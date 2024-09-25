The Match Review findings for Tuesday night's week five clash are in

Eilish Sheerin tackles Abbey Dowrick during Richmond's clash against Port Adelaide in round five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND star Eilish Sheerin will be available to face North Melbourne in Sunday's blockbuster clash after escaping with a fine from a rough conduct charge from the Tigers' round five win.

Sheerin was cited for her tackle on Kirsty Lamb during Richmond's 21-point victory over Port Adelaide on Tuesday night.

The Tigers defender gave away a free kick after the tough tackle on Lamb, who hit her head on the ground.

The Match Review Officer graded the tackle as careless conduct, low impact and high contact, resulting in a $400 penalty, or $250 with an early plea.

The 31-year-old Irishwoman has been a revelation in her first two seasons in the AFLW, gaining All-Australian selections in both seasons. She has also finished second twice to Monique Conti in the club's best and fairest award.

Richmond (4-1) faces the Kangaroos at UTAS Stadium on Sunday afternoon.