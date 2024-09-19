WEST Coast has been dealt a blow ahead of its clash with reigning premier Brisbane, while Sydney will head into the Sydney Derby without All-Australian ruck Ally Morphett.
Eagles winger Jaide Britton and leader Jess Hosking have both been withdrawn due to injury, with Roxy Roux and Sophie McDonald added to the extended squad as potential replacements.
Libby Birch has been named for North Melbourne despite injuring her ribs in last week's clash against former side Melbourne.
The Swans have added Cynthia Hamilton to their extended squad for Sunday's derby against Greater Western Sydney, while former Swan Aliesha Newman will make her Giants debut in the match.
Hawthorn has swung the axe, with Charlotte Baskaran, Hayley McLaughlin and Jess Vukic have all been dropped from the side that lost to Adelaide last week, with Kristy Stratton and Louise Stephenson named for their first appearance of the season, while Laura Elliott has been recalled.
Melbourne has announced that replacement signing Denby Taylor will make her club debut after 1281 days out of the game. She last played in round eight, 2021 for Geelong, and will wear the No.18 guernsey in honour of her former Cats captain Melissa Hickey.
Paxy Paxman will miss with a foot injury.
Aisling McCarthy has been named for Fremantle after being a late out last week with knee soreness, Philipa Seth is the player who has made way, while Gold Coast has lost Lucy Single to injury, and Jac Dupuy has been dropped for the must-win game against Geelong.
Katie Lynch will make her return after being managed last week.
Cats replacement signing Caitlin Thorne has been named to debut, with Georgie Rankin recalled, as Brooke Plummer and Abbey McDonald both omitted from the side.
Irish Crow Amy Boyle-Carr will make her debut against Essendon on Sunday, with Jess Waterhouse, Abbie Ballard, Brooke Boileau, and Deni Varnhagen the additions to the extended squad. Keeley Kustermann and Eloise Jones (Achilles) are both out through injury.
Friday, September 20
North Melbourne v Port Adelaide at Mission Whitten Oval at 5.05pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: Nil
Out: Nil
PORT ADELAIDE
In: K.Pope
Out: M.Keryk (omitted)
Saturday, September 21
Gold Coast v Geelong at People First Stadium at 12.05pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: K.Lynch, C.McCrossan
Out: L.Single (Injured), J.Dupuy (omitted)
GEELONG
In: C.Thorne, G.Rankin
Out: B.Plummer (omitted), Ab.McDonald (omitted)
St Kilda v Hawthorn at RSEA Park at 2.05pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: M.Boyd, N.Plane
Out: J.Anderson (hamstring), E.Friend (omitted)
HAWTHORN
In: K.Stratton, L.Stephenson, L.Elliott
Out: C.Baskaran (omitted), H.McLaughlin (omitted), J.Vukic (omitted)
Fremantle v Melbourne at Fremantle Oval, 12.05pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: A.McCarthy
Out: P.Seth (omitted)
MELBOURNE
In: D.Taylor, R.Wotherspoon
Out: P.Paxman (foot), G.Hill (omitted)
Sunday, September 22
Adelaide v Essendon at Thomas Farms Oval, 12.35pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: A.Boyle-Carr, J.Waterhouse, A.Ballard, B.Boileau, D.Varnhagen
Out: K.Kustermann (Injured), E.Jones (Achilles)
ESSENDON
In: G.Gee, C.Adams, E.Gamble
Out: Nil
Collingwood v Western Bulldogs at Victoria Park, 3.05pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: T.White, G.Clark, E.Fowler, S.Karlson, S.Ingram
Out: M.Cann (suspension), B.Davey (concussion)
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: E.Georgostathis, K.Weston-Turner, N.Ferres, A.McKee
Out: B.Barwick (managed)
Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at Henson Park, 3.05pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: L.Steane, R.Sargent-Wilson, C.Hamilton, P.Sheppard, B.Smith
Out: L.Szigeti (omitted), B.Lochland (omitted)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: I.Huntington, B.Mowbray, A.Bradfield, C.Murphy, A.Newman
Out: C.McCormick (ankle), N.Barr (hamstring)
West Coast v Brisbane at Mineral Resources Park, 3.05pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: S.McDonald, R.Roux, M.Webb, J.Harken, T.Lyons
Out: J.Britton (Injured), J.Hosking (Injured)
BRISBANE
In: S.Campbell, K.Lutkins, D.Davidson
Out: Nil