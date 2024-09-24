Who's still sore? Who's nearing a return? Check out your club's injury updates ahead of AFLW week five

Eden Zanker in action during Melbourne's clash against Geelong in round one, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

MELBOURNE has been dealt yet another injury blow, while Geelong could receive a big boost this week.

The injury-hit Demons will be without Blaithin Mackin (calf) for at least the next three weeks, while Eden Zanker suffered a knee injury in the thrilling loss to Fremantle.

Zanker will miss Friday's clash against Essendon as the Dees investigate the extent of her injury.

The Cats could regain star midfielder Georgie Prespakis for Thursday night's clash against Hawthorn.

Prespakis has been sidelined with a quad injury but is listed as a test for this week.

Who else is set to miss? Check out every team's injury list below.

This article will be updated as clubs release their injury list throughout the week

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Najwa Allen Hamstring 1-2 weeks Tamara Henry Shoulder 1 week Eloise Jones Achilles Season Brooke Smith Collarbone 8-10 weeks Updated: September 24, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Shanae Davison Fractured wrist 3 weeks Updated: September 24, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dayna Finn Ankle 1-2 games Taylor Ortlepp Concussion 1 week Kerryn Peterson Shoulder 3-4 weeks Tahlia Read Hip 1-2 games Amelia Velardo Shin 2-3 weeks Updated: September 24, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brittany Bonnici Calf Test Lauren Butler Hamstring 1-2 weeks Brianna Davey Concussion 1-2 weeks Imogen Evans Hamstring 1-2 weeks Kalinda Howarth ACL 8-12 weeks Mikayla Hyde Foot 5-7 weeks Annie Lee Knee Season Updated: September 24, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brooke Brown Calf 3 weeks Emily Gough Calf 2 weeks Bonnie Toogood MCL 2-4 weeks Updated: September 24, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jae Flynn Concussion 1-2 weeks Serena Gibbs Knee 1 week Tunisha Kikoak Shoulder Test Mikayla Morrison Knee 1 week Ange Stannett ACL Season Tara Stribley Ankle 1 week Aine Tighe Knee Season Updated: September 24, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Georgie Prespakis Quad Test Lily Pearce ACL Season Chloe Scheer Toe TBC Updated: September 24, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Maddy Brancatisano Ankle Test Alana Gee ACL Season Viv Saad Achilles Season Lucy Single Concussion Test Updated: September 24, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nicola Barr Hamstring Season Chloe Dalton Back Season Izzy Huntington Knee Test Indigo Linde Calf 5 weeks Cambridge McCormick Ankle 6-8 weeks Emily Pease Ankle Test Daisy Walker ACL Season Updated: September 18, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Bridie Hipwell Lower leg TBC Casey Sherriff Ankle TBC Updated: September 24, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Grace Beasley ACL Season Tayla Harris Shoulder Season Jacinta Hose ACL Season Aimee Mackin ACL Season Blaithin Mackin Calf 3-5 weeks Paxy Paxman Foot Test Lauren Pearce Wrist 4 weeks Olivia Purcell Face 3-4 weeks Jemma Rigoni Groin Test Saraid Taylor Calf 1-2 weeks Eden Zanker Knee TBC Updated: September 24, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Georgia Stubs Ankle Season Updated: September 24, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Janelle Cuthbertson ACL Season Georgie Jaques ACL TBA Indy Tahau ACL Season Lauren Young ACL Season Updated: September 17, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Imogen Brown Ankle 3-4 weeks Katelyn Cox Knee Season Shelby Knoll ACL Season Montana McKinnon ACL Season Updated: September 17, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN J'Noemi Anderson Hamstring Test Steph Chiocci ACL 6-8 weeks Caitlin Matthews Knee 6-8 weeks Rebecca Ott Tibia 5-6 weeks Georgia Patrikios Foot 6 weeks Beth Pinchin Knee Season Hannah Stuart Hamstring Test Updated: September 24, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Chloe Molloy ACL Season Alana Woodward Knee TBC Updated: September 24, 2024

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Abbygail Bushby Adductor Test Jaide Britton Concussion 1 week Emily Elkington Concussion TBC Amy Franklin Finger TBC Sasha Goranova Hamstring Test Jess Hosking Quad 2-3 weeks Annabel Johnson ACL Season Kayley Kavanagh ACL Season Sophie McDonald Concussion TBC Courtney Rowley ACL TBC Roxy Roux Hand Test Matilda Sergeant Knee Season Updated: September 24, 2024