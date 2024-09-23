Sydney will recall Ally Morphett for Friday night's clash with the Western Bulldogs after she missed the past two games

SYDNEY will recall rested ruck Ally Morphett for its clash with the Western Bulldogs on Friday night.

Morphett, the reigning All-Australian ruck, has missed the Swans' last two games as she manages a stress spot in her foot.

The injury is not a new one, rather one that has been ongoing since last season, but with Sydney's mid-week fixture period on the horizon the club was focused on maximising her impact through this part of the year.

Still just 20 years old, the management of the injury is with consideration not only to this season, but Morphett's future, having signed on with the club until 2027 after turning away interest from other clubs in the off season.

Upon the season's conclusion, Morphett will be required to spend some time offloading her foot in order to fully heal the issue.

Ally Morphett in action during Sydney's clash with St Kilda in NAB AFLW round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The injury is not dissimilar to others seen in the AFLW before, including Richmond captain Katie Brennan's inconsistent 2022 (S7) campaign, in which she played just seven of a possible 12 games, and failing to play back-to-back games until rounds eight and nine.

Across the opening two games of the season Morphett averaged 19.5 hitouts, 2.5 clearances and 12 disposals. Her run with injury has been unlucky in across the last two years, with a wrist fracture forcing her to watch her side's first ever finals campaign from the sidelines last November.

In her absence, off season recruit Giselle Davies has stepped into Sydney's No.1 ruck role, offering a physical presence at the contest, with support from Lexi Hamilton.

Sydney's AFLW program will travel to Melbourne on Thursday on the same flight as the club's AFL side as it prepares for Saturday's Grand Final against Brisbane.