A great start to the season by Amy McDonald has been halted by injury

Amy McDonald during the round five AFLW match between Geelong and Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium, September 26, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

GEELONG has suffered a gigantic blow on the injury front, with star midfielder Amy McDonald ruled out for the next three to five weeks with a hamstring injury.

The on-baller sustained the injury during the second term against Hawthorn on Thursday night, but the club remains hopeful she will return during the latter stages of their 2024 campaign.

"It is really disappointing for Amy, she is a very important member to our midfield group and has had a great start to the season," Geelong's assistant general manager of football Brett Johnson said.

"She will be sidelined for the next three to five weeks and we look forward to seeing her back out there for the back end of the home and away season."

Kate Surman will also miss the club's next two matches after entering concussion protocols.

Geelong takes on Fremantle tomorrow night at GMHBA Stadium before travelling to Henson Park to play Sydney on Sunday.