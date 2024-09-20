Sarah Black takes a deeper look at the areas of concern for the Demons amid a slow start to the season

Kate Hore speaks to Melbourne players during a clash against North Melbourne in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE sits 1-2 after its first three matches, and while its fixture will open up after a tough start to the season, there are still serious areas of concern for coach Mick Stinear.

The Demons conceded their highest score last week, a mighty North Melbourne side piling on 71 points in a thumping 50-point win.

The week prior saw Brisbane secure an 18-point victory against Melbourne, also at Casey Fields.

Normally a high-scoring side, Melbourne has managed a cumulative five goals in its past two matches, having squeaked past a somewhat shaky Geelong in week one by just two points.

After an off-season of changes in the playing stocks, injuries to three key players have caused further havoc.

It's had a serious flow-on affect to Melbourne's ability to simply get their hands on the ball.

How has the team changed?

Three fresh players – key defender Grace Hill, midfielder Grace Beasley and small forward Alyssia Pisano – faced North Melbourne, while injuries have elevated the likes of tall forward Georgia Gall and ruck Georgia Campbell to the first 21.

Beasley played all three games this season before rupturing her ACL at training this week.

Squad changes from 2023-2024

IN OUT INACTVE/LONG-TERM INJURED Alyssia Pisano (draft) Eliza West (Hawthorn) Tayla Harris (shoulder) Ryleigh Wotherspoon (draft) Casey Sherriff (Hawthorn) Liv Purcell (face) Grace Beasley (rookie) Libby Birch (North Melbourne) Lauren Pearce (wrist) Denby Taylor (injury replacement) Maddi Gay (Essendon) Aimee Mackin (ACL) Grace Hill (injury replacement) Charlotte Wilson (Gold Coast) Jacinta Hose (ACL) Lily Johnson (Port Adelaide) Jordi Ivey (delisted) Grace Beasley (ACL) Jemma Rigoni (draft) Sammie Johnson (delisted) Delaney Madigan (draft) Georgie Fowler (retired) Jacinta Hose (draft)



While inside bull West was squeezed out of the side by the time she made a trade request, her absence has been compounded by the serious facial injury suffered by Purcell on the eve of the season.

Purcell has only just returned to running, and is at least six weeks away from playing.

The backline has lost Birch and Gay, with depth defender Wilson also moving on for greater opportunities.

Sherriff was a key linking player between the midfield and forward line, while the class and clearance work of injured ruck Pearce has been sorely missed.

Lauren Pearce kicks the ball during Melbourne's clash against Geelong in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"I think there's been a few late injuries in pre-season, so we're still trying to get that mix right," Stinear said.

"Structurally, trying to complement the strengths of our players and make sure we can make some little adjustments to our game style to make sure we can compete and win."

What has this meant on the field?

There were two clear areas of concern for Melbourne in its heavy loss to North Melbourne – winning the footy, and conceding scores from turnover.

The Demons just couldn't get the footy forward of centre, coughing up the ball time and time again, which was punished by the powerful Kangaroos.

"The contest, we need to make sure that's our strength. Getting our hands on the ball first, and the way we use the ball from the inside to the outside, we think that'll set up opportunities more," Stinear said.

Mick Stinear looks on during Melbourne's clash against Brisbane in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"We saw that in the first quarter (kicking two of its three goals), which was exciting, we felt like that was going to be the trend for the day, but we couldn't maintain that level of intensity."

The raw numbers, year on year, tell the story.

AVERAGE 2023 2024 Disposals 260.6 230.0 Inside 50s 35.8 30.0 Marks inside 50 12.2 6.0 Disposal efficiency (%) 62.7 58.7 Clearances 31.3 24.3 Goal efficiency (%) 23.3 12.2 Score efficiency (%) 52.8 31.1



To drill down on an individual level, star playmaker Tyla Hanks – whose hard running has set up Melbourne into attack time and again in the past – is well down on her output last year, in both disposals and clearances.

The absence of Pearce in the ruck is no doubt a contributing factor, but she's also struggled to pop up multiple times in a disposal chain, one of her biggest strengths.

PLAYER D2023 D2024 C2023 C2024 Tyla Hanks 21.3 16.7 5.2 2.0 Liv Purcell 21.6 Nil 4.4 Nil Lily Mithen 16.4 11.7 0.8 2.0 Kate Hore 17.3 15.7 2.3 3.3 Eliza West 17.2 Nil 3.9 Nil Grace Beasley Nil 11.0 Nil 3.0

D = disposal, C = clearance

Shelley Heath, Sarah Lampard and Sinead Goldrick have also been rolled through the midfield over the past three weeks, but not for consistent blocks, while Mithen is spending considerably less time on the ball this year.

Beasley had essentially taken the spot of West, and the former US college basketballer had done some nice things this year in her return to football after a long lay off.

Grace Beasley in action during Melbourne's clash against Brisbane in round two, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

But Melbourne will have to find yet another option to spend more time in the middle – possibly Mithen – after Beasley's season-ending injury.

It's been a tough year on the injury front for the Dees, who have just 23 of 30 fit players available for selection this weekend, with Paxy Paxman (foot) and draftee Jemma Rigoni (groin) chances to return next week.

As stated earlier, Melbourne's draw opens up considerably from this point, with games against Fremantle (currently eighth), Essendon (12th), Greater Western Sydney (10th) and Collingwood (17th), as well as another tough ask against Adelaide (second).

The Demons are more than talented enough to once again play finals this year.

It's just going to take some time to develop chemistry among new players and improvement at the contest – is there enough wriggle room for them to make it?