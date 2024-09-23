The teams are in for Tuesday's AFLW match between

Alissa Brook pictured after being drafted in 2023. Picture: Port Adelaide FC

PORT Adelaide will unveil its final 2023 draftee for its mid-week clash with Richmond on Tuesday.

Defender Alissa Brook has been named to make her debut, coming into the side for ruck Olivia Levicki.

Standing at 176cm, the athletic teenager's speed and leap are her biggest assets, and has the potential to impact not only in defence, but also up on the wing for the Power.

Brook joins Shineah Goody, Molly Brooksby, and Piper Window in making her AFLW debut in the teal this year.

Meanwhile, Tam Luke's remarkable comeback continues into a second week. The veteran ruck - who retired from the AFLW in 2023, and the VFLW earlier this year, before her late addition to Richmond's list - will play a second game after Poppy Kelly didn't quite recover from her wrist injury in time.

Luke will come up against exciting young ruck Matilda Scholz in what will no doubt be a physical battle.

The Tigers will go in unchanged, assisted by Monday morning's tribunal appeal, in which midfielder Ellie McKenzie's one-match suspension for a dangerous tackle on Carlton's Dayna Finn was downgraded to a fine.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Richmond v Port Adelaide at IKON Park, 7.15pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: Nil

Out: Nil

PORT ADELAIDE

In: A.Brook (debut)

Out: O.Levicki (omitted)