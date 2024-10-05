Sarah Wright marks the ball during week six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

LADDER-LEADING North Melbourne faces another test when it takes on the resurgent Western Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon.

In the first of four Saturday matches, the Roos will have reason to be wary of the Dogs, who have come good in recent weeks, winning two games on the bounce after a rough start to the season.

Making the challenge even harder is that the Roos are not a good wet weather team, and plenty of rain is forecast for Saturday.

With the weather, and the pressure that the Western Bulldogs have stamped as their trademark in recent weeks, they have the potential to take away some of North Melbourne's neat kicking and controlled game style.

The Dogs defenders have their work cut out for them however, with the Roos forward line boasting many different weapons - talls Tahlia Randall, Kate Shierlaw, and Emma King will get you in the air, but Bella Eddey and Alice O'Loughlin will get you on the deck.

Richmond and Collingwood will do battle at the Swinburne Centre in the second of Saturday's matches, with the Pies eager to get another win on the board after last week's breakthrough.

The Pies snatched a three-point win over Gold Coast in week five, and while the Tigers' winning streak may have been ended last week by North Melbourne, the Tigers should not be underestimated.

The Tigers are playing smart footy this year, defending more effectively up the ground, and finding more balance through the midfield.

This is going to prove tricky for Collingwood to break through as it doesn't have the personnel ahead of the ball to really challenge a well-organised defensive unit such as Richmond's.

Collingwood's defensive line is solid, generally setting up in a zone, and Stacey Livingstone and Muireann Atkinson likely get the Caitlin Greiser and Katie Brennan matchups respectively.

But key to the Pies' backline structure is allowing teenager Lucy Cronin sit as the spare interceptor behind the ball. It is important that the Tigers equalise the numbers, or Cronin can have a big say in the result of the game.

In the third of Saturday's four matches, the vastly improved West Coast hosts Port Adelaide at Mineral Resources Park.

The Power managed an impressive win against Carlton last week, and will be looking to back that up against the Eagles, who will also be keen to string two wins together after last week's victory over Greater Western Sydney.

This year, West Coast is playing with a freedom and confidence that it hasn't shown in previous years, and it is getting results on the field.

Two players in particular are embodying that freedom – Ella Roberts and Bella Lewis – and playing the best footy of their careers as a result.

The Power's midfield will prove important against the Eagles, with its bash-and-crash style posing a threat to West Coast's ability to win the contested ball.

Carlton hosts reigning premier Brisbane in the last of Saturday's games, with the Lions likely to be up and about after last week's impressive win over Adelaide.

The Blues have lost their last three matches, with last week's 35-point loss to Port Adelaide arguably their lowest point of the season so far.

The Lions pose a tough challenge for the Blues' defence, which is already struggling without captain Kerryn Peterson, with tall forward Taylor Smith leading the competition's goalkicking tally after week five.