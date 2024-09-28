Goalless teams are having more shots at goal than before, with accuracy now becoming the main issue to low scoring

Lucy Single rues a missed shot on goal during the match between Gold Coast and Carlton at Great Barrier Reef Arena in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BY THE end of week four of the 2024 NAB AFLW competition, there'd been six scores under 10 points.

But there's a reason why scoring issues aren't quite as dire as they first appear, with the number of scoring shots key to the mix.

Put simply, goalless teams are having more shots at goal, with accuracy now becoming the main issue.

For example, Carlton scored six points against Richmond last week – but that tally came from six scoring shots, rather than the multitude of scores like 1.1 (two scoring shots) or 1.2 (three) kicked in years prior.

SCORES UNDER 10 IN 2024 (end of week four)

TEAM GOALLESS GAMES TOTAL SCORING SHOTS Geelong 0.5 v Carlton 5 Port Adelaide 1.0 v North Melbourne 1 Carlton 0.6 v Richmond 6 Fremantle 0.6 v Adelaide 6 Western Bulldogs 0.6 v Port Adelaide 6 Western Bulldogs 1.3 v Greater Western Sydney 4

After hitting a historic low of scoring shots for goalless teams in the final expansion period of season seven, 2022, that number has been steadily climbing as teams stabilise.

SEASON NO. GOALLESS TEAMS AVG. SCORING SHOTS GOALLESS TEAMS 2017 0 N/A 2018 0 N/A *2019 0 N/A *2020 1 3.0 2021 2 5.0 2022 S6 4 6.3 *2022 S7 7 1.7 2023 1 2.0 2024 4 5.8

* = expansion season

2024 stats correct to the end of week four

Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner celebrates a goal during the match between Collingwood and the Western Bulldogs at Victoria Park in round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

When it comes to raw inside 50 numbers – which are obviously required to get a score on the board – the gap between the average for all sides and the average for losing sides is gradually closing.

While there are still teams losing by big margins, they're at least getting the ball into their attacking end.

SEASON AVG. INSIDE 50s (ALL TEAMS) AVG. INSIDE 50s (LOSING TEAMS) DIFFERENTIAL % 2017 25.2 23.6 6.3 2018 27.0 24.6 8.9 *2019 27.8 22.9 17.6 *2020 26.8 22.4 16.4 2021 27.9 24.7 11.5 2022 S6 28.5 23.1 18.9 *2022 S7 28.7 24.0 16.4 2023 31.7 27.8 12.3 2024 31.8 27.4 13.8

* = expansion season

It should be noted that quarters were lengthened between 2-5 minutes in the 2023 season, hence the marked jump from season seven to 2023.

As skills continue to develop, the lower ranked teams are likely to increase their conversion rates inside 50, leaving single-figure scores in the past.