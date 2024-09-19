All the action from Thursday night's AFLW match between Richmond and Carlton

Follow it LIVE: Richmond v Carlton from 7.15pm AEST. Picture: AFL Media

BOTH Carlton and Richmond have hit form in recent weeks, but only one can win when the two sides meet under the IKON Park lights on Thursday night.

The Tigers are flourishing with a fully fit Ellie McKenzie and Monique Conti running rampant in the midfield, while Katie Brennan has hit a rich vein of form, kicking three goals against Sydney last week.

The Blues' damaging ball-winners were firing against Geelong last week, with Abbie McKay and Mimi Hill combining beautifully to keep Geelong at bay.

Tam Luke will play her first game for the Tigers with ruck Poppy Kelly to miss through a wrist injury, while Conti will bring up her 50th match in Richmond colours against the Blues.