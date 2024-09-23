Ellie Blackburn is set to need another operation later in the year

Western Bulldogs star Ellie Blackburn is helped off the ground in the match against West Coast in W3, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs superstar Ellie Blackburn's foot injury is more serious than first thought, with the midfielder set to need follow-up surgery later in the year to remove a plate.

The 29-year-old was initially diagnosed with a mid-foot ligament issue that would require an operation to fix, ending her 2024 season, but the full extent of the damage was revealed in surgery.

The knee and subsequent body weight of powerful young West Coast player Sanne Bakker landed on Blackburn's foot in an attempted tackle in the dying moments of the Dogs' loss to the Eagles 10 days ago.

It is understood the follow-up surgery in three months will mean Blackburn's full recovery will effectively start again, delaying her return to regaining full fitness. Staples were also required to stabilise the joint.

However, at this stage, the setback not expected to affect her playing timeline for the 2025 season.

"It's not too bad, the pain's going all right. Bit of a long recovery ahead, but I've been well looked after, so it's nice," Blackburn told Channel 7's broadcast on Sunday.

"It's changed a little bit post-surgery, there was a little bit more damage than first expected, which is quite frustrating to hear.

"Hopefully I'm not too far off it in terms of getting some weight back through the legs. I think it'll be six or so weeks till I'm back putting weight back through my foot again, then reassess, I suppose."