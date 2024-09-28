BY THE end of week four of the 2024 NAB AFLW competition, there'd been six scores under 10 points.
But there's a reason why scoring issues aren't quite as dire as they first appear, with the number of scoring shots key to the mix.
Put simply, goalless teams are having more shots at goal, with accuracy now becoming the main issue.
For example, Carlton scored six points against Richmond last week – but that tally came from six scoring shots, rather than the multitude of scores like 1.1 (two scoring shots) or 1.2 (three) kicked in years prior.
SCORES UNDER 10 IN 2024 (end of week four)
|
TEAM
|
GOALLESS GAMES
|
TOTAL SCORING SHOTS
|
Geelong
|
0.5 v Carlton
|
5
|
Port Adelaide
|
1.0 v North Melbourne
|
1
|
Carlton
|
0.6 v Richmond
|
6
|
Fremantle
|
0.6 v Adelaide
|
6
|
Western Bulldogs
|
0.6 v Port Adelaide
|
6
|
Western Bulldogs
|
1.3 v Greater Western Sydney
|
4
After hitting a historic low of scoring shots for goalless teams in the final expansion period of season seven, 2022, that number has been steadily climbing as teams stabilise.
|
SEASON
|
NO. GOALLESS TEAMS
|
AVG. SCORING SHOTS GOALLESS TEAMS
|
2017
|
0
|
N/A
|
2018
|
0
|
N/A
|
*2019
|
0
|
N/A
|
*2020
|
1
|
3.0
|
2021
|
2
|
5.0
|
2022 S6
|
4
|
6.3
|
*2022 S7
|
7
|
1.7
|
2023
|
1
|
2.0
|
2024
|
4
|
5.8
* = expansion season
2024 stats correct to the end of week four
When it comes to raw inside 50 numbers – which are obviously required to get a score on the board – the gap between the average for all sides and the average for losing sides is gradually closing.
While there are still teams losing by big margins, they're at least getting the ball into their attacking end.
|
SEASON
|
AVG. INSIDE 50s (ALL TEAMS)
|
AVG. INSIDE 50s (LOSING TEAMS)
|
DIFFERENTIAL %
|
2017
|
25.2
|
23.6
|
6.3
|
2018
|
27.0
|
24.6
|
8.9
|
*2019
|
27.8
|
22.9
|
17.6
|
*2020
|
26.8
|
22.4
|
16.4
|
2021
|
27.9
|
24.7
|
11.5
|
2022 S6
|
28.5
|
23.1
|
18.9
|
*2022 S7
|
28.7
|
24.0
|
16.4
|
2023
|
31.7
|
27.8
|
12.3
|
2024
|
31.8
|
27.4
|
13.8
* = expansion season
It should be noted that quarters were lengthened between 2-5 minutes in the 2023 season, hence the marked jump from season seven to 2023.
As skills continue to develop, the lower ranked teams are likely to increase their conversion rates inside 50, leaving single-figure scores in the past.