Match Review results are through from Sunday's matches in week five of AFLW

Eilish Sheerin and Mia King during the round five AFLW match between North Melbourne and Richmond at University of Tasmania Stadium, September 29, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

RICHMOND'S Eilish Sheerin has fallen foul of the Match Review Officer for a second consecutive week after being offered a fine for careless contact with an umpire.

North Melbourne's Mia King was also handed a financial penalty for the same offence from the same game, the Roo being fined $500 for a third offence, while Sheerin was hit with a more subdued $200 for a first offence.

A $200 penalty was also handed to Brisbane forward Dakota Davidson for staging in the Lions' win over Adelaide.