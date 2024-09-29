Alissa Brook and Shineah Goody celebrate a win during week five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide has redeemed itself in its second match of week five, with a 35-point win over Carlton at Alberton Oval on Sunday.

Just five days after being shown up by Richmond in the first of its mid-week footy matches, the Power showed they’d learned their lesson with the 8.10 (58) to 3.5 (23) win over the Blues.

Carlton was quick to get on the scoreboard through Darcy Vescio , but after trailing by two points at the first change, Port pulled ahead thanks to a strong Gemma Houghton mark, with the resulting shot on goal heading straight into the atmosphere through the big sticks.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 10:06 AFLW Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v Carlton Extended highlights of the Power and Blues clash in week five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

02:06 AFLW full post-match, WK5: Power Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after week five’s match against Carlton

02:12 AFLW full post-match, WK5: Blues Watch Carlton's press conference after week five’s match against Port Adelaide

04:26 AFLW Highlights: Port Adelaide v Carlton The Power and Blues clash in round five of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

00:46 Power surge home after Piper's classic celebration Julia Teakle bends a cracker before Piper Window celebrates threading her maiden career major in style

00:33 Scintillating Syme wows all with fantastic flash Sachi Syme bursts through and drills a superb stoppage major

00:37 Big Blue's super snap opens door Breann Moody curls through a composed major to cut the margin

00:34 Electric Houghton activates jets and nets ripper Gemma Houghton takes a terrific grab and uses her pace to nail a cracking major

00:30 Perfect Levicki strike gets Power ticking Olivia Levicki uses her forward craft to thread Port Adelaide's first major

A goalless third quarter was broken by Blues ruck Breann Moody with a confident kick that temporarily closed the gap, but the Power quickly responded with Sachi Syme swooping in for just her second career goal.

Carlton was not willing to go down without a fight, with Jess Dal Pos goalling early in the fourth quarter to bring the Blues back within 10 points of the Power. But Port forward Julia Teakle wasted no time replying with the first of four unanswered Power goals to cement their win.

The chemistry between Carlton forwards Mia Austin and Celine Moody was not quite there in Sunday’s, match, with the latter at times running into Austin's leading space, and struggling to maintain territory. Power defenders Amelie Borg and Ange Foley feasted on this disorganisation, offering a solid base to fight back.

Learn More 04:26

Without star midfielder Abbie McKay, who missed through an adductor injury, and first-year mid/forward Lila Keck, Carlton struggled to move the ball through the middle.

POWER v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

Second-game midfielder Meg Robertson (20 disposals and five tackles) came off in the second quarter with a knee injury, but braved a return to the clash, with strapping on her injured knee.

Last time they met

In round three of the seventh AFLW season in 2022, Port Adelaide 4.3 (27) drew with Carlton 4.3 (27) in a nailbiter of a game. The Blues trailed by 13 points at half-time and threatened to run over the top of the Power - keeping them scoreless in the final term. Debutant Lily Goss had a chance to secure the win in her first game, but her free kick fell short as the final siren sounded.

Up next

Week six will see the Blues host second-placed Brisbane at IIKON Park on Saturday night. Meanwhile, Port will fly to Perth in an attempt to secure a place in the top eight with its match against West Coast at Mineral Resources Park also on Saturday night, following Carlton’s clash.

PORT ADELAIDE 1.1 3.5 4.8 8.10 (58)

CARLTON 1.3 1.5 2.5 3.5 (23)

GOALS

Port Adelaide: Houghton 2, Levicki, Syme, Teakle, Window, Saint, Moloney

Carlton: Vescio, B.Moody, Dal Pos

BEST

Port Adelaide: Dowrick, Moloney, Scholz, Houghton

Carlton: Sherar, Guerin, Hill, Pound

INJURIES

Port Adelaide: Nil

Carlton: Nil

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 1706 at Alberton Oval