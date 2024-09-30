The coaches' votes are in for week five of the 2024 season

Monique Conti during the round five AFLW match between North Melbourne and Richmond at University of Tasmania Stadium, September 29, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

THE COMPRESSED fixture has seen some big moves at the top of the AFL Coaches Association AFLW Champion Player of the Year Award leaderboard during week five, with three of the top five players doubling up on votes.

North Melbourne duo Ash Riddell and Jas Garner each polled in the Roos' big win over Carlton before going back-to-back in North's best against Richmond on Sunday.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND THE FULL LEADERBOARD

Tigers superstar Mon Conti also got votes in that game, following on from an eye-catching effort against Port Adelaide five days earlier.

Brisbane's Ally Anderson and Adelaide's Ebony Marinoff only had one outing through the week - against each other - and shared best-afield honours with nine votes apiece to sit second and third respectively behind Riddell.

Young West Coast gun Ella Roberts scored a maximum 10 votes to be just behind the experienced top five.

Others to come away with a perfect score included Ellie McKenzie (Richmond), Eliza West (Hawthorn), Brittany Bonnici (Collingwood) and Aisling McCarthy (Fremantle).

Learn More 30:11

Richmond v Port Adelaide

10 Ellie McKenzie (Richmond)

7 Monique Conti (Richmond)

5 Katie Brennan (Richmond)

4 Eilish Sheerin (Richmond)

2 Matilda Scholz (Port Adelaide)

1 Angela Foley (Port Adelaide)

1 Gemma Houghton (Port Adelaide)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:34 Yassir delight: Emelia’s electric start Emelia Yassir embraces tough conditions and streams forward for a quality opening goal

03:33 AFLW full post-match, WK5: Power Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after week five’s match against Richmond

06:21 AFLW full post-match, WK5: Tigers Watch Richmond's press conference after week five’s match against Port Adelaide

10:35 AFLW Mini-Match: Richmond v Port Adelaide Extended highlights of the Tigers and Power clash in week five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

04:31 AFLW Highlights: Richmond v Port Adelaide The Tigers and Power clash in round five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:41 Brennan turns on a dime and delivers ripper Star Tiger Katie Brennan caps off a stellar evening with a superb third goal

00:47 Tigers blow as Shevlin suffers nasty ankle injury Maddie Shevlin grimaces in pain after appearing to hurt her ankle while being tackled

00:42 Houghton channels inner Kerr with sizzling soccer Gemma Houghton shows her craft in front of goal with a super effort off the deck

00:48 Slick Shevlin slots one with class Maddie Shevlin gets on the end of some great Richmond team play and finishes in style

00:37 Is gun Tiger in strife for this tackle? Eilish Sheerin gives away a free kick for a dangerous tackle in this incident involving Port Adelaide's Kirsty Lamb

Carlton v North Melbourne

9 Ashleigh Riddell (North Melbourne)

8 Mia King (North Melbourne)

7 Bella Eddey (North Melbourne)

3 Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne)

2 Emma King (North Melbourne)

1 Keeley Sherar (Carlton)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 03:14 AFLW full post-match, WK5: Blues Watch Carlton's press conference after week five’s match against Nth Melbourne

06:06 AFLW full post-match, WK5: Kangaroos Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after week five’s match against Carlton

10:04 AFLW Mini-Match: Carlton v North Melbourne Extended highlights of the Blues and Kangaroos clash in week five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

05:38 AFLW Highlights: Carlton v North Melbourne The Blues and Kangaroos clash in round five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:21 Vescio almost claims MOTY with this attempt Darcy Vescio gets some serious hangtime with this incredible effort but just fails to bring it down

00:29 Moody raises spirits with first club major Celine Moody notches her first goal with Carlton and breaks her side's drought

00:41 Rampant Randall makes Blues pay dearly Tahlia Randall finds herself in an open field in front of goal twice and makes the most of her opportunities

00:33 Quickfire Roos jump early with two North Melbourne earns two impressive goals through Bella Eddey and Tess Craven

Geelong v Hawthorn

10 Eliza West (Hawthorn)

8 Emily Bates (Hawthorn)

3 Lucy Wales (Hawthorn)

3 Aishling Moloney (Geelong)

3 Tilly Lucas-Rodd (Hawthorn)

2 Nina Morrison (Geelong)

1 Aine McDonagh (Hawthorn)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 10:06 AFLW Mini-Match: Geelong v Hawthorn Extended highlights of the Cats and Hawks clash in week five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

