Eden Zanker in action during Melbourne's clash against Geelong in round one, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

MELBOURNE has been dealt yet another injury blow, while Geelong could receive a big boost this week.

The injury-hit Demons will be without Blaithin Mackin (calf) for at least the next three weeks, while Eden Zanker suffered a knee injury in the thrilling loss to Fremantle.

Zanker will miss Friday's clash against Essendon as the Dees investigate the extent of her injury.

The Cats could regain star midfielder Georgie Prespakis for Thursday night's clash against Hawthorn.

Prespakis has been sidelined with a quad injury but is listed as a test for this week.

Who else is set to miss? Check out every team's injury list below.

This article will be updated as clubs release their injury list throughout the week

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Najwa Allen

Hamstring

1-2 weeks

Tamara Henry

Shoulder

1 week

Eloise Jones

Achilles

Season

Brooke Smith

Collarbone

8-10 weeks
Updated: September 24, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Shanae Davison

Fractured wrist

3 weeks
Updated: September 24, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Dayna Finn

Ankle

1-2 games

Taylor Ortlepp

Concussion

1 week

Kerryn Peterson

Shoulder

3-4 weeks

Tahlia Read

Hip

1-2 games

Amelia Velardo

Shin

2-3 weeks
Updated: September 24, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Brittany Bonnici

Calf

Test

Lauren Butler

Hamstring

1-2 weeks

Brianna Davey

Concussion

1-2 weeks

Imogen Evans

Hamstring

1-2 weeks

Kalinda Howarth

ACL

8-12 weeks

Mikayla Hyde

Foot

5-7 weeks

Annie Lee

Knee

Season
Updated: September 24, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Brooke Brown

Calf

3 weeks

Emily Gough

Calf

2 weeks

Bonnie Toogood

MCL

2-4 weeks
Updated: September 24, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Jae Flynn

Concussion

1-2 weeks

Serena Gibbs 

Knee

1 week

Tunisha Kikoak

Shoulder

Test

Mikayla Morrison

Knee

1 week

Ange Stannett 

ACL

Season

Tara Stribley

Ankle

1 week

Aine Tighe

Knee

Season
Updated: September 24, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Georgie Prespakis

Quad

Test
Lily Pearce

ACL

Season
Chloe Scheer

Toe

TBC
Updated: September 24, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Maddy Brancatisano

Ankle

Test

Alana Gee

ACL

Season

Viv Saad

Achilles

Season

Lucy Single

Concussion

Test
Updated: September 24, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Nicola Barr

Hamstring

Season

Chloe Dalton

Back

Season

Izzy Huntington

Knee

Test

Indigo Linde

Calf

5 weeks

Cambridge McCormick

Ankle

6-8 weeks

Emily Pease

Ankle

Test

Daisy Walker

ACL

Season
Updated: September 18, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Bridie Hipwell

Lower leg

TBC

Casey Sherriff

Ankle

TBC
Updated: September 24, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Grace Beasley

ACL

Season

Tayla Harris

Shoulder

Season

Jacinta Hose

ACL

Season

Aimee Mackin

ACL

Season

Blaithin Mackin

Calf

3-5 weeks

Paxy Paxman

Foot

Test

Lauren Pearce

Wrist

4 weeks

Olivia Purcell

Face

3-4 weeks

Jemma Rigoni

 Groin

Test

Saraid Taylor

 Calf

1-2 weeks

Eden Zanker

 Knee

TBC
Updated: September 24, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Georgia Stubs

Ankle

Season
Updated: September 24, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Janelle Cuthbertson

ACL

Season

Georgie Jaques

ACL

TBA

Indy Tahau

ACL

Season

Lauren Young

ACL

Season
Updated: September 17, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Imogen Brown

Ankle

3-4 weeks

Katelyn Cox

Knee

Season

Shelby Knoll

ACL

Season

Montana McKinnon

ACL

Season
Updated: September 17, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

J'Noemi Anderson

Hamstring

Test

Steph Chiocci

ACL

6-8 weeks

Caitlin Matthews

Knee

6-8 weeks

Rebecca Ott

Tibia

5-6 weeks

Georgia Patrikios

Foot

6 weeks

Beth Pinchin

Knee

Season

Hannah Stuart

Hamstring

Test
Updated: September 24, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Chloe Molloy

ACL

Season

Alana Woodward

Knee

 TBC
Updated: September 24, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Abbygail Bushby

Adductor

Test

Jaide Britton

Concussion

1 week

Emily Elkington

Concussion

TBC

Amy Franklin

Finger

TBC

Sasha Goranova

Hamstring

Test

Jess Hosking

Quad

2-3 weeks

Annabel Johnson

ACL

Season

Kayley Kavanagh

ACL

Season

Sophie McDonald

Concussion

TBC

Courtney Rowley

ACL

TBC

Roxy Roux

Hand

Test

Matilda Sergeant

Knee

Season
Updated: September 24, 2024

 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN

Ellie Blackburn

Foot

Season

Keely Coyne

ACL

Season

Mua Laloifi

ACL

Season

Elizabeth Snell

Ankle

2-3 weeks
Updated: September 24, 2024