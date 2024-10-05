Lighting delayed the second half but didn't dampen Richmond's continuing hot form this season

Caitlin Greiser and Sarah Hosking during the round six AFLW match between Richmond and Collingwood at Swinburne Centre, October 5, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

RICHMOND has seen off Collingwood, rolling storms and a lightning delay in an eventful 36-point win at the Swinburne Centre.

The 7.4 (46) to 1.4 (10) victory is crucial amid a congested top eight, the Tigers now temporarily occupying second spot after dominating play after an extended half-time break.

A serious downpour before the bounce made the going tough underfoot, but Monique Conti was in a class of her own, hovering unattended in a sweeping role and proving to be ever elusive.

The Tigers were keen to employ a precise kicking game, while the Pies were trying to put as much pace on the ball as possible, playing on and occasionally getting themselves in trouble.

But all well-intentioned plans went out the window as the storms rolled in.

With lightning threatening in the distance in the second term, Tigers star Ellie McKenzie steadied for her second goal, providing a calming influence through the midfield and across half-forward in a somewhat frantic game.

Around 25 minutes was added to the half-time break as a short but intense thunderstorm raced through Richmond, with the normal 14-minute rest pushing out to about 40, inclusive of an additional eight-minute warm-up.

The turf was properly wet upon the restart, with water splashing off the surface with every step, and to both sides' credit, neither appeared to have lost focus over the extended break.

But it was Richmond who was able to lock the ball inside its forward half, wearing down the Pies' defence with stoppage after stoppage in dangerous territory.

Just to add to the absurdity of the game, a steam train chugged its way through Richmond station, its horn bellowing across the field.

On return from concussion, Collingwood skipper Bri Davey had 10 disposals to the main break but faded as the game progressed, while Sarah Rowe and Ruby Schleicher – still playing in the midfield despite the return of her captain, with Miki Cann pushed forward – provided plenty of bounce.

The last quarter was a tough slog played out in heavy rain, with Tam Luke's footballing renaissance continuing with her second goal for the game, Eilish Sheerin also kicking her second.

Young Collingwood defender Lucy Cronin left the field under duress after copping an accidental hand to the face in the third term, requiring treatment in the rooms, but returned and played out the game.

The difference

Richmond was much more effective when moving the ball into attack, having an additional 11 inside 50s to half-time, with Katie Brennan, 50-gamer Caitlin Greiser and Tam Luke stretching Collingwood's defence. Key defender Lauren Butler – playing her first game for the season after a series of soft-tissue injuries – lined up at full-forward for the Pies, rotating with draftee Georgia Clark, but the ball rarely troubled the Tiger defenders.

McKenzie's career-best touch

The 2020 No.1 pick has had a torrid time with injury over the past few years, rarely getting a decent run at the top level. After one game in 2023, she's now managed seven in a row, averaging 18.6 disposals and kicking her first two goals for the year. When the game was in the balance in the first half, it was McKenzie who added a touch of class amid the congestion.

Up next

Collingwood will travel to Alberton Oval to take on Port Adelaide on Thursday night, while Richmond will host Geelong at the Swinburne Centre on Saturday afternoon.

RICHMOND 1.2 3.3 5.3 7.4 (46)

COLLINGWOOD 0.0 1.1 1.4 1.4 (10)

GOALS

Richmond: McKenzie 2, Luke 2, Sheerin 2, Greiser

Collingwood: Butler

BEST

Richmond: Conti, McKenzie, Lavey, Dempsey, Sheerin, Egan

Collingwood: Rowe, Schleicher, Bonnici, Frederick

INJURIES

Richmond: Nil

Collingwood: Nil