06:25 AFLW full post-match, WK5: Hawks Watch Hawthorn's press conference after week five’s match against Geelong

05:38 AFLW full post-match, WK5: Cats Watch Geelong's press conference after week five’s match against Hawthorn

05:58 AFLW Highlights: Geelong v Hawthorn The Cats and Hawks clash in round five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:41 Fleming flocked after fabulous first seals win Hawks young gun Jasmine Fleming drills her long-awaited first goal in AFLW and cements a superb victory on the road

00:42 Moloney magnificence keeps Cats alive Aishling Moloney slots a superb right-foot snap goal from the boundary line allowing Geelong to stay within touching distance

00:38 Stone's surge propels Hawks Laura Stone grabs a handle on the game by nailing two goals during the third quarter

00:36 Fellows finds favourable bounce Tahlia Fellows kicks a great goal across her body with help from a lucky bounce in the goal square

00:33 Unsuspecting Cat rocked by solid Smith bump Tamara Smith collects Kate Surman with a brutal shepherd leaving the latter wounded

00:33 Morrison delivers magical strike Nina Morrison uses her evasive excellence to break away from her opponent and slot a great goal on the run

Collingwood v Gold Coast

10 Brittany Bonnici (Collingwood)

7 Charlie Rowbottom (Gold Coast)

6 Lucy Single (Gold Coast)

4 Tarni White (Collingwood)

2 Ruby Schleicher (Collingwood)

1 Meara Girvan (Gold Coast)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 09:34 AFLW Mini-Match: Collingwood v Gold Coast Extended highlights of the Magpies and Suns clash in week five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

05:54 AFLW full post-match, WK5: Magpies Watch Collingwood's press conference after week five’s match against Gold Coast

01:40 Suns goal overturned on review A goal to Jamie Stanton is overturned in review, after both teams had reset for a centre bounce

04:06 AFLW Highlights: Collingwood v Gold Coast The Magpies and Suns clash in round five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

03:45 AFLW full post-match, WK5: Suns Watch Gold Coast's press conference after week five’s match against Collingwood

03:06 AFLW last two mins: Pies hold off Suns to notch first win of 2024 The thrilling final moments between Collingwood and Gold Coast in week five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:34 Superb Stanton snap sees Suns strike back Jamie Stanton shows her goalsneak prowess with a brilliant finish to kick her first

00:30 Brutal Bella tackle leaves Bonnici gasping for air Brittany Bonnici was left in a world of hurt following a bone-crunching tackle from Lauren Bella

00:36 Schleicher fires from long range and connects Ruby Schleicher strikes it pure with a booming goal from distance

Essendon v Melbourne

9 Daria Bannister (Essendon)

9 Madison Prespakis (Essendon)

4 Stephanie Cain (Essendon)

3 Georgia Clarke (Essendon)

3 Georgia Nanscawen (Essendon)

2 Maddison Gay (Essendon)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 10:09 AFLW Mini-Match: Essendon v Melbourne Extended highlights of the Bombers and Demons clash in week five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

04:36 AFLW full post-match, WK5: Bombers Watch Essendon's press conference after week five’s match against Melbourne

04:31 AFLW full post-match, WK5: Demons Watch Melbourne's press conference after week five’s match against Essendon

05:11 AFLW Highlights: Essendon v Melbourne The Bombers and Demons clash in round five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:29 Lightning Cain wows all with bursting beauty Steph Cain breaks through the stoppage at pace and drills an eye-catching major

00:52 Gamble grabs game by scruff with elite double Ellyse Gamble puts two goals on the board after converting a pair of strong marks

00:33 Crunching tackle brings concerns for star Dee Shelley Heath leaves the field with a suspected shoulder injury after being run down

00:38 Dangerous Bannister puts Dees on alert with third goal Daria Bannister nails her third major after Maeve Chaplin's unfortunate goal-line moment

00:33 Wotherspoon in tune with dazzling dribbler Ryleigh Wotherspoon just manages to get boot to ball while being tackled and earns her side’s first goal

00:46 Clarke crafts more spark as Dons charge off mark Essendon continues its flying start as Amber Clarke is the beneficiary of a selfless team play

