The teams are in for Tuesday's week six AFLW match

Gabby O'Sullivan celebrates during the AFLW Round 4 match between Fremantle and Melbourne at Fremantle Oval, September 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has been boosted by the return of Gabby O'Sullivan from suspension for the Dockers' crunch clash with Geelong, while Mikayla Morrison will play her first game after a torn ACL.

The Cats will unveil father-daughter recruit Bryde O'Rourke for her debut, while Mel Bragg will come in for her first game.

Injury replacement player Caitlin Thorne has also been named.

As previously reported, superstar Cat Amy McDonald will miss 3-5 weeks with a hamstring injury, Kate Surman will miss with concussion and Georgie Rankin has been dropped.

The Dockers will be without Dana East (concussion) and the dropped Makaela Tuhakaraina.

Tuesday, October 1

Geelong v Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium, 7.15pm AEST

GEELONG

In: B. O'Rourke, C.Thorne, M.Bragg

Out: K.Surman (inj), Am.McDonald (inj), G.Rankin (omitted)

FREMANTLE

In: G.O'Sullivan, M.Morrison

Out: D.East (managed), M.Tuhakaraina (omitted)

