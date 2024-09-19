The teams are in for the remainder of week four of the 2024 NAB AFLW season

Jess Hosking, Charlotte Baskaran and Ally Morphett. Pictures: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has been dealt a blow ahead of its clash with reigning premier Brisbane, while Sydney will head into the Sydney Derby without All-Australian ruck Ally Morphett.

Eagles winger Jaide Britton and leader Jess Hosking have both been withdrawn due to injury, with Roxy Roux and Sophie McDonald added to the extended squad as potential replacements.

Libby Birch has been named for North Melbourne despite injuring her ribs in last week's clash against former side Melbourne.

The Swans have added Cynthia Hamilton to their extended squad for Sunday's derby against Greater Western Sydney, while former Swan Aliesha Newman will make her Giants debut in the match.

>> KEEP SCROLLING OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS AND EMERGENCIES

Hawthorn has swung the axe, with Charlotte Baskaran, Hayley McLaughlin and Jess Vukic have all been dropped from the side that lost to Adelaide last week, with Kristy Stratton and Louise Stephenson named for their first appearance of the season, while Laura Elliott has been recalled.

Melbourne has announced that replacement signing Denby Taylor will make her club debut after 1281 days out of the game. She last played in round eight, 2021 for Geelong, and will wear the No.18 guernsey in honour of her former Cats captain Melissa Hickey.

Paxy Paxman will miss with a foot injury.

Learn More 19:27

Aisling McCarthy has been named for Fremantle after being a late out last week with knee soreness, Philipa Seth is the player who has made way, while Gold Coast has lost Lucy Single to injury, and Jac Dupuy has been dropped for the must-win game against Geelong.

Katie Lynch will make her return after being managed last week.

Cats replacement signing Caitlin Thorne has been named to debut, with Georgie Rankin recalled, as Brooke Plummer and Abbey McDonald both omitted from the side.

Irish Crow Amy Boyle-Carr will make her debut against Essendon on Sunday, with Jess Waterhouse, Abbie Ballard, Brooke Boileau, and Deni Varnhagen the additions to the extended squad. Keeley Kustermann and Eloise Jones (Achilles) are both out through injury.

Friday, September 20

North Melbourne v Port Adelaide at Mission Whitten Oval at 5.05pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: Nil

Out: Nil

PORT ADELAIDE

In: K.Pope

Out: M.Keryk (omitted)

Saturday, September 21

Gold Coast v Geelong at People First Stadium at 12.05pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: K.Lynch, C.McCrossan

Out: L.Single (Injured), J.Dupuy (omitted)

GEELONG

In: C.Thorne, G.Rankin

Out: B.Plummer (omitted), Ab.McDonald (omitted)

St Kilda v Hawthorn at RSEA Park at 2.05pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: M.Boyd, N.Plane

Out: J.Anderson (hamstring), E.Friend (omitted)

HAWTHORN

In: K.Stratton, L.Stephenson, L.Elliott

Out: C.Baskaran (omitted), H.McLaughlin (omitted), J.Vukic (omitted)

Fremantle v Melbourne at Fremantle Oval, 12.05pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: A.McCarthy

Out: P.Seth (omitted)

MELBOURNE

In: D.Taylor, R.Wotherspoon

Out: P.Paxman (foot), G.Hill (omitted)

Sunday, September 22

Adelaide v Essendon at Thomas Farms Oval, 12.35pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: A.Boyle-Carr, J.Waterhouse, A.Ballard, B.Boileau, D.Varnhagen

Out: K.Kustermann (Injured), E.Jones (Achilles)

ESSENDON

In: G.Gee, C.Adams, E.Gamble

Out: Nil

Collingwood v Western Bulldogs at Victoria Park, 3.05pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: T.White, G.Clark, E.Fowler, S.Karlson, S.Ingram

Out: M.Cann (suspension), B.Davey (concussion)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: E.Georgostathis, K.Weston-Turner, N.Ferres, A.McKee

Out: B.Barwick (managed)

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at Henson Park, 3.05pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: L.Steane, R.Sargent-Wilson, C.Hamilton, P.Sheppard, B.Smith

Out: L.Szigeti (omitted), B.Lochland (omitted)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: I.Huntington, B.Mowbray, A.Bradfield, C.Murphy, A.Newman

Out: C.McCormick (ankle), N.Barr (hamstring)

West Coast v Brisbane at Mineral Resources Park, 3.05pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: S.McDonald, R.Roux, M.Webb, J.Harken, T.Lyons

Out: J.Britton (Injured), J.Hosking (Injured)

BRISBANE

In: S.Campbell, K.Lutkins, D.Davidson

Out: Nil