Monique Conti during the round five AFLW match between North Melbourne and Richmond at University of Tasmania Stadium, September 29, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

THE COMPRESSED fixture has seen some big moves at the top of the AFL Coaches Association AFLW Champion Player of the Year Award leaderboard during week five, with three of the top five players doubling up on votes.

North Melbourne duo Ash Riddell and Jas Garner each polled in the Roos' big win over Carlton before going back-to-back in North's best against Richmond on Sunday.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND THE FULL LEADERBOARD

Tigers superstar Mon Conti also got votes in that game, following on from an eye-catching effort against Port Adelaide five days earlier.

Brisbane's Ally Anderson and Adelaide's Ebony Marinoff only had one outing through the week - against each other - and shared best-afield honours with nine votes apiece to sit second and third respectively behind Riddell.

Young West Coast gun Ella Roberts scored a maximum 10 votes to be just behind the experienced top five.

Others to come away with a perfect score included Ellie McKenzie (Richmond), Eliza West (Hawthorn), Brittany Bonnici (Collingwood) and Aisling McCarthy (Fremantle).

30:11

CTTG: How Bombers dismantled Dees, score review issues, are Cats done?

Will Geelong miss the eight? A top of the table classic from the Lions and the Crows. The Credit to the Girls crew dissect last week’s biggest AFLW

Richmond v Port Adelaide

10  Ellie McKenzie (Richmond)
7  Monique Conti (Richmond)
5  Katie Brennan (Richmond)
4  Eilish Sheerin (Richmond)
2  Matilda Scholz (Port Adelaide)
1  Angela Foley (Port Adelaide)
1  Gemma Houghton (Port Adelaide)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:34

    Yassir delight: Emelia’s electric start

    Emelia Yassir embraces tough conditions and streams forward for a quality opening goal

    AFLW
  • 03:33

    AFLW full post-match, WK5: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after week five’s match against Richmond

    AFLW
  • 06:21

    AFLW full post-match, WK5: Tigers

    Watch Richmond's press conference after week five’s match against Port Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 10:35

    AFLW Mini-Match: Richmond v Port Adelaide

    Extended highlights of the Tigers and Power clash in week five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:31

    AFLW Highlights: Richmond v Port Adelaide

    The Tigers and Power clash in round five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:41

    Brennan turns on a dime and delivers ripper

    Star Tiger Katie Brennan caps off a stellar evening with a superb third goal

    AFLW
  • 00:47

    Tigers blow as Shevlin suffers nasty ankle injury

    Maddie Shevlin grimaces in pain after appearing to hurt her ankle while being tackled

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Houghton channels inner Kerr with sizzling soccer

    Gemma Houghton shows her craft in front of goal with a super effort off the deck

    AFLW
  • 00:48

    Slick Shevlin slots one with class

    Maddie Shevlin gets on the end of some great Richmond team play and finishes in style

    AFLW
  • 00:37

    Is gun Tiger in strife for this tackle?

    Eilish Sheerin gives away a free kick for a dangerous tackle in this incident involving Port Adelaide's Kirsty Lamb

    AFLW

Carlton v North Melbourne

9  Ashleigh Riddell (North Melbourne)
8  Mia King (North Melbourne)
7  Bella Eddey (North Melbourne)
3  Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne)
2  Emma King (North Melbourne)
1  Keeley Sherar (Carlton)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 03:14

    AFLW full post-match, WK5: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after week five’s match against Nth Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 06:06

    AFLW full post-match, WK5: Kangaroos

    Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after week five’s match against Carlton

    AFLW
  • 10:04

    AFLW Mini-Match: Carlton v North Melbourne

    Extended highlights of the Blues and Kangaroos clash in week five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:38

    AFLW Highlights: Carlton v North Melbourne

    The Blues and Kangaroos clash in round five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:21

    Vescio almost claims MOTY with this attempt

    Darcy Vescio gets some serious hangtime with this incredible effort but just fails to bring it down

    AFLW
  • 00:29

    Moody raises spirits with first club major

    Celine Moody notches her first goal with Carlton and breaks her side's drought

    AFLW
  • 00:41

    Rampant Randall makes Blues pay dearly

    Tahlia Randall finds herself in an open field in front of goal twice and makes the most of her opportunities

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    Quickfire Roos jump early with two

    North Melbourne earns two impressive goals through Bella Eddey and Tess Craven

    AFLW

Geelong v Hawthorn

10  Eliza West (Hawthorn)
8  Emily Bates (Hawthorn)
3  Lucy Wales (Hawthorn)
3  Aishling Moloney (Geelong)
3  Tilly Lucas-Rodd (Hawthorn)
2  Nina Morrison (Geelong)
1  Aine McDonagh (Hawthorn)
 

