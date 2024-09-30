A high-grade hamstring strain will keep Emma Kearney sidelined for at least one month

Emma Kearney during the AFLW Round five match between Carlton and North Melbourne at IKON Park, September 25, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos captain Emma Kearney is facing up to six weeks on the sidelines with a high-grade hamstring strain.

The veteran Roo injured her right hamstring in the first quarter of her side's victory over Richmond on Sunday in what is a huge blow for coach Darren Crocker’s side.

"This is obviously disappointing news for Emma and our program," North Melbourne general manager of women's football Erin Lorenzini said.

"Emma is an incredibly reliable player and leader for us and was putting together another stellar campaign this season.

Emma Kearney leads her team out for the round five AFLW match between North Melbourne and Richmond at UTAS, September 29, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

"For this type of injury, it's usually a six-week rehab, and we know she will do everything in her power to return within that timeframe and continue to support the team as much as she can from the sidelines."

Kearney is the competition's sole eight-time All-Australian and is one of the most highly-regarded players in the League.

North Melbourne host the Western Bulldogs at Arden Street Oval on Saturday.