St Kilda v Fremantle

10 Aisling McCarthy (Fremantle)

8 Emma O'Driscoll (Fremantle)

5 Serene Watson (St Kilda)

3 Mim Strom (Fremantle)

2 Hayley Miller (Fremantle)

1 Jaimee Lambert (St Kilda)

1 Gabby Newton (Fremantle)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 10:09 AFLW Mini-Match: St Kilda v Fremantle Extended highlights of the Saints and Dockers clash in week five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

03:50 AFLW full post-match, WK5: Saints Watch St Kilda's press conference after week five’s match against Fremantle

03:48 AFLW full post-match, WK5: Dockers Watch Fremantle's press conference after week five’s match against St Kilda

04:13 AFLW Highlights: St Kilda v Fremantle The Saints and Dockers clash in round five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

01:00 Clutch Dockers dash seals the deal in tense affair Gabby Biedenweg-Webster eventually soccers through the match-winning major after a quick Fremantle rebound

00:50 Dazzling Kikoak cracker an insane maiden moment Tunisha Kikoak steps past her opponent and threads a scintillating first career goal

00:47 Electric Exon opens candy shop with top opener Nat Exon executes a brilliant baulk and drills the opening major in style

Western Bulldogs v Sydney

9 Laura Gardiner (Sydney)

8 Sofia Hurley (Sydney)

7 Britney Gutknecht (Western Bulldogs)

2 Elle Bennetts (Western Bulldogs)

2 Jess Fitzgerald (Western Bulldogs)

1 Alice Edmonds (Western Bulldogs)

1 Lucy McEvoy (Sydney)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 10:21 AFLW Mini-Match: Western Bulldogs v Sydney Extended highlights of the Bulldogs and Swans clash in round five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

03:29 AFLW full post-match, WK5: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs' press conference after week five’s match against Sydney

04:51 AFLW full post-match, WK5: Swans Watch Sydney's press conference after week five’s match against Western Bulldogs

05:17 AFLW Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Sydney The Bulldogs and Swans clash in round five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:34 All-Australian Swan emotional after repeat foot injury Sydney suffers a massive blow with star ruckman Ally Morphett ruled out of the contest after appearing to hurt her troubled foot

00:37 Hungry Dogs catch Swan cold and find gold The Bulldogs apply some ferocious pressure before getting full reward through Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner

00:46 Big Dog down with worrying knee concern The Bulldogs suffer a huge blow in the first term with Jorja Borg appearing to hurt her knee competing in a ruck contest

00:45 Hartwig’s big bouncer becomes work of art Sarah Hartwig conjures a superb kick under pressure, avoiding a Swan in the square to land a ripper

00:33 Privitelli lights up the telly with super opener Rebecca Privitelli somehow manages to squeeze through this sensational snap from the tightest of angles

North Melbourne v Richmond

9 Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne)

9 Monique Conti (Richmond)

6 Mia King (North Melbourne)

3 Ashleigh Riddell (North Melbourne)

2 Bella Eddey (North Melbourne)

1 Eilish Sheerin (Richmond)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 10:09 AFLW Mini-Match: North Melbourne v Richmond Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Tigers clash in round five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

04:21 AFLW full post-match, WK5: Kangaroos Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after week five’s match against Richmond

04:05 AFLW Highlights: North Melbourne v Richmond The Kangaroos and Tigers clash in round five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:34 Garner has final say to cap off fine day Jas Garner reels in a strong mark and converts truly to seal a gutsy victory

00:34 Eddey steadies ship with pocket pearler Bella Eddey shows her prowess around the goals with a stunning finish in the wet

00:38 Gun Roo sore from bone-crunching bump North forward Tahlia Randall goes down on her haunches after copping some heavy contact

Greater Western Sydney v West Coast

10 Ella Roberts (West Coast)

7 Isabel Huntington (Greater Western Sydney)

6 Isabella Lewis (West Coast)

4 Tarni Evans (Greater Western Sydney)

2 Tess Lyons (West Coast)

1 Eilish O'Dowd (Greater Western Sydney)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 10:41 AFLW Mini-Match: GWS v West Coast Extended highlights of the Giants and Eagles clash in week five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

03:37 AFLW full post-match, WK5: Eagles Watch West Coast's press conference after week five’s match against GWS

04:50 AFLW full post-match, WK5: Giants Watch GWS's press conference after week five’s match against West Coast

02:48 Roberts puts the Giants to the sword Young gun Ella Roberts dines out in another spectacular showing we've become accustomed to enjoying

