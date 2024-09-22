THE WESTERN Bulldogs have scored a breakthrough maiden win under new coach Tam Hyett, defeating a disappointing Collingwood by 42 points at Victoria Park.
The Pies – with two top-up players in their 21 – started brightly but barely fired a shot thereafter, while the Dogs grew in confidence and connection as the game progressed, finishing in a 9.3 (57) to 2.3 (15) result.
MAGPIES V BULLDOGS Full match details and stats
It means Collingwood is still yet to register a win under new coach Sam Wright, and its worst AFLW start on record – 0-6 in 2019 under Wayne Siekman – is in sight after five matches.
Collingwood small forward Eliza James had only kicked one goal in her four matches this year but got the Pies off to a hot start in the first term, kicking the first major 30 seconds after the opening bounce, and the last 30 seconds before the quarter-time break.
After starting the season at half-back, Jess Fitzgerald spent a lot more time in her customary midfield role, attempting to fill the void left by injured superstar Ellie Blackburn (foot). She finished with 15 touches and kicked two goals.
The Pies had the run of the play in the first quarter, but the Dogs settled in the second, owning a lot more of the footy (even if their disposal was a little shaky at times) and impressing with their defensive pressure across the field as they added three goals for the term.
Last year's number one draft pick Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner had her best game by far, kicking her maiden AFLW goal (courtesy of a 50m penalty) to help the Dogs to a nine-point lead at the main break.
While Collingwood was understrength, fielding two top-up players in Jordi Ivey and debutant Sarah Ingram, the players panicked time and time again with dump kicks while trying to exit defensive 50, unable to find a safe passage forward.
The floodgates opened in the second half, the Dogs kicking five goals and holding the Pies scoreless.
Isabelle Pritchard (28 and six clearances) led the way in the midfield for the Dogs, with Maggie Gorham (18) providing plenty of rebound out of defence, and Alice Edmonds (29 hitouts, 12 touches) having the better of in-form ruck Sabrina Frederick.
Draftee Pies defender Lucy Cronin (20 and seven marks) continues to go from strength to strength, while Ruby Schleicher led the way in the clearances with seven.
Happy times at the Kennel, at last
It's been a horror month for the Western Bulldogs, the young side building from the ground up in 2024 after a host of senior players requested trades in the off-season. Former skipper Ellie Blackburn suffered a season-ending injury in week three, and the Dogs' average losing margin in their first four matches was 40.7. Sunday's win will provide some confidence for the remainder of the season and get the monkey off the back.
New-look Pies midfield fails to turn tide
In the absence of Brianna Davey (concussion), Brit Bonnici (calf) and Mikala Cann (suspension) – the Magpies' entire first-choice midfield – it was left to Tarni White, winger Sarah Rowe and back Ruby Schleicher to control play in the middle of the ground. Even rebound defender Jordy Allen found herself rotating through the midfield. In terms of raw numbers, they drew level in clearances, but were unable to get the ball forward nearly enough (24 to 33 inside 50s).
COLLINGWOOD 2.2 2.3 2.3 2.3 (15)
WESTERN BULLDOGS 1.0 4.0 6.1 9.3 (57)
GOALS
Collingwood: James 2
Western Bulldogs: Woodley 2, Fitzgerald 2, Weston-Turner 2, Hartwig, Borg, Gavalas
BEST
Collingwood: Schleicher, Rowe, Cronin, Campbell
Western Bulldogs: Pritchard, Edmonds, Gorham, Fitzgerald, Wilcox, Georgostathis
INJURIES
Collingwood: Nil
Western Bulldogs: Nil
Crowd: 2430 at Victoria Park