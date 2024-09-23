The Match Review findings from Sunday's week four games are in

Montana Ham is tackled by Mikayla Pauga during the match between Sydney and Greater Western Sydney at Henson Park in round four, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

GREATER Western Sydney forward Mikayla Pauga has copped a two-match ban for a sling tackle in Sunday's Sydney derby against the Swans.

Pauga slung Montana Ham around in a tackle before bringing her to the ground, with the young Swan's head making heavy contact with the turf.

The former No.1 pick was taken from the ground for assessment but returned to the field later in the game.

The fact Ham returned to the action may have saved Pauga from an even longer ban, but the grading of high impact has nonetheless triggered a two-game suspension.

She will miss the Giants games against West Coast on Sunday and Melbourne on Thursday week.