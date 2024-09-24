Gabby O'Sullivan challenged her one-match suspension at the AFLW Tribunal

Gabby O'Sullivan kicks the ball during Fremantle's clash against Adelaide in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE will be without Gabby O'Sullivan for its clash against St Kilda on Friday after her one-match ban for striking was upheld at the Tribunal.

O'Sullivan was charged with striking Melbourne's Sinead Goldrick during the Dockers' thrilling six-point win over the Demons on Saturday.

The Match Review Officer graded the incident as intentional conduct, low impact and high contact, leading to the one-match ban.

The Dockers argued O'Sullivan's action should be considered careless, not intentional, in their bid to downgrade the charge to a fine.

Gabby O'Sullivan has been offered a one-match suspension for this incident involving Sinead Goldrick.



Full Saturday Match Review findings: https://t.co/dQF6t0j5G4 pic.twitter.com/0m7z3xhStG — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) September 22, 2024

But they were unsuccessful, meaning they will be without O'Sullivan for the clash with the Saints at RSEA Park.

The Dockers are 3-1 and sit inside the top eight.