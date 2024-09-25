Seven goals to zero in the first half guides North Melbourne to a huge win over Carlton

Tahlia Randall celebrates a goal for North Melbourne against Carlton on September 25, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH MELBOURNE'S forwards have had a night out at Ikon Park, with the Kangaroos thumping a lacklustre Carlton by 69 points.

The Kangaroos had eight individual goal kickers in what was a one-sided affair, with last year's Grand Finalist winning 12.7 (79) to 1.4 (10) in front of a crowd of 2,027.

It was a hot start by North, who dominated clearances and inside 50s as Ash Riddell (36 disposals, seven tackles) and Jasmine Garner (22 disposals, 12 contested possessions) racked up disposals and put Carlton's relatively young and inexperienced defenders under pressure.

North's deep entries suited tall forwards Tahlia Randall and Emma King, who brought the ball to ground for their smalls to go to work. Bella Eddey kicked the game's first, followed shortly by teammate Tess Craven.

Carlton's defenders struggled under the repeat 50 entries, giving away free kicks to Niamh Martin and Vikki Wall within range, allowing them to make it five unanswered goals for the quarter.

The Blues' pressure around the ball lifted in the second term, but defensive breakdowns saw North's forwards on their own inside 50, with Randall kicking the next two in a row from an open goal square.

Carlton made forays forward, but the Kangaroos' defensive structure lead by captain Emma Kearney (23 disposals, five rebound 50s) and recruit Libby Birch (eight rebound 50s) were adamant in not leading the home side score.

Things got worse for the Blues after the half-time break, with Randall adding a third to her tally before Garner got a goal of her own.

The Blues finally got on the board when Celine Moody kicked her first in her new colours, but their joy was short-lived when Eddey kicked her second for the night moments later.

Goals to Emma King and Lulu Pullar in the final team put the game well and truly to bed as the Roos moved to the top of the ladder, although they have played an extra game than the unbeaten Adelaide in second.

Both Carlton and North Melbourne play two matches in week five and will have a four-day break before their next matches. The Blues head to Alberton Oval to play Port Adelaide and the Kangaroos will host Richmond at UTAS Stadium in Launceston.

CARLTON 0.1 0.3 1.3 1.4 (10)

NORTH MELBOURNE 5.3 7.5 10.6 12.7 (79)

GOALS

Carlton: C. Moody

North Melbourne: Randall 3, Eddey 2, King 2, Craven, Martin, Wall, Garner, Pullar

BEST

Carlton: Hill, McKay, Sherar, B Moody, Good

North Melbourne: Riddell, Randall, Kearney, Garner, Eddey

INJURIES

Carlton: McKay (foot)

North Melbourne: Nil

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 2,027 at Ikon Park