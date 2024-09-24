The Tigers have continued their good form with a strong win over the Power

Katie Brennan celebrates a goal during Richmond's clash against Port Adelaide in round five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND has made it four consecutive wins with a comprehensive 21-point victory over Port Adelaide in greasy conditions at Ikon Park.

The Tigers' quick ball movement and clean disposal was the difference, giving Richmond a 6.12 (48) to 3.9 (27) win in the opening game of week five.

In typical Melbourne weather, a beautiful spring's day changed at a moment's notice, with rain falling in the first quarter, creating slippery conditions.

It was Richmond's midfielders who adjusted best to the rain, with Mon Conti (23 disposals, seven score involvements) and Ellie McKenzie (22 disposals, eight score involvements) handling the footy as though it was a dry, sunny day.

Across the ground the Tigers' players looked to move the ball fast, kicking long and playing on at every opportunity, often catching Port Adelaide's defenders off guard.

Richmond's forwards struggled to score their first major, kicking five points before Katie Brennan kicked the first goal to help settle her side.

Once the Tigers had their first, they looked more confident around goal with Maddie Shevlin, and small forwards Emelia Yassir and Mackenzie Ford the next to hit the scoreboard.

A shining light for Port Adelaide was dangerous forward Gemma Houghton, who got her side's first just before half-time, reducing the margin to 22 points at the main break.

The rain stopped but Richmond's scoring didn't, with Brennan kicking the first of the second half and her second for the game.

Despite the Tigers having the majority of play in the third term, Port got its second for the night once again through Houghton.

The Power's pressure around the ball lifted in the final term and, after having the first four inside 50s, Maria Moloney got Port's third of the night.

But once again it was captain Brennan who settled her team, snapping a goal against the flow of play for her third to put the win out of Port's reach.

Both sides will back up for a second game in week five. Richmond will head to Tasmania to take on North Melbourne at UTAS Stadium in Launceston on Sunday afternoon, while Port Adelaide will head home to Alberton Oval to take on Carlton on Sunday evening.

RICHMOND 1.5 4.8 5.11 6.12 (48)

PORT ADELAIDE 0.1 1.4 2.6 3.9 (27)

GOALS

Richmond: Brennan 3, Yassir, Shevlin, Ford

Port Adelaide: Houghton 2, Moloney

BEST

Richmond: McKenzie, Conti, Brennan, Egan, Dempsey, Luke

Port Adelaide: Houghton, Brooksby, Scholz, Lamb, Moloney

INJURIES

Richmond: Shevlin (ankle)

Port Adelaide: Nil

Reports: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Ikon Park