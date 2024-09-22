Danielle Ponter celebrates a goal for Adelaide against Essendon in Week 4 of the 2024 season. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has moved back to top spot on the 2024 NAB AFLW ladder after fending off Essendon with a 33-point win at Thomas Farms Oval on Sunday.

Kicking off another super Sunday of AFLW action, the Crows maintained their undefeated streak, with Brooke Tonon quick to secure Adelaide's first goal of the game - only one minute and 15 seconds in - on the way to the 9.8 (62) to 4.5 (29) win.

CROWS V BOMBERS Full match details and stats

Courtesy of a Niamh Kelly (two goals and 15 disposals) buzzer-beating goal at the quarter-time siren, the Crows took the lead into the first break after Essendon's Ellyse Gamble had responded to Tonon's speedy early goal.

Essendon fought hard to keep a hold of a fiery Adelaide early, with Bombers goalkicking star Daria Bannister levelling the scores in the second quarter with a beautiful banana from a set shot on the boundary following a chase-down tackle.

Just as it did last week, Essendon used heavy pressure and contested ball to slow down Adelaide's attacking game. While it was reasonably effective, it also stymied their own ability to score.

Previous Next 10:04 AFLW Mini-Match: Adelaide v Essendon Extended highlights of the Crows and Bombers clash in week four of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

1:21:43 AFLW Match Replay: Adelaide v Essendon The Crows and Bombers clash in week four of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

05:48 AFLW Highlights: Adelaide v Essendon The Crows and Bombers clash in week four of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

04:27 AFLW full post-match, WK4: Crows Watch Adelaide's press conference after week four’s match against Essendon

00:42 Randall unloads rocket from outside 50m Chelsea Randall grabs a nice intercept mark before launching a long-bomb goal from beyond the arc

00:34 Ponter gets crafty on goal line Danielle Ponter dribbles through a clever goal off the ground

00:48 Gould's double delight for Crows Caitlin Gould takes over the second quarter by drilling two majors for her side

00:36 Clutch Kelly beats buzzer with sweet shot Niamh Kelly nails a superb goal right on the quarter-time siren

00:47 Bombers' Gamble play hits jackpot Essendon's plan to swing Ellyse Gamble forward pays off with an early goal

19:27 W Show: Panic stations at the Pies, Daisy shows us how it’s done Ben Brown joins The W Show this week to dissect why it’s time for the Magpies to panic, what’s going on at the Dees, and why Daisy Pearce is showing the rest of the comp how it’s done

Crows co-captain Ebony Marinoff (23 disposals and 12 tackles) and versatile tall Caitlin Gould landed back-to-back goals near the end of the second quarter before a ripper of a mark by Gould inside 50 saw another goal on the siren leading into half-time.

After the main break, Danielle Ponter landed another running into goal, despite Bomber Ashleigh Van Loon being hot on her tail.

Chelsea Randall (16 disposals and eight tackles) got on the board after a breathtaking mark and long bomb that sailed over Bomber heads and rolled through the goal.

Learn More 00:42

The Crows added another three goals to start the final term to put the game beyond doubt before Essendon's Paige Scott scored the final goal of the match - and the Bombers' only major of the second half - late in the final quarter.

The only sour point of Adelaide's day came when Brooke Smith left the field clutching her collarbone after a rough tackle.

Learn More 05:48

Crows back to the top

Adelaide now sits top of the ladder after remaining undefeated through four games this season. They've had a flawless first four rounds after beating Port Adelaide, Fremantle, Hawthorn and now Essendon. But a massive test, against the Lions in Brisbane, awaits next Sunday.

Killer kicker Marinoff

Ebony Marinoff - one of AFLW's longest-serving players with 84 games to her name - averages 24.3 kicks per game, 5.5 more than any other player in the League so far this season. She amassed another 21 kicks today to go with just two handballs, clearly favouring her feet again.

Up next

In week five, Essendon will host Melbourne at Windy Hill on Friday afternoon while the Crows will travel to Queensland to face Brisbane at Brighton Homes Arena on Sunday afternoon.

ADELAIDE 2.1 6.3 6.8 9.8 (62)

ESSENDON 1.2 3.2 3.4 4.5 (29)

GOALS

Adelaide: Kelly 2, Ponter 2, Gould 2, Randall, Marinoff, Tonon

Essendon: Scott, Radford, Gamble, Bannister

BEST

Adelaide: Marinoff, Ponter, Newman, Randall, Hatchard

Essendon: Cain, Gay, Prespakis



INJURIES

Adelaide: Brooke Smith (collarbone)

Essendon: Nil



Reports: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Thomas Farms Oval