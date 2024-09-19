Led by stars Monique Conti and Caitlin Greiser, Richmond has moved into the top four after a commanding win over Carlton

Monique Conti and Caitlin Greiser celebrate a goal during the AFLW R4 match between Richmond and Carlton at Ikon Park on September 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND superstar Monique Conti has led her team to its third win of the season with a resounding 33-point victory over Carlton at Ikon Park on Thursday night.

The Tigers midfielder put together an extraordinary individual performance collecting 32 disposals (18 contested) in her 50th club game, lifting her side to a 6.3 (39) to 0.6 (6) victory in front of a crowd of 1,855.

The reigning AFLW best and fairest winner dominated in and around stoppages, finishing the game with 10 clearances, 580 metres gained and two goal assists.

She was well assisted by fellow mids Grace Egan (24 disposals) and Ellie McKenzie (20), though the latter could face MRO scrutiny for a dangerous tackle on Dayna Finn.

The Blues will be disappointed with their performance, unable to put a major on the board from 25 inside 50s.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 10:46 AFLW Mini-Match: Richmond v Carlton Extended highlights of the Tigers and Blues clash in week four of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

04:57 AFLW full post-match, WK4: Tigers Watch Richmond's press conference after week four’s match against Carlton

01:59 AFLW full post-match, WK4: Blues Watch Carlton's press conference after week four’s match against Richmond

04:05 AFLW Highlights: Richmond v Carlton The Tigers and Blues clash in week four of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:42 Brennan devastates Blues with punishing strike Katie Brennan pounces on the loose ball and nails a brilliant snap on the run

00:33 Is Tigers star in trouble for this tackle? Ellie McKenzie gives away a free kick with this dangerous tackle on Carlton's Dayna Finn

00:46 Greiser gifted by Conti's crisp assist Monique Conti provides a perfect pass for Caitlin Greiser, who streams into an open goal to continue her side's hot start

00:33 Veteran Tiger launches from long range AFLW stalwart Katie Brennan lands a massive goal early in poor conditions

The Tigers adapted to the wet conditions better and were more efficient with their ball use, kicking long and moving the ball quickly to allow their forwards one-on-ones.

The quick ball movement enabled Richmond to score the first two goals, with Conti providing goal assists on both occasions. For the first of the game, she burst out of the stoppage to hit up captain Katie Brennan, and the second came from a long kick to forward Caitlin Greiser who won a marking contest in the goalsquare.

The Blues were dealt a further blow when captain Kerryn Peterson was ruled out with a shoulder injury, leaving them a rotation down on the bench.

Neither team was able to add a major in the second quarter, giving the Tigers an 11-point lead at half-time.

A 50-metre penalty halfway through the third quarter put Greiser within range for her second of the game, while new recruit Ally Dallaway found space from a turnover on Carlton’s kick-in for her first AFLW goal. Richmond extended its lead to 23 points at three-quarter time.

Carlton had the first few entries inside 50s in the final term, but it was all over when a turnover by Brennan allowed her to kick her second goal and Greiser her third.

Maddy Guerin continued her excellent form with 19 touches, while Gab Pound (17) and Abbie McKay (16) were also busy.

The difference

Carlton coach Mathew Buck said in his post-match press conference that he backed his midfielders to match it with their opposition and therefore didn't place a tag on Richmond's Mon Conti. The Tigers star, who is arguably the League's best player, was left to her own devices, racking up a game-high 32 disposals and 10 clearances in a best-on-ground performance. The Blues' mids have been in form recently, but they were simply outclassed by the Tigers.

From retirement to Richmond

At the age of 36, Tamara Luke made her club debut for Richmond and looked right at home in her new colours. Luke, who played 15 AFLW games with St Kilda and Hawthorn, retired from Box Hill's VFLW side in June, only to get a call-up from the Tigers to be an injury replacement player for Montana McKinnon (knee). With the Tigers' No.1 ruck Poppy Kelly missing with a wrist injury, Luke got her opportunity and impressed with 22 hitouts and three clearances.

Tamara Luke celebrates after the AFLW R4 match between Richmond and Carlton at Ikon Park on September 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Up next

Both sides will return to Ikon Park next week for midweek footy. Richmond will play Port Adelaide on Tuesday night, while the Blues look to bounce back when they come up against North Melbourne on Wednesday night.

RICHMOND 2.1 2.1 4.2 6.3 (39)

CARLTON 0.1 0.2 0.5 0.6 (6)

GOALS

Richmond: Greiser 3, Brennan 2, Dallaway

Carlton: Nil

BEST

Richmond: Conti, Greiser, Brennan, Egan, McKenzie

Carlton: Guerin, Sherar, McKay, Good, Pound

INJURIES

Richmond: Nil

Carlton: Peterson (shoulder)

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 1,855 at Ikon Park