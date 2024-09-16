The Free Kick team runs through all the major issues ahead of week four

Jess Hosking celebrates a goal kicked by teammate Ella Roberts during the match between the Western Bulldogs and West Coast at Mission Whitten Oval in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

DOUBLE gameweeks are here.

Mel, Liam and Jono from the Free Kick team chat through a chaotic week three, in which late outs impacted teams in a big way.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

They talk through the strategies for the first of the double gameweeks, with games back on Tuesday night.

Plus, trade targets, rookies, captains and more.

Listen to the AFLW Fantasy Podcast with Free Kick at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode guide

0.00 – 2.55: Intro

2.56 – 17.50: Shipping report

17.51 – 40.44: Double gameweek strategy discussion

40.45 – 53.09: Trade targets

53.10 – 1.02.09: Rookies to move on

1.02.10 – 1.05.33: Captains

1.05.34 – 1.10.42: Trade plans

