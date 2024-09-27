Tamara Smith warms up ahead of the match between Geelong and Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium in round five, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN defender Tamara Smith has been handed a three-match ban for rough conduct for a bump which concussed Geelong forward Kate Surman.

Smith caught Surman high with a brutal hip-and-shoulder early in the second term of the Hawks' 18-point win on Thursday night.

The small forward was ruled out of the game shortly after after failing a head injury assessment.

The match review officer graded the incident as careless, severe impact and high contact, resulting in the three-game suspension.

00:33

Smith will miss the Hawks' mid-week game against Gold Coast on Wednesday night, along with games against Fremantle and West Coast.