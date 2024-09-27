The Match Review findings from Thursday night's week five game are in

Tamara Smith warms up ahead of the match between Geelong and Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium in round five, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN defender Tamara Smith has been handed a three-match ban for rough conduct for a bump which concussed Geelong forward Kate Surman.

Smith caught Surman high with a brutal hip-and-shoulder early in the second term of the Hawks' 18-point win on Thursday night.

The small forward was ruled out of the game shortly after after failing a head injury assessment.

The match review officer graded the incident as careless, severe impact and high contact, resulting in the three-game suspension.

Smith will miss the Hawks' mid-week game against Gold Coast on Wednesday night, along with games against Fremantle and West Coast.