05:39 AFLW Highlights: GWS v West Coast The Giants and Eagles clash in round five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:51 Prized first snaffled by Harken Jayme Harken takes advantage whilst showing composure to straighten up from 30m out

00:36 Roberts rushes through in one foul swoop Ella Roberts plays the role of crumber with a tidy piece of work front and centre before converting in the same motion

00:32 Lewis defies physics with sublime finish Isabella Lewis draws first blood after threading the needle from the boundary

00:28 Gibson plucks one late out of thin air Kellie Gibson puts the exclamation point on a record-breaking outing for her visiting side

Brisbane v Adelaide

9 Ally Anderson (Brisbane)

9 Ebony Marinoff (Adelaide)

3 Natalie Grider (Brisbane)

3 Taylor Smith (Brisbane)

2 Breanna Koenen (Brisbane)

2 Chelsea Randall (Adelaide)

2 Anne Hatchard (Adelaide)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 10:19 AFLW Mini-Match: Brisbane v Adelaide Extended highlights of the Lions and Crows clash in week five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

02:57 AFLW full post-match, WK5: Crows Watch Adelaide's press conference after week five’s match against Brisbane

05:52 AFLW Highlights: Brisbane v Adelaide The Lions and Crows clash in round five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

04:12 AFLW full post-match, WK5: Lions Watch Brisbane's press conference after week five’s match against Adelaide

03:06 AFLW last two mins: Late roar sees Lions pip Crows The thrilling final moments between Brisbane and Adelaide in week five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:39 Super Marinoff launches centre-square stunner Ebony Marinoff winds up from beyond 50 and bangs through a massive major

00:38 Dangerous Gould doubles up in clutch quarter Caitlin Gould finishes off a slick Adelaide attack before threading another after a terrific contested grab

00:33 Mighty Hatchard mits spark Crows into it Anne Hatchard plucks an impressive pack mark and drills her side's first major

00:41 Lurking Hodder too quick as Lions start to tick Courtney Hodder pounces on her opportunity and gets the home crowd buzzing

00:34 O'Dwyer dislocation a huge Lions blow Orla O'Dwyer is taken out of the game after sustaining a dislocated shoulder in this tackle

Port Adelaide v Carlton

9 Abbey Dowrick (Port Adelaide)

5 Gemma Houghton (Port Adelaide)

4 Ebony O'Dea (Port Adelaide)

4 Keeley Sherar (Carlton)

3 Ashleigh Saint (Port Adelaide)

3 Matilda Scholz (Port Adelaide)

2 Maria Moloney (Port Adelaide)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 10:06 AFLW Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v Carlton Extended highlights of the Power and Blues clash in week five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

02:06 AFLW full post-match, WK5: Power Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after week five’s match against Carlton

02:12 AFLW full post-match, WK5: Blues Watch Carlton's press conference after week five’s match against Port Adelaide

04:26 AFLW Highlights: Port Adelaide v Carlton The Power and Blues clash in round five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:46 Power surge home after Piper's classic celebration Julia Teakle bends a cracker before Piper Window celebrates threading her maiden career major in style

00:33 Scintillating Syme wows all with fantastic flash Sachi Syme bursts through and drills a superb stoppage major

00:37 Big Blue's super snap opens door Breann Moody curls through a composed major to cut the margin

00:34 Electric Houghton activates jets and nets ripper Gemma Houghton takes a terrific grab and uses her pace to nail a cracking major

00:30 Perfect Levicki strike gets Power ticking Olivia Levicki uses her forward craft to thread Port Adelaide's first major

LEADERBOARD

45 Ashleigh Riddell (North Melbourne)

42 Ally Anderson (Brisbane)

42 Ebony Marinoff (Adelaide)

40 Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne)

36 Monique Conti (Richmond)

34 Ella Roberts (West Coast)

31 Charlie Rowbottom (Gold Coast)

28 Ellie McKenzie (Richmond)

25 Brittany Bonnici (Collingwood)

25 Sophie Conway (Brisbane)

25 Laura Gardiner (Sydney)

24 Anne Hatchard (Adelaide)

24 Mia King (North Melbourne)

23 Mim Strom (Fremantle)

23 Eliza West (Hawthorn)

21 Alison Drennan (West Coast)

19 Abbie McKay (Carlton)

19 Madison Prespakis (Essendon)

18 Aisling McCarthy (Fremantle)

17 Aileen Gilroy (Hawthorn)

17 Isabelle Pritchard (Western Bulldogs)