MELBOURNE has been dealt yet another injury blow, while Geelong could receive a big boost this week.
The injury-hit Demons will be without Blaithin Mackin (calf) for at least the next three weeks, while Eden Zanker suffered a knee injury in the thrilling loss to Fremantle.
Zanker will miss Friday's clash against Essendon as the Dees investigate the extent of her injury.
The Cats could regain star midfielder Georgie Prespakis for Thursday night's clash against Hawthorn.
Prespakis has been sidelined with a quad injury but is listed as a test for this week.
Who else is set to miss? Check out every team's injury list below.
This article will be updated as clubs release their injury list throughout the week
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Najwa Allen
|
Hamstring
|
1-2 weeks
|
Tamara Henry
|
Shoulder
|
1 week
|
Eloise Jones
|
Achilles
|
Season
|
Brooke Smith
|
Collarbone
|
8-10 weeks
|Updated: September 24, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Shanae Davison
|
Fractured wrist
|
3 weeks
|Updated: September 24, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Dayna Finn
|
Ankle
|
1-2 games
|
Taylor Ortlepp
|
Concussion
|
1 week
|
Kerryn Peterson
|
Shoulder
|
3-4 weeks
|
Tahlia Read
|
Hip
|
1-2 games
|
Amelia Velardo
|
Shin
|
2-3 weeks
|Updated: September 24, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Brittany Bonnici
|
Calf
|
Test
|
Lauren Butler
|
Hamstring
|
1-2 weeks
|
Brianna Davey
|
Concussion
|
1-2 weeks
|
Imogen Evans
|
Hamstring
|
1-2 weeks
|
Kalinda Howarth
|
ACL
|
8-12 weeks
|
Mikayla Hyde
|
Foot
|
5-7 weeks
|
Annie Lee
|
Knee
|
Season
|Updated: September 24, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Brooke Brown
|
Calf
|
3 weeks
|
Emily Gough
|
Calf
|
2 weeks
|
Bonnie Toogood
|
MCL
|
2-4 weeks
|Updated: September 24, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Jae Flynn
|
Concussion
|
1-2 weeks
|
Serena Gibbs
|
Knee
|
1 week
|
Tunisha Kikoak
|
Shoulder
|
Test
|
Mikayla Morrison
|
Knee
|
1 week
|
Ange Stannett
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Tara Stribley
|
Ankle
|
1 week
|
Aine Tighe
|
Knee
|
Season
|Updated: September 24, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Georgie Prespakis
|
Quad
|
Test
|Lily Pearce
|
ACL
|
Season
|Chloe Scheer
|
Toe
|
TBC
|Updated: September 24, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Maddy Brancatisano
|
Ankle
|
Test
|
Alana Gee
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Viv Saad
|
Achilles
|
Season
|
Lucy Single
|
Concussion
|
Test
|Updated: September 24, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Nicola Barr
|
Hamstring
|
Season
|
Chloe Dalton
|
Back
|
Season
|
Izzy Huntington
|
Knee
|
Test
|
Indigo Linde
|
Calf
|
5 weeks
|
Cambridge McCormick
|
Ankle
|
6-8 weeks
|
Emily Pease
|
Ankle
|
Test
|
Daisy Walker
|
ACL
|
Season
|Updated: September 18, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Bridie Hipwell
|
Lower leg
|
TBC
|
Casey Sherriff
|
Ankle
|
TBC
|Updated: September 24, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Grace Beasley
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Tayla Harris
|
Shoulder
|
Season
|
Jacinta Hose
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Aimee Mackin
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Blaithin Mackin
|
Calf
|
3-5 weeks
|
Paxy Paxman
|
Foot
|
Test
|
Lauren Pearce
|
Wrist
|
4 weeks
|
Olivia Purcell
|
Face
|
3-4 weeks
|
Jemma Rigoni
|Groin
|
Test
|
Saraid Taylor
|Calf
|
1-2 weeks
|
Eden Zanker
|Knee
|
TBC
|Updated: September 24, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Georgia Stubs
|
Ankle
|
Season
|Updated: September 24, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Janelle Cuthbertson
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Georgie Jaques
|
ACL
|
TBA
|
Indy Tahau
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Lauren Young
|
ACL
|
Season
|Updated: September 17, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Imogen Brown
|
Ankle
|
3-4 weeks
|
Katelyn Cox
|
Knee
|
Season
|
Shelby Knoll
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Montana McKinnon
|
ACL
|
Season
|Updated: September 17, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
J'Noemi Anderson
|
Hamstring
|
Test
|
Steph Chiocci
|
ACL
|
6-8 weeks
|
Caitlin Matthews
|
Knee
|
6-8 weeks
|
Rebecca Ott
|
Tibia
|
5-6 weeks
|
Georgia Patrikios
|
Foot
|
6 weeks
|
Beth Pinchin
|
Knee
|
Season
|
Hannah Stuart
|
Hamstring
|
Test
|Updated: September 24, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Chloe Molloy
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Alana Woodward
|
Knee
|TBC
|Updated: September 24, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Abbygail Bushby
|
Adductor
|
Test
|
Jaide Britton
|
Concussion
|
1 week
|
Emily Elkington
|
Concussion
|
TBC
|
Amy Franklin
|
Finger
|
TBC
|
Sasha Goranova
|
Hamstring
|
Test
|
Jess Hosking
|
Quad
|
2-3 weeks
|
Annabel Johnson
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Kayley Kavanagh
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Sophie McDonald
|
Concussion
|
TBC
|
Courtney Rowley
|
ACL
|
TBC
|
Roxy Roux
|
Hand
|
Test
|
Matilda Sergeant
|
Knee
|
Season
|Updated: September 24, 2024
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|
Ellie Blackburn
|
Foot
|
Season
|
Keely Coyne
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Mua Laloifi
|
ACL
|
Season
|
Elizabeth Snell
|
Ankle
|
2-3 weeks
|Updated: September 24, 2024