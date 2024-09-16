DOUBLE gameweeks are here.
Mel, Liam and Jono from the Free Kick team chat through a chaotic week three, in which late outs impacted teams in a big way.
FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more
They talk through the strategies for the first of the double gameweeks, with games back on Tuesday night.
Plus, trade targets, rookies, captains and more.
Listen to the AFLW Fantasy Podcast with Free Kick at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Episode guide
0.00 – 2.55: Intro
2.56 – 17.50: Shipping report
17.51 – 40.44: Double gameweek strategy discussion
40.45 – 53.09: Trade targets
53.10 – 1.02.09: Rookies to move on
1.02.10 – 1.05.33: Captains
1.05.34 – 1.10.42: Trade plans
Get expert advice from Free Kick during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.