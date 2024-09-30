THE COMPRESSED fixture has seen some big moves at the top of the AFL Coaches Association AFLW Champion Player of the Year Award leaderboard during week five, with three of the top five players doubling up on votes.
North Melbourne duo Ash Riddell and Jas Garner each polled in the Roos' big win over Carlton before going back-to-back in North's best against Richmond on Sunday.
Tigers superstar Mon Conti also got votes in that game, following on from an eye-catching effort against Port Adelaide five days earlier.
Brisbane's Ally Anderson and Adelaide's Ebony Marinoff only had one outing through the week - against each other - and shared best-afield honours with nine votes apiece to sit second and third respectively behind Riddell.
Young West Coast gun Ella Roberts scored a maximum 10 votes to be just behind the experienced top five.
Others to come away with a perfect score included Ellie McKenzie (Richmond), Eliza West (Hawthorn), Brittany Bonnici (Collingwood) and Aisling McCarthy (Fremantle).
Richmond v Port Adelaide
10 Ellie McKenzie (Richmond)
7 Monique Conti (Richmond)
5 Katie Brennan (Richmond)
4 Eilish Sheerin (Richmond)
2 Matilda Scholz (Port Adelaide)
1 Angela Foley (Port Adelaide)
1 Gemma Houghton (Port Adelaide)
Carlton v North Melbourne
9 Ashleigh Riddell (North Melbourne)
8 Mia King (North Melbourne)
7 Bella Eddey (North Melbourne)
3 Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne)
2 Emma King (North Melbourne)
1 Keeley Sherar (Carlton)
Geelong v Hawthorn
Collingwood v Gold Coast
10 Brittany Bonnici (Collingwood)
7 Charlie Rowbottom (Gold Coast)
6 Lucy Single (Gold Coast)
4 Tarni White (Collingwood)
2 Ruby Schleicher (Collingwood)
1 Meara Girvan (Gold Coast)
Essendon v Melbourne
St Kilda v Fremantle
10 Aisling McCarthy (Fremantle)
8 Emma O'Driscoll (Fremantle)
5 Serene Watson (St Kilda)
3 Mim Strom (Fremantle)
2 Hayley Miller (Fremantle)
1 Jaimee Lambert (St Kilda)
1 Gabby Newton (Fremantle)
Western Bulldogs v Sydney
9 Laura Gardiner (Sydney)
8 Sofia Hurley (Sydney)
7 Britney Gutknecht (Western Bulldogs)
2 Elle Bennetts (Western Bulldogs)
2 Jess Fitzgerald (Western Bulldogs)
1 Alice Edmonds (Western Bulldogs)
1 Lucy McEvoy (Sydney)
North Melbourne v Richmond
9 Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne)
9 Monique Conti (Richmond)
6 Mia King (North Melbourne)
3 Ashleigh Riddell (North Melbourne)
2 Bella Eddey (North Melbourne)
1 Eilish Sheerin (Richmond)
Greater Western Sydney v West Coast
10 Ella Roberts (West Coast)
7 Isabel Huntington (Greater Western Sydney)
6 Isabella Lewis (West Coast)
4 Tarni Evans (Greater Western Sydney)
2 Tess Lyons (West Coast)
1 Eilish O'Dowd (Greater Western Sydney)
Brisbane v Adelaide
9 Ally Anderson (Brisbane)
9 Ebony Marinoff (Adelaide)
3 Natalie Grider (Brisbane)
3 Taylor Smith (Brisbane)
2 Breanna Koenen (Brisbane)
2 Chelsea Randall (Adelaide)
2 Anne Hatchard (Adelaide)
Port Adelaide v Carlton
9 Abbey Dowrick (Port Adelaide)
5 Gemma Houghton (Port Adelaide)
4 Ebony O'Dea (Port Adelaide)
4 Keeley Sherar (Carlton)
3 Ashleigh Saint (Port Adelaide)
3 Matilda Scholz (Port Adelaide)
2 Maria Moloney (Port Adelaide)
LEADERBOARD
45 Ashleigh Riddell (North Melbourne)
42 Ally Anderson (Brisbane)
42 Ebony Marinoff (Adelaide)
40 Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne)
36 Monique Conti (Richmond)
34 Ella Roberts (West Coast)
31 Charlie Rowbottom (Gold Coast)
28 Ellie McKenzie (Richmond)
25 Brittany Bonnici (Collingwood)
25 Sophie Conway (Brisbane)
25 Laura Gardiner (Sydney)
24 Anne Hatchard (Adelaide)
24 Mia King (North Melbourne)
23 Mim Strom (Fremantle)
23 Eliza West (Hawthorn)
21 Alison Drennan (West Coast)
19 Abbie McKay (Carlton)
19 Madison Prespakis (Essendon)
18 Aisling McCarthy (Fremantle)
17 Aileen Gilroy (Hawthorn)
17 Isabelle Pritchard (Western Bulldogs)