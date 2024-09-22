Giselle Davies, Hayley Bullas and Sofia Hurley celebrate Sydney's win over GWS in week 4 of the 2024 season. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has held off a fast-finishing Greater Western Sydney to reignite its season with a three-point victory in a thriller at Henson Park.

After returning Giants forward Brodee Mowbray goaled with a minute remaining to give her side a hint of hope, it took a critical tackle from the Swans' Cynthia Hamilton at the centre bounce to clinch the 6.7 (43) to 6.4 (40) win on Sunday afternoon.

SWANS V GIANTS Full match details and stats

The Swans had opened up a convincing lead until the contest turned into an arm wrestle after the main break as the Giants kept challenging without quite reclaiming the lead.

With only one point the difference at the final change, Hamilton made her first crucial intervention with a pair of classy goals, but the Giants responded as Zarlie Goldsworthy shook off a hefty blow to add two goals of her own.

Aimee Whelan stretched the lead again for the Swans until Mowbray gave them a sniff, as Hamilton stopped the Giants making a clean break as her side locked down the last minute.

Laura Gardiner was the standout in a Swans on-ball brigade that was able to turn to more contributors, even as the All-Australian led the way with 32 disposals with six clearances as well as eight tackles.

Hamilton made a difference across all parts of the field with 20 disposals to go with her two goals, while Sofia Hurley also gathered 20 touches in another composed display.

The Swans swamped Sarah Grunden after the young forward earned a free kick early in the first term then slotted her first AFLW goal, while adding another just minutes later from almost the same spot.

Giants midfielder Mikayla Pauga is set to come under the scrutiny of the MRO after grabbing Montana Ham by the jumper and dragging her to the ground. The Swans' No.1 pick spun around in the tackle before crashing to the turf then took time to get to her feet after hitting her head on the ground.

Ham spent time on the sidelines undertaking a HIA before returning to play, although the Swans were left with only two on the bench for long periods on a day of nasty blows.

The Swans were also without Alice Mitchell for some time after their defender was one of two players caught under a pack in a marking contest near the Giants' goal. The Giants also lost a player temporarily in the same incident, with Goldsworthy another to come limping to the bench before returning to give her side signs of life.

Captain Bec Beeson led the way in the Giants midfield with 25 disposals and 10 clearances, often while going head-to-head in an enthralling duel with Swans gun Gardiner.

Mowbray returned in style in her first match for 337 days since sustaining a torn ACL last year, while Aliesha Newman impressed on her club debut against her former side.

Alicia Eva turns back the clock

The Giants' former skipper has settled into a forward role this season after having a taster last year, but was still able to turn back the clock against the Swans with her experience and persistence. Eva booted the opening goal of the game when she was the quickest to respond to a loose ball in the goalsquare as she pounced to gather cleanly then dribble through a deft kick. The 33-year-old added a second as her side surged in the third term while one of several Giants to swamp Swans defenders, setting the tone as the Giants pushed the Swans until the dying stages.

Back-up rucks rise

Sydney showed few signs of missing gun ruck Ally Morphett as it turned to more mobile options to step in for the 188cm All-Australian. Alexia Hamilton and Giselle Davies, both standing at 180cm, were well-suited to taking on the Giants' exciting recruit Eilish O'Dowd, who comes in at the same height. The Swans duo had the better in the hit-outs with 45-20, although the clearances were even at 27 each.

Up next

Sydney will seek to make it back-to-back wins when it faces the Western Bulldogs at Mission Whitten Oval on Friday at 7.15pm AEST. GWS will return to Henson Park to host the rising West Coast on Sunday from 3.05pm AEST.

SYDNEY 3.1 3.4 3.5 6.7 (43)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 1.1 1.2 3.4 6.4 (40)

GOALS

Sydney: Grunden 2, C.Hamilton 2, Ham, Whelan

Greater Western Sydney: Eva 2, Goldsworthy 2, Garnett, Mowbray

BEST

Sydney: Gardiner, C.Hamilton, Ham, Hurley, Privitelli, Kennedy

Greater Western Sydney: Beeson, Srhoj, Eva, Parker, Garnett

INJURIES

Sydney: Nil

Greater Western Sydney: Nil

Crowd: 5,530 at Henson Park