ADELAIDE has moved back to top spot on the 2024 NAB AFLW ladder after fending off Essendon with a 33-point win at Thomas Farms Oval on Sunday.
Kicking off another super Sunday of AFLW action, the Crows maintained their undefeated streak, with Brooke Tonon quick to secure Adelaide's first goal of the game - only one minute and 15 seconds in - on the way to the 9.8 (62) to 4.5 (29) win.
CROWS V BOMBERS Full match details and stats
Courtesy of a Niamh Kelly (two goals and 15 disposals) buzzer-beating goal at the quarter-time siren, the Crows took the lead into the first break after Essendon's Ellyse Gamble had responded to Tonon's speedy early goal.
Essendon fought hard to keep a hold of a fiery Adelaide early, with Bombers goalkicking star Daria Bannister levelling the scores in the second quarter with a beautiful banana from a set shot on the boundary following a chase-down tackle.
Just as it did last week, Essendon used heavy pressure and contested ball to slow down Adelaide's attacking game. While it was reasonably effective, it also stymied their own ability to score.
Crows co-captain Ebony Marinoff (23 disposals and 12 tackles) and versatile tall Caitlin Gould landed back-to-back goals near the end of the second quarter before a ripper of a mark by Gould inside 50 saw another goal on the siren leading into half-time.
After the main break, Danielle Ponter landed another running into goal, despite Bomber Ashleigh Van Loon being hot on her tail.
Chelsea Randall (16 disposals and eight tackles) got on the board after a breathtaking mark and long bomb that sailed over Bomber heads and rolled through the goal.
The Crows added another three goals to start the final term to put the game beyond doubt before Essendon's Paige Scott scored the final goal of the match - and the Bombers' only major of the second half - late in the final quarter.
The only sour point of Adelaide's day came when Brooke Smith left the field clutching her collarbone after a rough tackle.
Crows back to the top
Adelaide now sits top of the ladder after remaining undefeated through four games this season. They've had a flawless first four rounds after beating Port Adelaide, Fremantle, Hawthorn and now Essendon. But a massive test, against the Lions in Brisbane, awaits next Sunday.
Killer kicker Marinoff
Ebony Marinoff - one of AFLW's longest-serving players with 84 games to her name - averages 24.3 kicks per game, 5.5 more than any other player in the League so far this season. She amassed another 21 kicks today to go with just two handballs, clearly favouring her feet again.
Up next
In week five, Essendon will host Melbourne at Windy Hill on Friday afternoon while the Crows will travel to Queensland to face Brisbane at Brighton Homes Arena on Sunday afternoon.
ADELAIDE 2.1 6.3 6.8 9.8 (62)
ESSENDON 1.2 3.2 3.4 4.5 (29)
GOALS
Adelaide: Kelly 2, Ponter 2, Gould 2, Randall, Marinoff, Tonon
Essendon: Scott, Radford, Gamble, Bannister
BEST
Adelaide: Marinoff, Ponter, Newman, Randall, Hatchard
Essendon: Cain, Gay, Prespakis
INJURIES
Adelaide: Brooke Smith (collarbone)
Essendon: Nil
Reports: Nil
Crowd: TBC at Thomas Farms Oval