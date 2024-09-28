The Match Review findings from Friday's week five games are in

Kodi Jacques during the match between West Coast and Essendon at Mineral Resources Park in week two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON forward Kodi Jacques has been handed a one-match ban for striking in the Bombers' 65-point win over Melbourne on Friday.

Demons winger Eliza McNamara copped an errant elbow to her nose from Jacques in the first quarter of the match at Windy Hill, forcing her to leave the ground with the blood rule.

McNamara returned to the game late in the second term with heavy strapping to her nose and it was later confirmed by the club that she had a nose fracture.

The match review officer graded the incident as careless, medium impact and high contact, resulting in the one-game suspension.

Kodi Jacques has been handed a one-match suspension for this incident involving Eliza McNamara.



Jacques will miss the Bombers' mid-week game against Sydney on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, Gold Coast's Clara Fitzpatrick has been fined $200 (can be reduced to $100 with an early guilty plea) for careless contact with an umpire during the Suns' three-point loss to Collingwood.