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 10:06

    AFLW Mini-Match: Geelong v Hawthorn

    Extended highlights of the Cats and Hawks clash in week five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 06:25

    AFLW full post-match, WK5: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after week five’s match against Geelong

    AFLW
  • 05:38

    AFLW full post-match, WK5: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after week five’s match against Hawthorn

    AFLW
  • 05:58

    AFLW Highlights: Geelong v Hawthorn

    The Cats and Hawks clash in round five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:41

    Fleming flocked after fabulous first seals win

    Hawks young gun Jasmine Fleming drills her long-awaited first goal in AFLW and cements a superb victory on the road

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Moloney magnificence keeps Cats alive

    Aishling Moloney slots a superb right-foot snap goal from the boundary line allowing Geelong to stay within touching distance

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Stone's surge propels Hawks

    Laura Stone grabs a handle on the game by nailing two goals during the third quarter

    AFLW
  • 00:36

    Fellows finds favourable bounce

    Tahlia Fellows kicks a great goal across her body with help from a lucky bounce in the goal square

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    Unsuspecting Cat rocked by solid Smith bump

    Tamara Smith collects Kate Surman with a brutal shepherd leaving the latter wounded

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    Morrison delivers magical strike

    Nina Morrison uses her evasive excellence to break away from her opponent and slot a great goal on the run

    AFLW

Collingwood v Gold Coast

10  Brittany Bonnici (Collingwood)
7  Charlie Rowbottom (Gold Coast)
6  Lucy Single (Gold Coast)
4  Tarni White (Collingwood)
2  Ruby Schleicher (Collingwood)
1  Meara Girvan (Gold Coast)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 09:34

    AFLW Mini-Match: Collingwood v Gold Coast

    Extended highlights of the Magpies and Suns clash in week five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:54

    AFLW full post-match, WK5: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood's press conference after week five’s match against Gold Coast

    AFLW
  • 01:40

    Suns goal overturned on review

    A goal to Jamie Stanton is overturned in review, after both teams had reset for a centre bounce

    AFLW
  • 04:06

    AFLW Highlights: Collingwood v Gold Coast

    The Magpies and Suns clash in round five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 03:45

    AFLW full post-match, WK5: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast's press conference after week five’s match against Collingwood

    AFLW
  • 03:06

    AFLW last two mins: Pies hold off Suns to notch first win of 2024

    The thrilling final moments between Collingwood and Gold Coast in week five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:34

    Superb Stanton snap sees Suns strike back

    Jamie Stanton shows her goalsneak prowess with a brilliant finish to kick her first

    AFLW
  • 00:30

    Brutal Bella tackle leaves Bonnici gasping for air

    Brittany Bonnici was left in a world of hurt following a bone-crunching tackle from Lauren Bella

    AFLW
  • 00:36

    Schleicher fires from long range and connects

    Ruby Schleicher strikes it pure with a booming goal from distance

    AFLW

Essendon v Melbourne

9  Daria Bannister (Essendon)
9  Madison Prespakis (Essendon)
4  Stephanie Cain (Essendon)
3  Georgia Clarke (Essendon)
3  Georgia Nanscawen (Essendon)
2  Maddison Gay (Essendon)
 

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 10:09

    AFLW Mini-Match: Essendon v Melbourne

    Extended highlights of the Bombers and Demons clash in week five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:36

    AFLW full post-match, WK5: Bombers

    Watch Essendon's press conference after week five’s match against Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 04:31

    AFLW full post-match, WK5: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after week five’s match against Essendon

    AFLW
  • 05:11

    AFLW Highlights: Essendon v Melbourne

    The Bombers and Demons clash in round five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:29

    Lightning Cain wows all with bursting beauty

    Steph Cain breaks through the stoppage at pace and drills an eye-catching major

    AFLW
  • 00:52

    Gamble grabs game by scruff with elite double

    Ellyse Gamble puts two goals on the board after converting a pair of strong marks

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    Crunching tackle brings concerns for star Dee

    Shelley Heath leaves the field with a suspected shoulder injury after being run down

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Dangerous Bannister puts Dees on alert with third goal

    Daria Bannister nails her third major after Maeve Chaplin's unfortunate goal-line moment

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    Wotherspoon in tune with dazzling dribbler

    Ryleigh Wotherspoon just manages to get boot to ball while being tackled and earns her side’s first goal

    AFLW
  • 00:46

    Clarke crafts more spark as Dons charge off mark

    Essendon continues its flying start as Amber Clarke is the beneficiary of a selfless team play

    AFLW

St Kilda v Fremantle

10  Aisling McCarthy (Fremantle)
8  Emma O'Driscoll (Fremantle)
5  Serene Watson (St Kilda)
3  Mim Strom (Fremantle)
2  Hayley Miller (Fremantle)
1  Jaimee Lambert (St Kilda)
1  Gabby Newton (Fremantle)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 10:09

