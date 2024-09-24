Ash Riddell is impacting the game in a different way this season, thanks largely to the evolution of Ruby Tripodi as an added strength at the contest

Ash Riddell handballs during the match between North Melbourne and Port Adelaide at Mission Whitten Oval in round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WATCHING North Melbourne's midfield play this year, one might assume that things have continued on as usual.

The impressive trio of Jasmine Garner, Ash Riddell and Mia King look as strong as ever, picking up where they left off last year where they came agonisingly close to the club's first AFLW premiership.

But a minor shift has happened. Looking more closely, Riddell's clearance numbers have fallen, and she's hitting the scoreboard more, with much of that thanks to the evolution of Ruby Tripodi as added strength at the contest.

Ash Riddell 2023 v 2024

AVG. DISPOSALS AVG. CLEARANCES AVG. SCORE INVOLVEMENTS TOTAL GOALS 2023 29.9 5.5 4.3 2 2024 (WEEK 1-4) 30.8 2.8 7.3 4

Riddell's role hasn't changed, per se, but her method of impacting through the midfield has altered slightly.

"If anything, we just consolidated the game plan. It's pretty similar working with the other 'middies' and just trying to get the ball forward and use our strengths," Riddell told AFL.com.au.

"We've got a few bigger bodies in there that are probably a little bit stronger at the clearance work, and I can get it on the outside a little bit. So, just trying to use our strengths and then spread from the contest from there.

"We've got to use our weapons."

Ash Riddell celebrates kicking a goal during the match between North Melbourne and Geelong at Arden Street Ground in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

One of those bigger bodies is Tripodi, who has solidified her role within North Melbourne's side this year after just four games in her debut season in 2023.

Drafted with pick No.23 in the 2023 supplementary draft, Tripodi played the opening four games of the season in the forward line before making way for experienced campaigner Jenna Bruton to return from injury.

This year, with Bruton establishing herself in a new role forward, Tripodi has added to the physicality at the contest for the Roos.

"She's just provided us with some great depth through the midfield," North Melbourne coach Darren Crocker said.

"Ruby, really to her credit, her off-season was amazing, how diligent she was to take on board feedback if she wanted to play in the midfield, to work extremely hard … she really needs to take the credit, because she was the one who actually put the work in."

Ruby Tripodi in action during the match between North Melbourne and Geelong at Arden Street Ground in round two, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Ruby Tripodi 2023 v 2024

AVG. DISPOSALS AVG. CLEARANCES AVG. TACKLES AVG. CONTESTED POSSESSIONS 2023 6.7 0.9 2.7 4.2 2024 (WEEK 1-4) 13.0 3.0 7.8 7.8

This season Tripodi has been attending just under half of North Melbourne's centre stoppages, with the already established tough nut Mia King attending the most.

"Ruby's been remarkable. She's a natural mid, and she's so clean by hand in particular," Riddell said.

"She's one of those ones that does all the grunt work on the inside, and is able to feed it out to us mids on the outside. So, she's really valuable in our team, and we wouldn't be getting the ball without her doing all the grunt work."

Off the back of Tripodi's growth, Riddell has been able to slide forward and become more dangerous around goal. This hasn't only been reflected in her kicking a career-best four goals so far this season, but in her ability to set up teammates near the big sticks.

Riddell is averaging three more score involvements per game this year as she gathers that outside ball more often and uses it effectively.

"I did work on it," Riddell said of her own goal kicking.

"To be fair, I work on it every season, and sometimes you run the same patterns and don't get used, and then sometimes you're just lucky enough to get on the end of it … I've probably been lucky to get on the end of a few from some good teamwork from my teammates."

Now as the Roos stare down the barrel of their mid-week footy fixture, Riddell feels well prepared for the impact on her side.

"We don't train as much, but I think the preparation in our off season, the girls came in hungry as ever. So, with all our running, we've got deposits in the bank that will help us for this period," Riddell said.

"It's actually really exciting for us. We know that we're fit and it's actually going to help us against some of the opposition."