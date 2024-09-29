West Coast move within reach of the top four with a dominate win over GWS

Ella Roberts celebrates a goal for West Coast against GWS in Week 5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has kicked a club-record score, beating Greater Western Sydney on the road by four goals to consolidate their spot in the top eight.

Young gun Ella Roberts kicked a career-best three goals as the Eagles won at Henson Park 10.4 (64) to 6.4 (40).

The Eagles' previous highest score was 8.5 against Geelong, three years ago.

It was an important win for West Coast after last weekend's hammering at home from an in-form Brisbane.

West Coast kicked the first three goals of the third term to lead by 39 points and while the Giants rallied, their season is now on the brink.

As the Eagles improved to 4-2 in seventh spot, GWS have a draw and three losses from their past four games and are 13th.

The Giants would have been a lot worse off without Izzy Huntington, who starred in defence with 10 marks, eight of them intercepts.

Tarni Evans kicked three for GWS, also a career-best haul.

Adding to their problems, Aliesha Newman was forced out of the game in the third term with a knee injury.

Roberts, 19, was best afield with a game-high 16 contested possessions in her 20 disposals and she also racked up four clearances.

After Isabella Lewis and Roberts kicked the opening two goals of the game, the Giants did not post their first until the last few seconds of the first quarter, through Evans. A six-goal Eagles run, including Belinda Smith's second in her 65-game career, killed off the contest.

The Giants did not kick their next major until 11 minutes into the third, through Alicia Eva.

They made the contest interesting late with three goals in the last term, outscoring the Eagles for the quarter.

But Kellie Gibson kicked her second goal in the last minute, adding emphasis to an impressive West Coast win.

Eagles ruck Tess Lyons stood out with 31 hitouts and Lewis was a prime mover with 23 disposals and seven inside 50s.

Alison Drennan was also prominent for West Coast and Alyce Parker racked up 23 disposals for GWS.

The killer blow

The Eagles dominated the early part of the game and stretched to a 16-point lead, but the Giants wrestled back the momentum late in the second term and appeared ready to make their way back. The home side registered nine consecutive inside 50s and enjoyed 90 per cent of the game in their front half during a 10-minute period, but were unable to impact the scoreboard. And they were made to pay for not taking advantage, with the Eagles launching a length-of-the-field counter attack that resulted in a Octavia Di Donato goal, a lead of 22 points and the momentum back in West Coast's keeping heading into half-time.

Another record for Daisy's Eagles

The records continue to tumble in Daisy Pearce's first year as coach at West Coast. Having broken the club record for wins in a single season last week, today the Eagles put up their highest ever score, breaking the previous record of 53 points in 2021. The fact they broke through that barrier before three-quarter time underlines just how far the club has come under Pearce's guidance this season.

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 1.2 1.4 3.4 6.4 (40)

WEST COAST 2.0 5.1 9.1 10.4 (64)

GOALS

Greater Western Sydney: Evans 3, Eva, Goldsworthy, Garnett

West Coast: Roberts 3, Gibson 2, Smith, Lewis, Harken, Drennan, Di Donato

BEST

Greater Western Sydney: Parker, Evans, Eva, Huntington

West Coast: Roberts, Lewis, Drennan, Lyons, Thomas

INJURIES

Greater Western Sydney: Newman (knee)

West Coast: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Henson Park