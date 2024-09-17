All the action from Tuesday night's week four's AFLW match between Collingwood and West Coast

Jaide Britton in action during West Coast's clash against Collingwood in round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MID-WEEK footy kicks off on Tuesday night when injury-hit Collingwood squares off against West Coast under lights at IKON Park.

The Pies will be without key ball-mover Brit Bonnici, who will miss through a calf strain, but have regained Charlotte Taylor for her first game of the year.

Collingwood has fewer than the 24 fit players required to name a playing side plus emergencies, and have named VFLW top-up player Jordy Ivey for a second consecutive week.

Eleri Morris returns after being a late out last week due to illness, while Erica Fowler has been ommitted.

The Eagles are flying high after last week's win over the Western Bulldogs, and have regained Evie Gooch and Sasha Goranova, with the pair replacing Sasha Goranova (hamstring) and Abbygail Bushby (adductor).