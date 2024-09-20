The Match Review findings for Thursday night's week four clash are in

Ellie McKenzie in action during Richmond's clash against Carlton in round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND gun Ellie McKenzie is set to miss the Tigers' clash against Port Adelaide after being offered a one-match ban for a dangerous tackle.

McKenzie was cited for her tackle on Dayna Finn during the Tigers' 33-point win over Carlton on Thursday night.

The Tigers midfielder gave away a free kick after the tough tackle on Finn, who hit her head on the ground.

The Match Review Officer graded the tackle as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, resulting in the one-match ban.

McKenzie has impressed this season, averaging 19.8 disposals, 3.5 clearances, 3.5 marks and 3.5 tackles.

Richmond (3-1) faces the Power at Ikon Park on Tuesday night.