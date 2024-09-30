Kodi Jacques is hoping to overturn a one-match ban handed down for an incident against Melbourne

Kodi Jacques during the 2024 AFLW Round two match between West Coast and Essendon at Mineral Resources Park, September 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFLW Tribunal will sit on Tuesday after Essendon's Kodi Jacques chose to challenge a one match suspension.

Jacques was charged with striking Elizabeth McNamarra during the first quarter of the match against Melbourne on Friday.

The incident was graded as careless conduct, medium impact, high contact.

Jacques has been enjoying a strong start to the season, playing all five games for the Bombers, and coach Natalie Wood will be keen to have the former Tiger available for this Wednesday's clash against Sydney.

Essendon currently sits just outside the eight with two wins from its five games.