BRISBANE will be without Dakota Davidson for a second match, with the spearhead not named in the Lions’ list for its Sunday match against West Coast.
Davidson was the latest of late withdrawals from Wednesday night’s match against the Western Bulldogs, due to illness.
The Crows have recalled small forward Jess Waterhouse and handed a debut to Irish recruit Amy Boyle-Carr, replacing the injured Eloise Jones (Achilles) and Keeley Kustermann.
After being a late withdrawal last week due to knee soreness, Izzy Huntington has been named for the Giants’ Sydney Derby side, with former Swan Aliesha Newman to debut for the orange team, while Brodee Mowbray returns from an ACL injury. Caitlin Miller makes way, alongside injured duo Nic Barr (hamstring) and Cambridge McCormick (ankle).
Sydney has swung the axe, omitting veteran forward Brooke Lochland along with Lara Hausseger and former co-captain Lauren Szigeti.
Injury-hit Collingwood has named a second top-up player in Sarah Ingram, with Jordan Ivey keeping her place in the starting 21. Tarni White also returns from her three-match suspension, while Erica Fowler has also been recalled. Sarah Sansonetti makes way, while Mikala Cann misses through suspension and Bri Davey through concussion.
The Western Bulldogs have recalled No.1 pick Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner, while Elisabeth Georgostathis returns after being rested. First-year midfielder Brooke Barwick has been rested and Aurora Smith omitted.
Georgia Gee returns from a calf injury for Essendon along with Ellyse Gamble, with Lily-Rose Williamson and Mia Dyke making way.
Important defender Sophie McDonald returns from wrist and concussion injuries for West Coast, while Jess Hosking misses through injury.
Sunday, September 22
Adelaide v Essendon at Thomas Farms Oval, 12.35pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: A.Boyle-Carr, J.Waterhouse
Out: K.Kustermann (injured), E.Jones (Achilles)
ESSENDON
In: G.Gee, E.Gamble
Out: M.Dyke (omitted), L.Williamson (omitted)
Collingwood v Western Bulldogs at Victoria Park, 3.05pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: T.White, E.Fowler, S.Ingram
Out: M.Cann (suspension), B.Davey (concussion), S.Sansonetti (omitted)
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: E.Georgostathis, K.Weston-Turner
Out: B.Barwick (managed), A.Smith (omitted)
Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at Henson Park, 3.05pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: L.Steane, R.Sargent-Wilson, C.Hamilton
Out: L.Szigeti (omitted), B.Lochland (omitted), L.Hausegger (omitted)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: I.Huntington, B.Mowbray, A.Newman
Out: C.McCormick (ankle), N.Barr (hamstring), C.Miller (omitted)
West Coast v Brisbane at Mineral Resources Park, 3.05pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: S.McDonald, J.Harken, T.Lyons
Out: J.Britton (injured), J.Hosking (injured), A.Franklin (injured)
BRISBANE
In: Nil
Out: Nil