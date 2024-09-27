Collingwood has broken through for its first win of 2024, a three-point win over the Suns

Tarni White celebrates a goal during week five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD has avoided equalling its worst start to the season, defeating Gold Coast by three points on a sunny Grand Final eve Friday at the Swinburne Centre.

Coming into the match, the two sides were the only remaining teams without a win this season, leading to a tight, low-scoring game, 4.3 (27) to 3.6 (24). The Suns will rue a missed opportunity to get their first win, conceding three 50m penalties including one late in the game.

It was a tough, contested start with neither team willing to concede first. The ball went from end to end, with Collingwood just leading tackles 21-19 at quarter-time.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 09:34 AFLW Mini-Match: Collingwood v Gold Coast Extended highlights of the Magpies and Suns clash in week five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

05:54 AFLW full post-match, WK5: Magpies Watch Collingwood's press conference after week five’s match against Gold Coast

04:06 AFLW Highlights: Collingwood v Gold Coast The Magpies and Suns clash in round five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

03:45 AFLW full post-match, WK5: Suns Watch Gold Coast's press conference after week five’s match against Collingwood

03:06 AFLW last two mins: Pies hold off Suns to notch first win of 2024 The thrilling final moments between Collingwood and Gold Coast in week five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:34 Superb Stanton snap sees Suns strike back Jamie Stanton shows her goalsneak prowess with a brilliant finish to kick her first

00:30 Brutal Bella tackle leaves Bonnici gasping for air Brittany Bonnici was left in a world of hurt following a bone-crunching tackle from Lauren Bella

00:36 Schleicher fires from long range and connects Ruby Schleicher strikes it pure with a booming goal from distance

The first score didn’t come until the 12th minute, with a snap from the Suns' Maddy Brancatisano just missing to the right. Meanwhile, a fantastic tackle by Pie Eliza James had the home crowd on their feet just on quarter-time, but she couldn’t capitalise with the kick falling short.

The second quarter opened with promising signs from the Pies, winning the first centre clearance. A turnover by Georgia Clayden laid the ball into the hands of Ruby Schleicher, who kicked a huge running goal to score the first of the game.

There was confusion after Jamie Stanton was thought to have scored the Suns’ first from a snap five minutes into the second quarter. The ball returned to the middle, only to be called back for being touched off the boot.

Tarni White won a holding the ball free kick and then was awarded a 50m penalty to take her to the goal square, a costly penalty for the Suns who had been just hanging on. White had seven tackles in the first half, matched by the Suns' Annabel Kievit who had seven of her own.

Without a goal to their name coming close to half-time, the Suns needed one to steady, and Georgia Clayden delivered from a forward-50 chain to cut the margin to five points at half-time.

Unsurprisingly, Charlie Rowbottom led at half-time with 18 disposals, 12 contested, and six intercepts, while Lucy Single had 11 contested possessions and four clearances.

In the third quarter, a second 50m penalty brought Tarni White to 35m out, where she slotted the goal despite the breeze to put Collingwood 14 points up.

With the pressure on to get back into the game, the Suns attacked hard and had reward for effort late in the quarter. A Jamie Stanton snap and strong contested mark and goal by captain Tara Bohanna put the Suns back in front, setting up for an exciting final quarter.

Collingwood took the breeze advantage in the final term, and capitalised with Imogen Barnett taking the ball out of the ruck in a dangerous forward 50 ball-up and scoring straight through the goals

Ill-discipline costs the Suns

The Suns struggled with their discipline, giving away three 50m penalties. The Pies’ Tarni White reaped the rewards on two of those occasions, converting for two goals. Post-match, Suns coach Cameron Joyce acknowledged the cost of those penalties, conceding “that was the game”. The final 50m penalty awarded to Brit Bonnici effectively ended the match. In such a low-scoring contest, Gold Coast will rue another missed opportunity to snatch the win.

Bonnici brilliance

She’s struggled with injury this season, despite a full pre-season under her belt. But Brit Bonnici’s return from a calf injury today was simply brilliant, with 27 disposals and eight clearances. Her vision to slow the game down after winning a late 50m penalty while three points up ensured the win for the Pies.

Up next

Collingwood can breathe a sigh of relief as one of the first sides to come to the end of its mid-week footy run. The Pies will be back at the Swinburne Centre next Saturday, October 5th at 2.05pm AEST to take on an in-form Richmond. The Suns will have to move on quickly, staying in Melbourne to play Hawthorn at Kinetic Stadium at 5.15pm AEST on Wednesday, October 2nd.

COLLINGWOOD 0.0 2.2 3.2 4.3 (27)

GOLD COAST 0.2 1.3 3.4 3.6 (24)

GOALS

Collingwood: White 2, Schleicher, Barnett

Gold Coast: Stanton, Clayden, Bohanna

BEST

Collingwood: Bonnici, White, Schleicher, Rowe, Allen

Gold Coast: Rowbottom, Single, Bohanna, Dupuy

INJURIES

Collingwood: Cann (shoulder)

Gold Coast: Nil

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 1492 at Swinburne Centre