    AFLW Mini-Match: St Kilda v Fremantle

    Extended highlights of the Saints and Dockers clash in week five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 03:50

    AFLW full post-match, WK5: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after week five’s match against Fremantle

    AFLW
  • 03:48

    AFLW full post-match, WK5: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after week five’s match against St Kilda

    AFLW
  • 04:13

    AFLW Highlights: St Kilda v Fremantle

    The Saints and Dockers clash in round five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 01:00

    Clutch Dockers dash seals the deal in tense affair

    Gabby Biedenweg-Webster eventually soccers through the match-winning major after a quick Fremantle rebound

    AFLW
  • 00:50

    Dazzling Kikoak cracker an insane maiden moment

    Tunisha Kikoak steps past her opponent and threads a scintillating first career goal

    AFLW
  • 00:47

    Electric Exon opens candy shop with top opener

    Nat Exon executes a brilliant baulk and drills the opening major in style

    AFLW

Western Bulldogs v Sydney

9  Laura Gardiner (Sydney)
8  Sofia Hurley (Sydney)
7  Britney Gutknecht (Western Bulldogs)
2  Elle Bennetts (Western Bulldogs)
2  Jess Fitzgerald (Western Bulldogs)
1  Alice Edmonds (Western Bulldogs)
1  Lucy McEvoy (Sydney)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 10:21

    AFLW Mini-Match: Western Bulldogs v Sydney

    Extended highlights of the Bulldogs and Swans clash in round five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 03:29

    AFLW full post-match, WK5: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs' press conference after week five’s match against Sydney

    AFLW
  • 04:51

    AFLW full post-match, WK5: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after week five’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFLW
  • 05:17

    AFLW Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Sydney

    The Bulldogs and Swans clash in round five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:34

    All-Australian Swan emotional after repeat foot injury

    Sydney suffers a massive blow with star ruckman Ally Morphett ruled out of the contest after appearing to hurt her troubled foot

    AFLW
  • 00:37

    Hungry Dogs catch Swan cold and find gold

    The Bulldogs apply some ferocious pressure before getting full reward through Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner

    AFLW
  • 00:46

    Big Dog down with worrying knee concern

    The Bulldogs suffer a huge blow in the first term with Jorja Borg appearing to hurt her knee competing in a ruck contest

    AFLW
  • 00:45

    Hartwig’s big bouncer becomes work of art

    Sarah Hartwig conjures a superb kick under pressure, avoiding a Swan in the square to land a ripper

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    Privitelli lights up the telly with super opener

    Rebecca Privitelli somehow manages to squeeze through this sensational snap from the tightest of angles

    AFLW

North Melbourne v Richmond

9  Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne)
9  Monique Conti (Richmond)
6  Mia King (North Melbourne)
3  Ashleigh Riddell (North Melbourne)
2  Bella Eddey (North Melbourne)
1  Eilish Sheerin (Richmond)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 10:09

    AFLW Mini-Match: North Melbourne v Richmond

    Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Tigers clash in round five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:21

    AFLW full post-match, WK5: Kangaroos

    Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after week five’s match against Richmond

    AFLW
  • 04:05

    AFLW Highlights: North Melbourne v Richmond

    The Kangaroos and Tigers clash in round five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:34

    Garner has final say to cap off fine day

    Jas Garner reels in a strong mark and converts truly to seal a gutsy victory

    AFLW
  • 00:34

    Eddey steadies ship with pocket pearler

    Bella Eddey shows her prowess around the goals with a stunning finish in the wet

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Gun Roo sore from bone-crunching bump

    North forward Tahlia Randall goes down on her haunches after copping some heavy contact

    AFLW

Greater Western Sydney v West Coast

10  Ella Roberts (West Coast)
7  Isabel Huntington (Greater Western Sydney)
6  Isabella Lewis (West Coast)
4  Tarni Evans (Greater Western Sydney)
2  Tess Lyons (West Coast)
1  Eilish O'Dowd (Greater Western Sydney)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 10:41

    AFLW Mini-Match: GWS v West Coast

    Extended highlights of the Giants and Eagles clash in week five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 03:37

    AFLW full post-match, WK5: Eagles

    Watch West Coast's press conference after week five’s match against GWS

    AFLW
  • 04:50

    AFLW full post-match, WK5: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after week five’s match against West Coast

    AFLW
  • 02:48

    Roberts puts the Giants to the sword

    Young gun Ella Roberts dines out in another spectacular showing we've become accustomed to enjoying

    AFLW
  • 05:39

    AFLW Highlights: GWS v West Coast

    The Giants and Eagles clash in round five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:51

