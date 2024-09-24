FREMANTLE will be without Gabby O'Sullivan for its clash against St Kilda on Friday after her one-match ban for striking was upheld at the Tribunal.
O'Sullivan was charged with striking Melbourne's Sinead Goldrick during the Dockers' thrilling six-point win over the Demons on Saturday.
The Match Review Officer graded the incident as intentional conduct, low impact and high contact, leading to the one-match ban.
The Dockers argued O'Sullivan's action should be considered careless, not intentional, in their bid to downgrade the charge to a fine.
But they were unsuccessful, meaning they will be without O'Sullivan for the clash with the Saints at RSEA Park.
The Dockers are 3-1 and sit inside the top eight.