From curating playlists to DJ'ing at Grand Final footy festivals, Georgia Garnett has struck a balance between music and her professional sporting career

Georgia Garnett (centre, with headband) is swamped by teammates after a goal during GWS' clash with the Western Bulldogs in NAB AFLW week one. Picture: AFL Photos

FOR MOST AFLW athletes, taking the stage and taking the field both denote running out through a guard of honour and lining up for bounce.

With Giants forward Georgia Garnett, the terms represent the two halves of her life: football and music.

"They're probably opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of jobs, but I've found over the past couple of months that for me to be able to be at my best in footy, I need something off field to entertain me and keep the head noise out," Garnett says of her emerging career as a DJ.

Turning head noise into playlists, Garnett has found there's been nothing better for her footy than exploring the creative outlet of music.

"I've always loved music," she said.

"I have music on throughout the day more than I have it off so it's always a part of my life."

It's only recently, however, that Garnett (who DJs under the name Shut Up Georgia or DJSUG) learned the craft - on an season-end footy trip from Giants teammate Pepa Randall.

End-of-season antics have evolved into running the AUX in the Giants HQ and to now, curating match-by-match pre-game playlists on AFLW game days, that nod to the team's opposition or match plans.

"I know how much music can influence a person's mood or just put a smile on a person's face throughout the day," Garnett says.

"Girls in rehab for example, putting on a good playlist in the gym or before a game can have a big impact on approach and mood.

"I take a lot of pride in my playlists and I take it personally when someone doesn't enjoy it but to share a dance or knowing that the girls have had their moods lifted by music is something that the team may not know is happening but I do and I take great pride in."

Giants coach Cam Bernasconi has been a support for Garnett in encouraging her to pursue passions outside of football.

"'Berna' is great with it," Garnett says.

"I had a gig last Friday and I have to promote myself and the events that I'm doing but If I think if something is toeing the line I will ask him where that is and he's all for it.

"He's been really big in making sure we all have support for those different aspects of our life and personality.

"Knowing where the line is and being open and honest with 'Berna' about finding what the line is has helped me to prioritise through this season.

"Footy is first but for me, having that balance is what's allowing me to enjoy my footy and having fun so it's so important for me to have both those parts of my life."

Georgia Garnett in action during the Giants' clash with the Bulldogs in NAB AFLW week one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The two parts will collide this weekend.

She's taking the stage on Saturday with a DJ set as part of the inaugural Footy Festival in Sydney at Henson Park, before running onto the same field Sunday, when her GIANTS meet the eighth-placed Eagles.

Garnett's set at 11.30am follows the West Coast Eagles' Captains Run and spearheads a full host of activities leading into the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final and AFLW week five match the following day.

Her set, as an AFLW ambassador will showcase the coming together of passions and what Garnett believes is one of the great assets of the women's game.

"I'm a really big believer in having something outside of football, whether it's a job or a hobby, recognizing that you're not just an athlete but a person behind it is so important.

"It's such a short amount of time that you are at the professional level in the span of your life and I think it's important that we can show who we are outside of being an athlete.

"People want to see who we are and I think it brings the best out of me when I am doing things off field that fill me up so when I am on field or the training track it's all about footy and I'm giving 110 per cent of myself to footy.

"I'm really passionate about making sure that other people have that as well, as I know how much it's given me and my game."