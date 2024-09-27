Daria Bannister celebrates a goal during week five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

A PACKED Windy Hill has witnessed an Essendon dee-molition of Melbourne by 65 points in perfect spring conditions at the Bombers’ spiritual home.

It was a four-quarter performance by the Bombers, who kept the season seven premiers scoreless after the first quarter, leading to the Bombers' biggest ever victory and the Demons' lowest ever score, 11.6.72 to 1.1.7, in front of a crowd of 3325.

It was a true full team performance, with the Bombers winning one-on-ones across the ground against a Melbourne side that has been decimated by injury this season.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 04:36 AFLW full post-match, WK5: Bombers Watch Essendon's press conference after week five’s match against Melbourne

04:31 AFLW full post-match, WK5: Demons Watch Melbourne's press conference after week five’s match against Essendon

05:11 AFLW Highlights: Essendon v Melbourne The Bombers and Demons clash in round five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:29 Lightning Cain wows all with bursting beauty Steph Cain breaks through the stoppage at pace and drills an eye-catching major

00:52 Gamble grabs game by scruff with elite double Ellyse Gamble puts two goals on the board after converting a pair of strong marks

00:33 Crunching tackle brings concerns for star Dee Shelley Heath leaves the field with a suspected shoulder injury after being run down

00:38 Dangerous Bannister puts Dees on alert with early third Daria Bannister nails her third major after Maeve Chaplin's unfortunate goal-line moment

00:33 Wotherspoon in tune with dazzling dribbler Ryleigh Wotherspoon just manages to get boot to ball while being tackled and earns her side’s first goal

00:46 Clarke crafts more spark as Dons charge off mark Essendon continues its flying start as Amber Clarke is the beneficiary of a selfless team play

BOMBERS v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats

The Bombers were on a mission from the first bounce, winning clearances and contested possession through stars Maddy Prespakis (32 disposals, seven clearances) and Step Cain (19 disposals, six tackles), providing opportunities for their forwards.

Once inside 50, the Bombers' forward line did the rest, in particular small forward Daria Bannister (15 disposals, four goals) who kicked three goals in the opening quarter from smart ball use and forward pressure.

The Demons had their forward opportunities, however missed targets with their inside-50 entries, allowing the Bombers' defenders to intercept and rebound from their defensive 50.

Melbourne eventually got its breakthrough - and only - goal when an Eliza McNamara kick to the hot-spot in front of goal allowed Rylie Wotherspoon to get on the end of the contest and kick her first ever AFLW major.

Shortly after, McNamara, who has been in outstanding form for the Demons so far this season, copped an errant Kodi Jacques elbow to her nose, forcing her to leave the ground with the blood rule. The winger returned to the game late in the second term with heavy strapping to her nose and it was later confirmed by the club that she had a nose fracture.

Essendon defender-turned-forward Ellyse Gamble opened the scoring for the second term, taking a strong overhead mark and slotting a set shot from 35m out straight in front.

The injury concerns continued for the Demons when a crunching Paige Scott chase-down tackle saw Shelley Heath leave the ground carrying her left shoulder. Heath was ruled out for the match following the incident.

The Bombers’ forward pressure continued throughout the game when a Prespakis tackle on Maeve Chaplin gave the 2020 competition Best-and-Fairest a set shot that never looked like missing, making it three goals to nil for the Bombers for the quarter.

It was almost as though history repeated itself in the third term when Ellyse Gamble kicked her second in the exact same fashion as her first. Bannister scored her fourth and extended their lead to 46 points at three quarter time.

Amber Clarke became the Bombers’ third multiple goal-scorer for the day when the Demons left her free in the goal square following a turnover, giving her the first of the final term.

Steph Cain was rewarded for hard work all day when she split the pack and ran into an open goal, and Jacqui Vogt joined the party kicking the final of the game in what was a huge win for the home side.

Bannister’s bag

Essendon’s nifty small forward Daria Bannister was at her absolute best against the Demons, much to the delight of the vocal Bombers crowd. The former North Melbourne forward kicked a bag of four today, including three goals in the first quarter to set the tone of the game.

Melbourne’s injury woes continue

Just when you think it couldn’t get worse on the injury front for the Demons, you can add Shelley Heath to the mix. The Demons are already missing Eden Zanker (knee), Tayla Harris (shoulder), Lauren Pearce (wrist) and Olivia Purcell (face). Heath didn’t return to the ground with what looks like a serious shoulder injury.

Grand final eve footy a winner

A huge crowd turned out to Windy Hill for Grand Final eve footy. With the sun shining and not a cloud in the sky, Bombers fans flocked to the Reynolds Stand, creating an excellent atmosphere for the week five match. The noisy Bombers crowd no doubt lifted their side today and helped them get over the line.

Up next

The Bombers enter their midweek footy period with two matches in week six, with their first game taking place on Wednesday night against Sydney at Whitten Oval. Melbourne will be desperate for a win when they meet Greater Western Sydney on Thursday night at Ikon Park.

ESSENDON 4.0 6.3 8.5 11.6 (72)

MELBOURNE 1.1 1.1 1.1 1.1 (7)

GOALS

Essendon: Bannister 4, Gamble 2, A. Clarke 2, Prespakis, Cain, Vogt

Melbourne: Wotherspoon

BEST

Essendon: Prespakis, Bannister, Gee, G Clarke, Walker

Melbourne: Chaplin, Gillard, Goldrick, Hanks, Watt

INJURIES

Essendon: Van De Heuvel (knee)

Melbourne: McNamara (nose), Heath (shoulder)

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 3325 at Windy Hill