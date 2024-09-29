A late goal from Taylor Smith has seen Brisbane snatch a late win over Adelaide

Brisbane players celebrate a win during week five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

JUST hours after the club's AFL team won the premiership, star forward Taylor Smith secured an important win for Brisbane's AFLW side with a last-gasp match-winning goal sinking rival Adelaide by two points.

Smith's accurate set shot from 25m with 100 seconds remaining delivered the Lions a stirring 5.5 (35) to 5.3 (33) triumph at Brisbane's Brighton Homes Arena on Sunday.

The Lions appeared down and out when Adelaide's prime mover Ebony Marinoff rolled through a stunning 55m goal from inside the centre square to put the Crows nine points up early in the final term.

But Brisbane rallied with two goals in 50 seconds.

Dakota Davidson took a strong pack mark in the goal square and converted with two and a half minutes remaining.

And from the resulting centre ball-up, the Lions bombed into attack and Smith took an overhead mark, outstretching Adelaide's Zoe Prowse.

Smith, the AFLW's leading goalkicker this season, coolly slotted her 13th major to delight the parochial 6102-strong crowd and make amends for some earlier misses.

"Sometimes when you miss a few early it's hard to get your mind back into it, to kick those ones, especially when you know that the game is potentially on the line," Smith told Fox Footy post-game.

"It was stressful, but you have got to back the work you have done in the pre-season and just do what you can and hope for the best."

Taylor Smith pays tribute to Oscar McInerney after kicking a goal during week five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

The loss was Adelaide's first this season, seeing the Crows slip to third on the ladder with four wins and one loss.

Brisbane (five-one) climb to second behind unbeaten North Melbourne (five wins, no losses, one draw).

But the Lions' win came at a cost, with Orla O'Dwyer suffering a dislocated left shoulder.

O'Dwyer kicked the opening goal but was hurt soon after when crunched in a strong tackle by Crow Teah Charlton.

The Lions were up by seven points at quarter-time, eight at half-time and three at the last change.

Adelaide then made two rapid strikes.

Charlton took possession in the middle of the ground, kicked forward, then sprinted into space to mark a return pass from Hannah Munyard and converted from a tight angle.

And when Marinoff's long bomb went through soon after, the Crows were nine points clear before the late drama.

Brisbane's Ally Anderson collected a game-high 32 disposals and her teammates Nat Grider and (20) and Ruby Svarc (19) were prominent.

Adelaide's Marinoff (31 touches) and Anne Hatchard (27, one goal) were standouts, and Caitlin Gould booted two goals.

BRISBANE 1.3 2.4 3.5 5.5 (35)

ADELAIDE 0.2 1.2 3.2 5.3 (33)

GOALS

Brisbane: Smith 2, Davidson, Hodder, O'Dwyer

Adelaide: Gould 2, Marinoff, Charlton, Hatchard

BEST

Brisbane: Anderson, Dawes, Grider, R.Svarc

Adelaide: Marinoff, Hatchard, Newman, Randall

INJURIES

Brisbane: O'Dwyer (shoulder)

Adelaide: Nil

Crowd: 6102 at Brighton Homes Arena