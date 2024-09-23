Áine Tighe will spend the rest of the AFLW season on the sidelines after scans confirmed an ACL tear

SCANS have shown integral Fremantle key forward Áine Tighe has ruptured her right ACL.

It's the third time the Irishwoman has suffered the devastating injury, having previously ruptured her left ACL twice.

Tighe, 32, is a co-vice captain at the Dockers this year, and has led the club's goalkicking in the past two seasons.

"We are all devastated for Áine. She is an incredibly important player and leader in our team and will be sorely missed on the field for the remainder of the 2024 season," head of AFLW Claire Heffernan said.

"We have no doubt Áine will use every ounce of her determination to attack her rehabilitation with gusto.

"We as a club will be steadfast in our support of her and will go above and beyond to make sure she has everything she needs to heal and repair from this injury."

Fremantle is already without its two best players this year, with Kiara Bowers (pregnancy) and Ange Stannett (ACL) ruled out in pre-season.

The Dockers don't have an obvious tall replacement for Tighe, with Serena Gibbs (knee) and Tunisha Kikoak (shoulder) sidelined.

Ariana Hetherington is currently playing a support ruck role for the in-form Mim Strom.