    Prized first snaffled by Harken

    Jayme Harken takes advantage whilst showing composure to straighten up from 30m out

    AFLW
  • 00:36

    Roberts rushes through in one foul swoop

    Ella Roberts plays the role of crumber with a tidy piece of work front and centre before converting in the same motion

    AFLW
  • 00:32

    Lewis defies physics with sublime finish

    Isabella Lewis draws first blood after threading the needle from the boundary

    AFLW
  • 00:28

    Gibson plucks one late out of thin air

    Kellie Gibson puts the exclamation point on a record-breaking outing for her visiting side

    AFLW

Brisbane v Adelaide

9  Ally Anderson (Brisbane)
9  Ebony Marinoff (Adelaide)
3  Natalie Grider (Brisbane)
3  Taylor Smith (Brisbane)
2  Breanna Koenen (Brisbane)
2  Chelsea Randall (Adelaide)
2  Anne Hatchard (Adelaide)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 10:19

    AFLW Mini-Match: Brisbane v Adelaide

    Extended highlights of the Lions and Crows clash in week five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 02:57

    AFLW full post-match, WK5: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after week five’s match against Brisbane

    AFLW
  • 05:52

    AFLW Highlights: Brisbane v Adelaide

    The Lions and Crows clash in round five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:12

    AFLW full post-match, WK5: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after week five’s match against Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 03:06

    AFLW last two mins: Late roar sees Lions pip Crows

    The thrilling final moments between Brisbane and Adelaide in week five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:39

    Super Marinoff launches centre-square stunner

    Ebony Marinoff winds up from beyond 50 and bangs through a massive major

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Dangerous Gould doubles up in clutch quarter

    Caitlin Gould finishes off a slick Adelaide attack before threading another after a terrific contested grab

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    Mighty Hatchard mits spark Crows into it

    Anne Hatchard plucks an impressive pack mark and drills her side's first major

    AFLW
  • 00:41

    Lurking Hodder too quick as Lions start to tick

    Courtney Hodder pounces on her opportunity and gets the home crowd buzzing

    AFLW
  • 00:34

    O'Dwyer dislocation a huge Lions blow

    Orla O'Dwyer is taken out of the game after sustaining a dislocated shoulder in this tackle

    AFLW

Port Adelaide v Carlton

9  Abbey Dowrick (Port Adelaide)
5  Gemma Houghton (Port Adelaide)
4  Ebony O'Dea (Port Adelaide)
4  Keeley Sherar (Carlton)
3  Ashleigh Saint (Port Adelaide)
3  Matilda Scholz (Port Adelaide)
2  Maria Moloney (Port Adelaide)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 10:06

    AFLW Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v Carlton

    Extended highlights of the Power and Blues clash in week five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 02:06

    AFLW full post-match, WK5: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after week five’s match against Carlton

    AFLW
  • 02:12

    AFLW full post-match, WK5: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after week five’s match against Port Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 04:26

    AFLW Highlights: Port Adelaide v Carlton

    The Power and Blues clash in round five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:46

    Power surge home after Piper's classic celebration

    Julia Teakle bends a cracker before Piper Window celebrates threading her maiden career major in style

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    Scintillating Syme wows all with fantastic flash

    Sachi Syme bursts through and drills a superb stoppage major

    AFLW
  • 00:37

    Big Blue's super snap opens door

    Breann Moody curls through a composed major to cut the margin

    AFLW
  • 00:34

    Electric Houghton activates jets and nets ripper

    Gemma Houghton takes a terrific grab and uses her pace to nail a cracking major

    AFLW
  • 00:30

    Perfect Levicki strike gets Power ticking

    Olivia Levicki uses her forward craft to thread Port Adelaide's first major

    AFLW

LEADERBOARD

45    Ashleigh Riddell    (North Melbourne)
42    Ally Anderson    (Brisbane)
42    Ebony Marinoff    (Adelaide)
40    Jasmine Garner    (North Melbourne)
36    Monique Conti    (Richmond)
34    Ella Roberts    (West Coast)
31    Charlie Rowbottom    (Gold Coast)
28    Ellie McKenzie    (Richmond)
25    Brittany Bonnici    (Collingwood)
25    Sophie Conway    (Brisbane)
25    Laura Gardiner    (Sydney)
24    Anne Hatchard    (Adelaide)
24    Mia King    (North Melbourne)
23    Mim Strom    (Fremantle)
23    Eliza West    (Hawthorn)
21    Alison Drennan    (West Coast)
19    Abbie McKay    (Carlton)
19    Madison Prespakis    (Essendon)
18    Aisling McCarthy    (Fremantle)
17    Aileen Gilroy    (Hawthorn)
17    Isabelle Pritchard    (Western Bulldogs)