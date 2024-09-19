The Cats desperately need to find some form when they meet the Suns

Geelong players look dejected after a loss to Melbourne in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE ROLLERCOASTER Geelong come up against Gold Coast on Saturday in a must-win game for both sides, with last year's preliminary finalist eager to rebound after a poor 24-point loss to Carlton.

If the Cats are to have any impact on finals, they need to get a move on this weekend.

Despite losses to Melbourne and the Blues, the Cats have been the only side to come anywhere near the powerful North Melbourne this year, holding the Roos to a draw in a game they had dominated.

Star midfielder Georgie Prespakis is set to miss her second game of the season with a quad issue, having come into the season underdone due to the same muscle.

The ruck division is lighter this year, Erin Hoare (retired) and Liv Fuller (work commitments) replaced by relief ruck Kate Darby and 170cm Gabbi Featherston, who is trying her heart out but playing somewhat out of her weight division.

"The Cats were the big improvers last year, going all the way to a preliminary final and pushing Brisbane as they went. They would have been absolutely disappointed with this game, it was one of the worst I've seen of them under Dan Lowther," Sarah Black said on The W Show.

"They didn't adjust to the conditions at all, they got inside their own head, they were panicking and only kicked the five points."

The Cats are averaging only 2.8 fewer inside 50s this year compared to last, but their marks in attack have dropped from 9.0 to 2.7.

All-Australian forward Chloe Scheer may not be the tallest on the list, but is incredibly powerful and is one of Geelong's best marks forward of centre.

She's missed the few weeks with a toe injury, and only has a loose timeline of "second half of the season" for her return.

Chloe Scheer (left) and Nina Morrison celebrate a goal during round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Irish forward Kate Kenny has filled her role, but is only in her first year of playing the sport, let alone the top-flight AFLW.

"Probably played a couple of games at the start of the year that have been not ideal in terms of conditions, and probably not ideal in terms of taking marks inside 50. But the more you can connect inside 50, [the more you] get those easy shots at goal," Melbourne specialist coach and premiership key forward Ben Brown said.

"I don't think (Aishling) Moloney and (Jackie) Parry have had a poor start to the season by any means, particularly Jackie Parry has impressed me, but they'll be looking to get on the end of more.

"I think that's where the midfielders can do a little bit of work on their delivery inside 50."