

Total: 19

Cumulative margin difference: 34

PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS

Collingwood - 10 points

Brisbane

Carlton

North Melbourne

Geelong

St Kilda

Fremantle

--

Adelaide

--

Last week: 8

Total: 18

Cumulative margin difference: 11

LUCY WATKIN

West Coast - 12 points

Brisbane

Richmond

North Melbourne

Geelong

St Kilda

Fremantle

Adelaide

--

Sydney

--

Last week: 8

Total: 18

Cumulative margin difference: 52

NATHAN SCHMOOK

West Coast – two points

Brisbane

Richmond

North Melbourne

Gold Coast

St Kilda

Fremantle

--

Adelaide

--

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 6

Total: 17

Cumulative margin difference: 38

NAT EDWARDS

West Coast - five points

Brisbane

Richmond

North Melbourne

Geelong

St Kilda

Fremantle

--

Adelaide

--

Sydney

Last week: 8

Total: 17

Cumulative margin difference: 40

GEMMA BASTIANI

West Coast - five points

Brisbane

Richmond

North Melbourne

Geelong

St Kilda

Fremantle

--

Adelaide

--

Sydney

Last week: 7

Total: 16

Cumulative margin difference: 19

TOTALS

Collingwood 4-6 West Coast

Brisbane 10-0 Western Bulldogs

Richmond 9-1 Carlton

North Melbourne 10-0 Port Adelaide

Gold Coast 2-8 Geelong

St Kilda 8-2 Hawthorn

Fremantle 7-3 Melbourne

Adelaide 9-1 Essendon

Collingwood-Western Bulldogs - expert tips to be lodged later in the week

Sydney 8-2 Greater Western Sydney

West Coast-Brisbane - expert tips to be lodged later in the week