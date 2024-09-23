Lucy Cronin has been named the Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominee for week four

Lucy Cronin in action during the match between Sydney and Collingwood at North Sydney Oval in round one, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD'S Lucy Cronin has been named the Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominee for week four after her stand-out performance against the Western Bulldogs on Sunday.

The versatile defender had a team-high 20 disposals (15 kicks), seven marks and 511m gained in the Pies' 42-point loss at Victoria Park.

The 178cm defender spent 100 peer cent of the game on the ground, where she registered seven intercept possessions and six rebound 50s.

Cronin was taken with pick nine in the 2023 AFLW Draft and made her debut in the season opener against the Swans at North Sydney Oval.

The 18-year-old has featured in every game for the Magpies so far, averaging 10.4 disposals, five intercepts and three spoils.

Cronin played junior footy with the Kew Comets and was a key member of the Oakleigh Chargers' 2023 premiership team in the Coates Talent League.

2024 Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominees

Week one: Shineah Goody (Port Adelaide)

Week two: Beth Schilling (West Coast)

Week three: Kaitlyn Srhoj (Greater Western Sydney)

Week four: Lucy Cronin (Collingwood)